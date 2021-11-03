City of Opelika Implements New Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Program

Contributed by

the city of Opelika

The city of Opelika announced a new partnership with Cardiac Solutions. The city recently installed 114 new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) around the city, as well as in all patrol cars. The new city-wide public access AED program will also include device training and education for police officers and city employees.

“I am excited about this life-saving program that we have implemented,” said Opelika Fire Chief Shane Boyd. “I’d like to thank Mayor Gary Fuller, the city council, City Administrator Joey Motley, our Human Resources Department, as well as OPD Chief Shane Healey for their support. This is a great asset for our community.”

The new system places AEDs in open areas that are accessible to everyone at all times. It ensures that AEDs are always in place and that all parts are up to date and working properly.

The benefits of this new partnership include:

Putting life-saving AEDs in accessible locations across the city

Giving first responders the life-saving technology they need on the scene

Creating awareness for the community and city employees

“The city of Opelika has taken a huge step today in creating one of the safest cities in the state of Alabama with their recent AED deployment,” said Jon Seale, CEO of Cardiac Solutions. “AEDs will now be readily accessible in all highly populated areas throughout the city, along with all patrol cars. We are very excited to have been chosen as their AED provider and Program Management partner.”

