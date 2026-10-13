Opelika breezes past Dothan

OPINION —

Due to the emergence of Hurricane Isaias, Dothan High School had to travel to Opelika on Thursday, Oct. 8, a day before the originally scheduled game with Opelika High School since the Wolves’ home stadium, Rip Hewes — which is owned and operated by the city of Dothan — was rented out for a private school game.

In a high scoring, weather-altered game, the Bulldogs (3-3, 3-2) defeated Dothan (2-5, 1-4) 49-28, allowing many Opelika players to get valuable snaps.

Everything seemed to click for the Bulldogs. Offensively Opelika finished with 49 points on just 51 offensive plays, averaging an impressive 0.96 points per play. The Bulldogs also piled up 256 rushing yards on 38 carries (6.7 yards per attempt) while adding 201 yards through the air.

Perhaps the most impressive statistic was just how efficient the passing game was.

Austan Cristiaan completed 13 of 14 passes for 201 yards and two TDs, posting a remarkable 92.9% completion rate. When a quarterback is completing nearly every throw, opposing defenses are going to have a difficult night.

Additionally, the Bulldogs showcased their balance. While Cristiaan carved up Dothan’s secondary, the running game was equally effective. Jaylen Nelson led the charge with 80 rushing yards and three TDs on 12 carries, averaging 6.7 yards per attempt. His ability to find the end zone and create explosive plays kept the Wolves’ defense on its heels throughout the game.

Nelson was just as dangerous catching the football. He hauled in three receptions for 91 yards and two TDs, accounting for five total TDs on the night. It was the type of all-around performance that can take over a football game and energize an entire sideline.

Opelika’s offense wasn’t just productive, it was explosive. The Bulldogs recorded 13 explosive plays — eight runs and five passes — which are traditionally defined as a run of 10-plus yards or a pass of 20-plus yards.

More importantly, it protected the football, finishing the game with zero turnovers while committing only three penalties. Winning programs consistently emphasize explosive plays and ball security, and Opelika excelled in both categories against Dothan.

The Bulldogs were also efficient in critical situations. Opelika converted two of three third-down attempts, was successful on its lone fourth-down try and scored TDs on all four of its red-zone trips. When the Bulldogs crossed into scoring territory, they finished driving. As the regular season enters its most important stretch, performances like this build confidence and momentum.

The Bulldogs demonstrated they can beat opponents in multiple ways, whether through a dominant ground attack, an efficient passing game or explosive big-play production. Good football teams win games. Great football teams continue to improve as the season progresses.

Opelika vs. Smiths Station

Opelika will hold its last regular season game and senior night against Class 6A Region 2 opponent Smiths Station High School on Friday, Oct. 16, at Bulldog Stadium at 7 p.m. The Panthers, coached by Blair Harrison, enter Friday’s game with a 1-8 overall record and 0-5 in region games.

The Bulldogs hold a 25-2 record against Smiths Station dating back to 1992. The Panthers’ last win over Opelika happened in 2013 in a 3-0 defensive slobberknocker. Prior to that win, Smiths Station had last beaten the Bulldogs 24-10 in 1994.

The Panthers are coming off a 63-0 loss to Central last week and should be no trouble for the Bulldogs. If Opelika plays “Bulldog football,” it will be difficult for Smiths Station to win.

Fans can listen to the Opelika broadcast on your home station for Opelika Athletics, WKKR 97.7 Kicker FM, online at kickerfm.com and on the free iHeartRadio App.

Area games

• Auburn vs. Dothan

• Lee-Scott vs. St. John Paul II

• Loachapoka vs. LaFayette

• Glenwood vs. St. Michael

• Trinity Christian at Coosa Valley Academy

• Southern Christian vs. Ezekial Academy

• Valley vs. Tallassee

• Lanett at Central Coosa County

• Southern Prep vs. Chambers Academy

• Springwood vs. Heritage Christian

• Central vs. Carver-Montgomery

• Russell County at Percy Julian

• Booker T. Washington at Pike County

• Reeltown vs. Randolph County

• Dadeville vs. Horseshoe Bend

• Notasulga at Winterboro