CFEA Starts Fund to Aid Victims of Shooting

BY MICHELLE KEY

MICHELLE@

OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

OPELIKA —

The Community Foundation of East Alabama has notified The Observer that it has created a fund to assist the victims of the April 15 shooting in Dadeville.

All donations made to the fund, minus credit card fees, will be distributed as grants to organizations that are addressing the ongoing needs of victims and community members.

Together, a message of love and compassion will be sent to the communities that have been impacted from this horrific event.

“We at the Community Foundation of East Alabama are devastated by the news of the tragic events that occured in Dadeville on April 15,” CFEA said in an Instagram post. “Please consider donating to support the organizations working on the ground to provide necessary services to this community in their time of need.”

More information is available at www.cfeastalabama.org/caring-for-dadeville.

Donations can be made online, or checks can be made out to the Community Foundation of East Alabama Caring for Dadeville Fund and mailed to Community Foundation of East Alabama c/o Caring for

Dadeville Fund

P.O. Box 165

Opelika, AL

36803-0165.