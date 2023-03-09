Auburn Chamber Announces Annual Award Winners

The Auburn Chamber of Commerce recently recognized several local businesses, agencies and people with awards in various categories. View photos of the winners below. Several more winners were not pictured but are listed below as well.

PHOTOS CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

Norm Caldwell Excellence in Industry Award: Andrew Albrecht, AUBix Spirit of Auburn Award: Coach Cadillac Williams, Auburn University Diplomat of the Year: Brenda Hellums, Renasant Bank Ham Lifetime Impact Award: Bob Dumas Chairman’s Award: Hans Van Der Reijden Teague Award (Volunteer of the Year): Heather Gotthelf, Auburn Therapy & Learning Center Eagles Program at Auburn University — Job Opportunity; United Way of Lee County — Charitable Contribution; Town Creek Inclusive Playground — Civic Contribution; Our Home Pharmacy — Aesthetic Contribution

The following businesses received awards but are not pictured:

Auburn Chamber & Auburn-Opelika Tourism Partnership Award

Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center

Young Business Person of the Year

Tim Spicer, Spicer’s Music

Best of Small Business Awards

Emerging — Well Red

1-10 employees — Ross House Coffee

11-50 employees — University Ace Hardware

51-100 employees — Baumhower’s Victory Grille

Retailer of the Year — Lily Jane Boutique

Customer Service Crown

Chris Finley of Auburn Pharmacy

Kasha Walters of The Hound & The Depot

Laura Kirkpatrick & Brooke Slezak of Magnolia James Boutique

Tony Laney of Food Bank of East Alabama

Auburn Young Professionals Awards

Maria Lopez of Prewett Pest & Prewett Allstate Insurance Group received the Serve Award

Whitney Lee of Auburn University received the Develop Award

Dennis Davis of Summer Village received the Connect Award