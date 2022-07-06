A Life of Service Remembered by Colleagues, Community

BY MICHELLE KEY

LEE COUNTY —

The Lee County community reeled from the news of the sudden passing of County Coroner Bill Harris last week. Harris, who had been undergoing cancer treatments, died on June 29 while visiting his favorite vacation spot with his family.

The Opelika native was 67 and had served the Lee County community for his entire professional life. Not only had he served in the coroner’s office for more than 30 years, he had also worked as a paramedic supervisor for EAMC and as a photographer for the Opelika-Auburn daily newspaper.

Community members and colleagues turned to social media to share their memories and to express their grief.

“Job well done faithful servant. You were loved and admired by so many and I appreciate your kindness and encouragement to me . Go rest easy on that mountain my friend and I will see you one day.” — Barry M.

“I will always cherish our friendship. Bill did so much for the Office of the Coroner not only in Alabama but here in Georgia as well. Bill and I have traveled all over the country and his heart was always for his family and for helping people and for helping Coroners be better at serving their communities.” — Harold Reece, Coroner Twiggs County, Georgia

“We are saddened to learn of Coroner Bill Harris passing away. He was dedicated to his position, the people of Lee County and most of all to his family. We share his loss with Christy and family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. The citizens have lost a dedicated and compassionate public servant. We suffer the loss of a good man and friend.” — Lee County Sheriff’s Office

“I will never forget the care, compassion and love Bill Harris showed the victims of March 3rd tornadoes. He met with every family who lost lives on that tragic day. A true servent who served his community well. Rest high on thst mountain, Bill. Job well done, Sir! You will be missed, friend.” — Debra W.

A memorial service for Harris was held on July 5.