Eula Will Mayberry, born Eula Will Huff on Oct. 20, 1927 in Opelika, passed away on April 28, 2021, surrounded by her devoted daughters.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Wilmer B. (Ike) Mayberry, parents, J.T. and Eula Huff and her brother, J.T. Huff, Jr.

Eula Will was a faithful and devoted member of Hopewell Methodist Church in Beauregard for 64 years. She spent most of her working years with the Lee County Board of Education, driving a school bus and then managing the cafeteria at Beauregard School. She absolutely loved getting to know the students and faculty at Beauregard and watching many children grow from kindergarten through graduation.

She loved to cook and bake and was commissioned by many in her community to bake cakes for holidays. Eula Will (Granny) hosted her family every Sunday for many years to enjoy a meal that she lovingly prepared. It was such a joy for her to have all of her family together as much as possible. Eula Will was so loved by her family and friends and she was absolutely selfless in her love for them.

She is survived by her two daughters, who took great care of her until her last breath, Becky (Morris) Oliver and Kathy (Ronnie) Glover. The delight of her life were her four granddaughters, Melody (Brian) Caldwell, Joni (Trevor) Baker, Kate (Michael) Kendrick and Kaley Glover. She also had the great pleasure of being blessed with three great-grandsons after many years of being surrounded by only girls. Max Caldwell, Jake Caldwell and Kingston Kendrick brought her so much joy and laughter in her later years. In addition, Eula Will loved several foster children who became part of her family for a time, under the care of Kate and Michael Kendrick. Her love for children extended past blood relations and everyone in her presence knew they were family to her. She will be greatly missed, but her loving and caring example will guide and comfort those who loved her for many years to come.

Visitation was held on May 1, 2021 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with a service following in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean at 3:30 p.m. with Reverend Drue Tubbs officiating. A private family burial was held following the service.