Auburn-Opelika Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Habitat Around the Heart’ fundraiser returns for 11th year on Oct. 10

By Morgan Bryce

Editor

The 11th annual “Habitat Around the Heart” benefitting the Auburn-Opelika branch of the Habitat for Humanity will be held Oct. 10 at the Saugahatchee Country Club.

According to Executive Director Mark Grantham, who has served in that role since December 2008, the event is one of his organization’s primary fundraisers and helps raise awareness.

“Not only does it help generate some extra funding for (the organization) but it gives us a brief opportunity to tell what we’re doing in the community. It also gives us the opportunity to recognize those that work with us, that lead with us and volunteer, as well as share that we can’t do what we do without our sponsors or merchants who give to make this event possible,” Grantham said.

Lasting from 6 to 9 p.m., the event will be “mostly an evening of food and fellowship,” but include board member and volunteer award recognitions and video highlighting this year’s accomplishments by the organization, which includes the completion of two Opelika homes and beginning of three in Auburn later this year, Grantham added.

In addition to those festivities, there will be a cash bar, live music and silent auction. Auction items include art pieces, domestic and international trips, food certificates and grills, among other items.

There are a limited number of tickets for this event. According to an event flyer, tickets cost $50 each and can be reserved by calling 334-745-2123, visiting www.auburnopelikahabitat.org or speaking with a Habitat board member.

The Lee County Association of Realtors is the fundraiser’s primary sponsor. The venue is located at 3800 Bent Creek Road.

About Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity is a global, nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in approximately 70 countries. Habitat works toward their vision by building strength, stability and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.