Bunkers now open in Auburn, featuring golf simlulators

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

AUBURN —

Bunkers, a cocktail bar, restaurant and indoor golf simulator unlike anything in the area is now open in Auburn.

Located a block from the famous Toomer’s Corner, Bunkers has more than 50 parking spaces for guests only, making it an ideal choice for students, locals and out-of-towners to eat, drink and play in the heart of downtown Auburn.

The concept was developed by Plainsmen Consulting, the team behind many of Alabama’s well-known establishments, including Collins Bar, Cayo Coco and Local Roots.

The beverage menu, created by award-winning beverage director Josh Schaff, showcases unique spins on familiar cocktails like the Frozen Azalea, Bunkers Julep and the Nitro Charged Espresso Martini. On the culinary side, the food menu focuses on classic gastropub dishes with an elevated twist, such as Tachos, the Bunkers burger, shrimp tacos, Thai chili wings and more.

For game day entertainment and beyond, Bunkers has eight semi-private simulator suites with comfortable seating that can be reserved for up to 10 guests. The suites can be booked daily to experience the state-of-the-art immersive sports game simulators featuring golf, football and more. They can also be reserved for game day Saturdays, the Super Bowl and other sporting events or pay-per-view watch parties.

Bunkers is open every day for lunch and dinner, with brunch every Sunday.

Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, visit www.bunkersauburn.com.