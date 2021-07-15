Auburn-Opelika Habitat for Humanity Receives Donation

CONTRIBUTED BY AOHFH



Publix Super Markets Charities (PSMC) recently presented Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity (AOHFH) with a $7,000 check to sponsor Habitat Home #71. The PSMC foundation was established by founder, George Jenkins, to improve the lives of those in our community.

It first began supporting Habitat for Humanity in 1989 and has been a consistent supporter of this ministry nationwide ever since.

It recently donated $2.5 million to Habitat for Humanity affiliates, homeless shelters and other nonprofits to provide housing to those in need and help build hope in communities.

It also has donated $5 million to Feeding America member food banks and other nonprofits to help with ongoing hunger relief efforts. Publix Super Markets Charities partners with their affiliate annually, and truly appreciates the contributions to help build homes for those in need. Thanks to Jason Bourassa, Publix Super Market at Hamilton Place Store Manager and Sebastian Lewis, Publix Super Market at The Shoppes at Cary Creek Store manager, for their support of this ministry. Also, thanks to both Publix stores for consistently giving back to the community.

Pictured above: (L-R): Mark Grantham, AOHFH exectuive director, Lisa Whitlow, assistant customer service manager, and Jason Bourassa, Publix Super Market at Hamilton place store manager.