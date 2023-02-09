Dawgs Close Out Regular Season

The Opelika High School varsity girls and boys basketball teams closed out the regular season schedule with a win and a loss, respectively. The girls defeated Dadeville, 53-42, and the boys fell to Dadeville 64-72. The Opelika girls were back in action Feb. 7 in the AHSAA Class 7A Tournament at Central-Phenix City High School as the No.3-seeded team facing the No.2-seeded Auburn Tigers. The Lady Bulldogs saw their season come to an end with a 68-53 loss at the hands of the Tigers. The boys are in action Feb. 9 at Auburn High School as the No.3-seeded team facing the No.2-seeded Red Devils.

Photos By ROBERT NOLES / For The Observer