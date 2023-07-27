Beauregard Believing Again After Strong Debut Season

BY NOAH GRIFFITH

FOR THE OBSERVER

BEAUREGARD ––

Beauregard high school football coach Justin Jones has set a blueprint for his team: “Go hard, do right and expect to win.”

The Hornets only won six games total from 2019 to 2021, but after a 10-2 season and a trip to the playoffs in Jones’ first year at Beauregard last season, the team is believing those words. At Tuesday’s High School Media Day in Opelika, the Hornets echoed their coach’s belief.

“I think our confidence level has stayed the same, if not more confident, because we’ve looked at what we’ve done, and we know we can do it again,” said senior offensive lineman Dustin Tarvin. “I know that we’re not going to be satisfied until everyone in that class, or anyone on the team, has a ring for a state championship this year.”

Last season, Beulah opened with a 21-16 win over Selma, and it stayed undefeated until week eight, when it failed to find the end zone in a loss to Central of Clay County. The Hornets went on to lose to UMS-Wright Prep in the second round of the playoffs in its first playoff appearance since a first-round exit in 2018.

After opening with Selma again, Beauregard has some big games on the schedule this season, including a rematch with CCCHS. For the first time in four years, Beauregard will face its region foe at home.

But three of the Hornets wins last year were decided by single digits, and they won’t take any opponent for granted.

“We won’t circle any opponent on our schedule,” Jones said, stepping in to answer for his players. “We just made one big circle over the whole schedule. That’s how we approach it.”

Behind the jump from 4-6 in 2021 to 10 wins under Jones last year came a culture change. It all started with the blueprint that he teaches that began to show in the dedication the players show each day in their work.

“I think just understanding that there is a process to winning, and us trying to live to that standard and that blueprint every day is the biggest turnaround,” Jones said. “I was taught by a coach — that is now coaching college football — early in my career, if you want to change a culture of a place, you have to change the faces. Sometimes assistant coaches, but it’s the growth of young men.”

Along with the culture shift, the Hornets are returning their top rusher and receiver from last season. Both entering their senior year, running back Jacori Tarver carried the ball for 1,309 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022, while wide receiver Javonn Holman hauled in 35 catches for 784 yards and 12 TDs.

Beauregard will kick off its season versus Selma in Montgomery’s Crampton Bowl on Aug. 24, but not until after the annual kickoff camp, which has featured guest speakers such as Beauregard graduate and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Lardarius Webb. This event has helped the players grow in confidence and believe that they can win, just like Webb did.

“[Lardarius is] no different than these young men sitting here [his team],” Jones said. “He came from our neck of the woods and was able to play some college football and had some success in college and turned that into an NFL career. … We want our kids to have a mindset through the growth of our program and our infrastructure that they can walk on the field and expect to have success.”

BEAUREGARD FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

– Aug. 25: vs. Selma (Neutral: Montgomery)

– Sept. 1: vs. Central-Haynesville

– Sept. 8: vs. Valley

– Sept. 15: @ Tallassee

– Sep. 22: vs. Charles Henderson

– Sept. 29: OPEN

– Oct. 6: @ Sylacauga

– Oct. 13: vs. Elmore County

– Oct. 20: vs. Central-Clay County

– Oct. 27: @ Jemison

– Nov. 3: vs. Lincoln