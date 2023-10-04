Canvas and Cauldrons at Opelika Public Library

CORRECTION: This event is being at the library in one of the meeting spaces availablefor use by the public, but is not a library-sponsored event. We apologize for our error.

BY AUDREY KENT

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA

The Opelika Public Library will hold its first Canvas and Cauldrons event Saturday, Oct. 14, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Canvas and Cauldrons will be a two-hour costume sip-and-paint party, where guests can arrive dressed in a Halloween costume and enjoy non-alcoholic drinks and snacks.

Admission is $30 and covers the food and drink provided and all supplies needed to paint a spooky work of art.

You must be 18 or older to attend, and tickets should be purchased before the event. It is recommended to purchase tickets by Wednesday, Oct. 11, but any additional available spots can be purchased at the door at the time of the event.

“This is going to be the first of many sip-and-paint parties,” said Jalynn Brooks, the event coordinator. “This is a great way to get your creative juices flowing without over-exerting yourself or coming up with what you have to paint.”

There will be various painting themes to choose from, and Brooks has created each theme.

Brooks is a recent graduate of the University of Montevallo and graduated with an art degree. She is currently a full-time graphic designer freelancing in illustration and design through traditional and digital mediums.

For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit the event’s page on Eventbrite www.eventbrite.com/e/canvas-cauldrons-tickets-707818804097.