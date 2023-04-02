A Mother’s Love, A Mother’s Sorrow

BY MICHELLE KEY

MICHELLE@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

Amore Jo’Veah Wiggins was born on Jan. 1, 2006. Born to Sherry Wiggins, a mother that loved her and named her accordingly.

Six years later, the remains of a small child were discovered in a wooded area in Opelika. The female child became known as Baby Jane Doe. The Opelika Police Department and many others spent the next 11 years diligently searching for answers as to what had happened to her, where she had come from and most importantly, who she was.

For 11 years, the Opelika community watched and waited for updates about Baby Jane Doe. Members of the community came to love this child as one of their own and grieved for the unknown little girl that suffered great abuse during her brief time on Earth. Even though they did not know her name, she was loved.

In January 2023, the police announced that her family had been found, and that her name was Amore Jo’Veah Wiggins; A fitting name for the child loved by many who have never even met her. A child whose tragic circumstances, brought a community together for a common cause — to find those that had hurt her and bring them to justice.

Amore was laid to rest in her mother’s hometown of Norfolk, Virginia, in February.

Just as the community held vigil for this child for 11 years – waiting for answers — it came together one more time to honor her life and to share her mother’s sorrow. A memorial for Amore was held Sunday, April 2. Candles were lit, prayers were lifted and tears were shed.

Opelika Police Captain Johnathan Clifton opened up the service and read a scripture from the book of Matthew.

Let little children come to me, do not hinder them for the Kingdom of Heaven belongs to such as these. Matthew 19:14.

“I wanted to welcome everybody here to pay their respects to this beloved child,” Clifton said. “She has been a part of our family for so many years; it is hard to believe that it has been 11 years. Throughout all these years we have sought answers … we wanted to know her name and her story. We had nothing but silence for so many years. But finally, we found her voice, we found her name.”

Her mother, Sherry, spoke of her love for Amore.

“Every day I pray for strength as I grieve,” Wiggins said. “It hurts my heart that we had to part, but there is a little place in my heart that is filled when I receive the over pouring love from Opelika. My heart is filled. … Amore, I may not be able to carry you in my arms anymore, but I will forever have you in my heart.”

Amore will not be forgotten by Opelika. There are plans to have a bronze statue of Amore crafted. She will be sitting on a bench; an invitation for the community to come and sit with her. An opportunity for community members to show its respect and love for the little child that spent 11 years here, waiting to be laid to rest.

Opelika Police Chief Shane Healey was unable to attend the service but recorded a message for the event.

“I want to thank each of you from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support you have shown Amore and our department,” Healey said. “This is what makes Opelika such a special place to live.”

Healey also had a message to Amore.

“To Amore, I thank you for touching our lives and reminding us daily of the why behind the sacrifices we make for this community. You will forever hold a place in our hearts and [will] be a beacon of hope for us when we are tired and frustrated. You will remain the example of why we never give up and drive us on into the darkness to seek justice for those who cannot speak for themselves. Thank you for that. Rest in peace sweet girl.”

Amore may be at rest in Virginia but found a home in Opelika.

“Amore, [the] Opelika community became your family over the years,” Wiggins said.