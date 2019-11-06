Bennie Adkins Foundation offers scholarship program

Special to the

Opelika Observer

The Bennie Adkins Foundation is a 501c3 not-for-profit organization not associated with the military services. Their purpose is to provide educational scholarships to deserving Special Forces non-commissioned officers seeking higher education as a means of assisting in their transition into civilian life. Scholarship funds can be used for tuition, books, fees, room and board and other direct associated costs of higher education Funds will be transferred directly to the accredited institution.

Eligibility:

Applicants must be Special Forces Soldiers (E5 to E9) on active duty, recently separated (within 5 years), or retired (within five years). The applicant must have been accepted by or already attending an accredited college, university or vocational institution.

The following are required for an application to be considered:

-Applicant must submit a current and accurate ERB or DD214 with application.

-Applicant’s most recent transcript and/or other evidence of scholastic achievement.

-Copy of accredited university’s acceptance letter.

-Applicant must submit a personal statement (500 to 1,000 words) explaining need, use of scholarship, and transition plan.

-Reference letter from Battalion SGM (preferred) or soldier with whom one served who can attest to their Special Forces history and personal character.