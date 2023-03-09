Auburn Chamber Announces Annual Award Winners

The Auburn Chamber of Commerce recently recognized several local businesses, agencies and people with awards in various categories. View photos of the winners below. Several more winners were not pictured but are listed below as well.
PHOTOS CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER
The following businesses received awards but are not pictured:
Auburn Chamber & Auburn-Opelika Tourism Partnership Award
Tony & Libba Rane Culinary Science Center
Young Business Person of the Year
Tim Spicer, Spicer’s Music
Best of Small Business Awards
Emerging — Well Red
1-10 employees — Ross House Coffee
11-50 employees — University Ace Hardware
51-100 employees — Baumhower’s Victory Grille
Retailer of the Year — Lily Jane Boutique
Customer Service Crown
Chris Finley of Auburn Pharmacy
Kasha Walters of The Hound & The Depot
Laura Kirkpatrick & Brooke Slezak of Magnolia James Boutique
Tony Laney of Food Bank of East Alabama
Auburn Young Professionals Awards
Maria Lopez of Prewett Pest & Prewett Allstate Insurance Group received the Serve Award
Whitney Lee of Auburn University received the Develop Award
Dennis Davis of Summer Village received the Connect Award