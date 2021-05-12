Backpack International Inc., enjoyed celebrating its new location with a ribbon cutting last week. Oslyn Rodriguez and her team began their mission by serving backpacks and school supplies for children in Guyana, South America. She soon realized there was also need for families in our local area. The organization partners with others to provide backpacks and food to those in need. The new office is located at 923 Stage Road, Suite J. in Auburn.
Backpack International opens new office
