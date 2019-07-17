Alabama’s 14th annual sales tax holiday returns this weekend

Special to the

Alabama’s 14th annual sales tax holiday for school-related items is set for July 19-21.

From 12:01 a.m. July 19 until midnight July 21, the state waives its four-percent sales tax on school-related supplies and clothing. More than 300 cities and counties throughout Alabama will waive their local taxes as well, including Auburn, Opelika, Smiths Station and other communities throughout Lee County.

Exempt items will include: