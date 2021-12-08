Christmas in a Railroad Town is Friday Night

Downtown Opelika continues its holiday events with Christmas in a Railroad Town on Friday night, Dec. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Downtown shops will be open late for business, and many will offer special activities for event goers.

“Christmas In A Railroad Town is East Alabama’s largest annual Christmas event, bringing joy to thousands each year,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “With many new activities and the addition of more downtown Christmas decorations, this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever before!”

This event is free to the public.