By Daniel Schmidt

LEE COUNTY — Auburn High School’s girls swimming brought home a state team championship, and Lee-Scott Academy’s Kate Whatley added an individual title of her own at the AHSAA Swimming and Diving State Championships.

The Auburn girls scored 263 points to win the Class 5A-6A title at the Huntsville Aquatics Center, finishing 13.5 points ahead of runner-up Huntsville. Kate Whatley won the Private A/AA girls 50-yard freestyle in 23.42 seconds.

[Section for a qualifier and quote from Auburn swimmer/girls head coach].

[Section for a qualifier and quote from Kate Whatley].

Auburn’s boys also had a big weekend, finishing second in 5A-6A behind Huntsville and winning two events: the 100-yard breaststroke and the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Depth carried the Auburn girls. Although they didn’t win an event Friday, their strong finishes allowed them to pile up points in the finals.

Madison Whidden led the way for the Lady Tigers, placing third in the 200-meter freestyle and anchored the 200-meter medley relay, which also finished third. Donata Saldsieder was sixth in the 200-meter free, and Mary Kate Henry was eighth in the 200-meter individual medley.

Auburn also scored on the diving board, where Katie Foster placed sixth and Ava Adkins finished ninth.

On the boys side, Max Stern was the standout, winning the 100 breaststroke in 56.79 to beat Huntsville High School’s Ryan Hulgan by three-hundredths of a second.

Stern then anchored the winning 400-meter free relay with D.K. Kim, Nikita Shishkin and Chase Woodard. Their time of 3:08.66 was nearly three seconds ahead of Huntsville. Stern also placed third in the 200-meter freestyle and swam on the 200-meter medley relay that finished third.

Shishkin was fourth in the 200-meter IM and seventh in the 100-meter butterfly. Ryan Bang, Woodard, Kim, Bennett Higginbotham, Ethan Rini and Andrew Stern also posted top-10 finishes, and the Tigers’ 200-meter freestyle relay placed third.

Kate Whatley’s 50-meter free win wasn’t close. She finished more than a second ahead of the runner-up, and her time would have placed second in the larger Class 5A-6A division.

Two other Whatleys also scored for Lee-Scott. Anne Stephens Whatley was eighth in the 50-meter free, and Margaret Whatley was fifth in the 200-meter free.

Trot Brazell added two top-five finishes for the Lee-Scott boys: third in the 200-meter IM and fourth in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Lee-Scott’s girls finished eighth in the Private A/AA team standings with 93 points, and the boys tied for 15th.

Opelika High School’s top performer was Knox Newland, who placed fifth in the 200-meter IM and seventh in the 100-meter backstroke — just a tenth of a second behind Auburn’s Bang in the backstroke.

Isabella Biggs-Garcia placed 10th in the girls 200-meter freestyle, finished 12th in the 500-meter free and anchored the 400-meter free relay that placed 11th. Opelika’s boys 200-meter medley relay finished 12th.

Opelika’s boys finished 14th in the 5A-6A team standings, and the girls finished 17th.

With the girls championship and the boys’ runner-up finish, Auburn placed in the top two of both 5A-6A team races.

For all times and scores, visit www.ahsaa.com/Sports/Fall/Swimming-Diving.