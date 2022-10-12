Fall Boogie to Celebrate Music, Art, Community Oct. 15

BY KENDYL HOLLINGSWORTH

WAVERLY —

The Fall Boogie is entering its 10th year, and the Standard Deluxe will host four musical acts and multiple vendors on Oct. 15. Gates will open at noon, with the music starting at 2 p.m.

Sarah Lee Langford & Will Stewart, of Birmingham, will kick off the music at 2 p.m. The Vandoliers, a Texas-based band, will make its Standard Deluxe debut at 3:30 p.m. before Mike and the Moonpies take the stage at 5 p.m. The Boogie will conclude with headlining act American Aquarium, whose set will begin at 6:45 p.m.

All acts except for The Vandoliers have ties to the venue, having played before at Standard Deluxe or its “Little House” on site as solo artists or with bands.

“I feel like we have a really strong lineup, and we’re going to let the four bands play good, long sets,” said Standard Deluxe Owner Scott Peek.

Food and beverages will be provided by Birmingham-based Hotbox, Montgomery-based Chris’ Hot Dogs and local vendors Taqueria Durango and Mama Mochas Coffee. Other vendors slated for the event include Norae Handmade, Mighty Fine Art, Buffalo Barnes, Against All Odds Tattoo, Charlies, A Lotus Connection, Keen Zero and Standard Deluxe.

Tickets are $50 online and at the door, but children up to age 12 will receive free admission. Veterans and students will also receive a 20% discount on tickets.

As a sister event of the long-running Old 280 Boogie, which is held in the spring, the Fall Boogie also draws crowds from near and far to enjoy live music and celebrate what the community and region have to offer.

According to Peek, one of the best things about the event is “just getting people together to enjoy a day of music and art, and food and community.” In fact, many people regularly reunite at the Boogie, he said.

“There’s a lot of people that come and make it sort of a place to meet,” Peek said. “Like, they went to Auburn, and for the past 20 years they came to some of our music events or came to the Old 280 Boogie, so they meet their friends up, like in groups and stuff. We see a lot of that. … It’s just a fun day.”

The event is rain or shine, and attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to sit on. No dogs or outside alcoholic beverages are allowed.

The Fall Boogie is family-friendly, according to Peek.

“We have a big yard,” he said. “It’s all fenced in. All the vendors are inside the fence. It’s a safe environment. Everybody’s in a good mood, and it’s usually just a beautiful day out here in the country.”

Standard Deluxe is located at 1015 Mayberry Ave. in Waverly, less than 15 miles northwest of Auburn and Opelika via U.S. Highway 280. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit standarddeluxe.com.