Fourth of July All Weekend Long 

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER

HGOLDFINGER@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

OPELIKA —

“Celebrate good times, come on!” It’s time to celebrate our country’s founding with everyone’s favorite summer holiday — July 4.

All three of our local cities — Auburn, Opelika and Phenix City — all have ways to celebrate.

AUBURN

Fireworks come to The Plains on July 4 starts at 5 p.m., and everyone is welcome to join the city at Duck Samford Stadium at 1840 E. Glenn Ave. at the Duck Samford and Bo Cavin Baseball Fields.

There’s more than just fireworks, however.

“Celebrate Independence Day with the entire Auburn Community on Tuesday, July 4, 2023,” says the city of Auburn website. “Enjoy great food and treats for purchase while listening to amazing music from a live band and DJ, free inflatables and special guest Aubie.”

Parking is located at 333 Airport Road and the fireworks will be set off at 9 p.m. at the old water tower site on East University Drive next to Duck Samford Park.

“Fireworks can be viewed as far as the Auburn Mall parking lot and from homes in the surrounding area,” the city’s website says. “The best fireworks display in the entire area.”

If it rains, fireworks will be displayed on July 5 instead.

OPELIKA

Opelika will host its 70th Freedom Celebration this year on July 3, 2023.

The city is partnering with The Orthopaedic Clinic and the Kiwanis Club of Opelika to put on this year’s events, which include a performance by the Silver Wings Parachute Team, a fireworks show, food and entertainment.

Events will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Opelika High School, with the Silver Wings performance at 7:15 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m.

PHENIX CITY

If you’re willing to travel a bit, on July 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET, Phenix City is hosting a free fireworks show at the amphitheater on the west bank of the Chattahoochee River in Russell County/Phenix City, Alabama.

See more here: www.alabama.travel/upcoming-events/july-4-concert-and-fireworks

GEORGIA

Near Lee County, in Georgia, there are a lot of events the weekend of the fourth.

The first, taking place all weekend, is at Callaway Gardens. The July 4th Star Spangled Beach Party will be held from July 1 to July 4.

“Callaway Gardens is celebrating the 4th of July all weekend long,” says the Visit Columbus website. “On Friday night they’ll have the Callaway Gardens Farmers Market, an FSU Flying High Circus performance, a BBQ dinner at an additional cost and live music by Smith & Lewis. The fun continues on Saturday with two more circus performances, beach volleyball and sandcastle building and live music by Ricky Gunn. Then, on Sunday, there will be beach games, more circus antics and even more live music by Running Down Romance. And finally, on Monday, the fun starts early with a Red, White and Blue pancake breakfast at an additional cost, two more circus performances, a Swingin’ Medallions concert and of course a big fireworks display.”

Admission runs anywhere from $12.50 to $25.

The next event in Columbus is the Independence Day Celebration at Historic Westville from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Wildwood Bluegrass Band will be performing from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“But if you’re ready for action there will be watermelon eating and seed spitting contests, three-legged, sack, and hoop races, bobbing for apples, a dunking booth, tomahawk throwing, horseshoes and much much more,” the site says. “You can even try your luck at the greased pole to win the cash prize at the top. And since no 4th of July celebration is complete without loud noise, Westville will blow the anvil every hour.”

Admission ranges from $8 to $10.

The Fort Benning Independence Celebration will be held on Saturday, July 2, at 4 p.m at York Field at Fort Moore, formerly known as Fort Benning.

“Another patriotic event that people look forward to every year is the Independence Celebration on Fort Benning,” the visit Columbus website says. “It’s an afternoon filled with live music including Peggy Jenkins, Chris Collins and a Jimmy Buffet Tribute band.”

While the event is free and typically a visit to Fort Benning requires an access pass, it will not on July 2. Anyone over 16 will need to show an ID

The final event is the Thunder on the Hooch, which will be on July 4 at 5 p.m. on the Chattahoochee River Walk.

“This is a free family event that continues to grow and get bigger and better every year,” says the visit Columbus website. “There will be all sorts of entertainment and activities from live music, to fun activities like face painting, water balloon and egg toss, pony rides, games, firing of the National Infantry Museum cannon and much more. And of course, no Independence Day celebration would be complete without a huge fireworks display. Everything starts at 5 p.m. and the fireworks will light up the sky at 9 p.m. Don’t miss it.”