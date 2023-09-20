Friday Night Lights Recap: Week 4

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY —

Week four of high school football is in the books. Here’s a look at the results.

GLENWOOD | LEE-SCOTT

Glenwood defeated its rival Lee-Scott last Friday night with a 42-31 win. For a detailed recap see B4.

CHAMBERS ACADEMY | BANKS

Chambers Academy defeated Banks 67-18 last week in Birmingham. Luke Tarver led the Rebels with191-yards, four touchdowns and he threw for another four points on two-point conversion. Chambers Academy host Bessemer Academy this Friday night.

LOACHAPOKA | CENTRAL-HAYNEVILLE

Loachapoka High (4-0) beat Central-Hayneville 46-0 last week in Hayneville. Quarterback Quinjavios Nelms led the Indians by throwing for 222 yards and threw two TD passes. Nelms rushed eight times for 75 yards and added two more touchdowns.

The annual clash, “Battle of Highway 14” features Notasulga hosting Lochapoka in a huge Region game Thursday, Sept. 21at 7 p.m.

AUBURN | JAG

Auburn High defeated J.A.G 46-0 in Crampton Bowl in Montgomery. The Tigers moved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in Region. The Tigers host Percy Julian (formerly Robert E Lee) at Duck Samford Stadium in a Region game.

SMITHS STATION | ENTERPRISE

Enterprise (3-1, R 2-1) beat Smiths Station (0-4, R 0-3) 54-7 last week in Smiths Station. The Panthers will travel to Dothan Sept.22, to play Dothan in a huge Region game. Smiths Station 0-3 in the region can play spoiler role in the region. Dothan has one region loss and trying to win the region.

BEAUREGARD | TALLASSEE

Beauregard (3-1 R 1-1) defeated Tallassee (0-4) 35-14 last week in Tallassee. Despite falling behind 14-0, the Hornets scored 35 straight points behind three TD passes from quarterback Cub Jones. The Hornets will host Charles Henderson (2-1) Friday night at 7 p.m.

BEULAH | WALTER WELBORN

The Beulah Bobcats (2-2, R 1-1) lost 60-34 at Walter Welborn last Friday night. The Bobcats scored enough points to win but could not stop the Panthers. Beulah has this week off before playing Prattville Christian at home Sept. 29.

NOTASULGA | MAPLEVILLE

Notasulga (1-2) lost at Mapleville 26-0 last Friday night in Maplesville. The Blue Devils hope to rebound this Friday when they host Poka in a Region game.

VALLEY | SYLACAUGA

The Valley Rams improved to 3-1 after beating Sylacauga 34-10 last Friday at Ram Stadium. VHS is open this week and will play Russell County in Seale next Friday, Sept. 29.

LANNETT | HIGHLAND HOME

Lanett dropped to 2-2 after Highland Homes won 40-14 in Highlan Home. The Panthers host Lunerne at Morgan-Washburn Stadium Friday nighht.