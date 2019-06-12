Downtown Opelika’s Oliver Henry to celebrate fifth year in business June 20

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

A celebration of Oliver Henry’s fifth year in business will be held June 20 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the event, which will feature food, live music from local artist Russell Stephens, as well as door-prize giveaways of items found throughout the store.

This will be the first anniversary celebration the business has held since Oliver Henry relocated from Auburn to downtown Opelika last year. Owner Stacey Jordan said she now feels like her business is in “a good place” as it enters its fifth year of operation.

“They always say that the first three years is the hardest but the fifth is when you start feeling or seeing that success. And I really feel that that’s where we are right now … we’re excited to be here and really feel like we are a part of both the Auburn and Opelika communities,” Jordan said.

Normal store hours on Thursdays are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays but Jordan added that the store will close at 5 p.m. for she and her staff to prepare for the party.

For more information, call 334-246-3582 and like and follow their social media pages. The store shares a space with Studio 3:19 at 804 N. Railroad Ave.