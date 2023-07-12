East Alabama Health News: Exec, Nurses Recognized

Marcilla Gross, executive director of regulatory affairs and leadership development at East Alabama Health, was recently selected by Gov. Kay Ivey to serve on a state health council.

OPELIKA —

East Alabama Health is celebrating two accomplishments among its employees — one director being appointed to a state council and nurses who were awarded DAISY awards.

Marcilla Gross, executive director of regulatory affairs and leadership development at East Alabama Health (EAH), has been selected by Gov. Kay Ivey to serve as a member of the Statewide Health Coordinating Council (SHCC).

The SHCC advises the State Health Planning and Development Agency (SHPDA) on matters relating to health planning and resource development. Gross will serve as a representative for providers in the state during her three-year term ending in May 2026.

“I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my administration, and I know that you will embody these two virtues while serving the people of Alabama,” Ivey wrote in her letter to Gross announcing the appointment. “I trust that you will rise to the occasion and set a standard for others to follow.”

Gross was previously appointed to the council by Gov. Bob Riley and served as a member from 2004 until 2011. Gross brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare regulatory compliance to the council. She currently oversees all compliance regarding federal and state healthcare regulations at EAH.

Gross has also served on the Alabama Hospital Association RIC/RAC Steering Committee and is a current board member of Leadership Lee County, having participated in its leadership class during 2009 and 2010.

“Marcilla plays such a vital role in our organization and has been involved in our regulatory affairs with the state for many years,” said Laura Grill, president and CEO of EAH. “I’m sure her experience and knowledge in that arena will make her a great asset to the Statewide Health Coordinating Council.

“What a great honor for her to be appointed to this position by Gov. Ivey. As an organization, we are so proud of Marcilla and thankful for her leadership.”

As a member of the council, she will help advance its mission of ensuring that quality health care facilities, services and equipment are available and accessible to the citizens of Alabama in a manner which assures continuity of care at a reasonable cost.

NURSES EARN DAISY AWARDS, ORGANIZATIONAL HONORS DURING NURSES WEEK

National Nurses Week was full of honors and awards for nurses and support staff at East Alabama Health (EAH). Four EAH nurses received the DAISY Award for Prestigious Nurses, one received the DAISY Award for Nurses Advancing Health Equity and EAH also held its annual organizational award ceremony.

The DAISY Award is given nationally and internationally to outstanding nurses who provide exceptional care for their patients. Recipients are nominated by someone who has experienced their dedication to providing high-quality, compassionate health care.

“The DAISY Award is a very special award given to extraordinary nurses,” said Nicki Ware, vice-president of quality and chief nursing officer at EAH. “When you see a nurse wearing a DAISY pin, you know that you have the best, and EAH has awarded several of these over the years.

“There is nothing I love more professionally than to hear detailed stories of how our compassionate and highly skilled nurses touch the lives of their patients and families, and how they support their coworkers.”

An acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System, the DAISY Foundation was formed by the family of Patrick Barnes, who died at age 33, to offer gratitude to outstanding nurses.

The DAISY Award recipients this year were Anna Stubbs, a nurse on the general surgery and oncology unit at East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC); Martine Tolbert, a nurse in EAMC’s nursing support float pool; Wendy Shelton, a nurse on the childbirth unit; Macauley Brown, a nurse in the EAMC-Lanier Emergency Department; and Sutricia Johnson, director of case management, who received the DAISY Award for Nurses Advancing Health Equity.

During their surprise recognition ceremonies, each nurse heard the nomination read that earned them their DAISY award and received a hand-carved sculpture from Zimbabwe titled “A Healer’s Touch,” a DAISY Award certificate and a DAISY Award pin.

Staff throughout EAMC also gathered to recognize outstanding nurses and multi-care techs (MCT) during an awards ceremony. Those recognized were nominated by their supervisors for their outstanding service and dedication to their patients.

“Getting to celebrate our outstanding clinical staff is always an exciting part of Nurses Week,” Ware said. “We have so many incredible nurses and support staff within the organization who go above and beyond every day for their patients, so it’s always great to be able to take time to recognize their dedication.”

Awards were presented for Nurse Coach of the Year, MCT Coach of the Year, Nurse Resident of the Year and Mentor of the Year.

Madison Arwood, a nurse in the EAMC Emergency Department, received the Nurse Coach of the Year award.

Bryson Bell, an MCT in the EAMC Emergency Department, received the MCT Coach of the Year award.

Hannah Hamilton, a nurse in the EAMC Emergency Department, received the Nurse Resident of the Year award.

Chris Berglund, a nurse on the sixth floor at EAMC, received the 2023 Nurse Mentor award.

Awards were also given for outstanding nurses and support staff from each nurse care area at EAMC.

Pam Bartlett and Ivonne Pedroza received the outstanding nurse and MCT awards for women’s and children’s services, respectively.

Jenny Alvarado and Kahlila Floyd received the outstanding nurse and MCT awards for critical care, respectively.

Kim Houston and Stephanie Pierson received the outstanding nurse and MCT awards for emergency services, respectively.

Jeff Nolen and Zay Kellum received the outstanding nurse and MCT awards for perioperative services, respectively.

Tara Mersino and Detra Landers received the outstanding nurse and MCT awards for medical-surgical services, respectively.

Donna Henderson and Mia Pitts received the outstanding nurse and mental health assistant awards for psychiatric services, respectively.

Susan Fitzwater and Brenda Pace received the outstanding nurse and MCT awards for oncology services, respectively.

Annette Broome and Deanne Silverdahl received the outstanding nurse and cardiovascular tech awards for cardiology services, respectively.

Marie McLeod and Sara Askew received the outstanding nurse and certified nursing assistant awards for long-term care, respectively.

Fred Waugh and Kristen Hicks received the outstanding nurse and MCT awards for inpatient support, respectively.

Macauley Brown, a nurse in the EAMC-Lanier Emergency Department, was one of five EAH nurses to receive a DAISY Award.