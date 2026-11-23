BY EVAN BROWN

FOR THE OBSERVER

BEULAH — LaFayette High School’s defense dominated both games of a varsity basketball doubleheader at Beulah High School on Nov. 19 as the girls won 59-8 and the boys won 62-29.

Lady Bulldogs dominate with full-court press

The Lady Bulldogs (1-4) scored the game’s first 28 points before the Lady Bobcats (1-2) got on the board.

Z’niyah Boston finished with a double-double of 38 points and 10 steals, and she scored LaFayette’s first 10 points. The Lady Bulldogs forced 46 turnovers with full-court pressure all night.

LaFayette girls head coach Audrianna Walker said forcing turnovers and scoring in transition was a focus for the night.

“I wanted to jump out and get the lead early,” Walker said. “We’ve been working on getting better on the defensive side, but I wanted to see our defense turn into offense, and we actually executed that tonight.”

Full-court pressure and open baskets in transition gave LaFayette a 28-0 lead going into the second quarter.

“We were able to work together and focus on stuff in practice, and put it into the game,” Boston said.

Beulah girls head coach Jeff Lamb pointed to his team’s youth as a factor in its offensive struggles and said the Lady Bobcats need to keep developing as the season goes on.

“We’re so young. It’s a learning experience every game,” Lamb said. “We’ve got to cut down on turnovers, and we’ve got to start taking better shots. But once again, that comes with getting more experience.”

LaFayette boys pull away after back-and-forth start

While Beulah was more competitive in the boys game, the end result was not much different. Ty’Kaden Williams led the Bulldogs (4-0) with 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

“We came in here and did what we had to do,” Williams said. “We put in hard work for this.”

The game carried an edge from the opening quarter, with players from both LaFayette and the Bobcats (2-1) exchanging words as the intensity picked up. LaFayette ended the quarter with an alley-oop, as Kemare Harrington got a steal and found Jayden Thomason on the other end for the slam.

The Bulldogs led 14-9 after the first quarter. Their 2-3 zone and half-court traps forced turnovers and limited Beulah’s offense in the second, and a 19-5 run gave LaFayette a 33-14 halftime lead.

Beulah had a highlight of its own before the break, as Beau Duck found Brayden Bunn for an alley-oop that gave the home crowd a burst of energy heading into the second half.

LaFayette boys head coach Chase Lewis said the Bulldogs’ emphasis on trapping and pushing the ball in transition has been important as the team keeps developing its offense.

“Right now we’re just doing all the simple stuff like trapping and running,” Lewis said. “We put a lot of emphasis on our high traps, our high hands on the traps, pushing the break and getting out to the easy baskets.”

LaFayette kept dictating the pace after halftime and pushed its lead to 50-20 by the end of the third quarter. Thomason delivered the highlight of the night with a steal and a slam with 2:02 left in the period.

Lewis said keeping the energy up was a point of emphasis in practice.

“This is game number three, and we end the week off with Valley,” Lewis said. “We’ve been trying to make sure that we come out with a lot of energy, but sustaining the energy is the most important thing.”

LaFayette stayed in control in the fourth quarter to finish the 62-29 win.

Beulah head coach Thomas Hill said his team couldn’t execute on offense against LaFayette’s pressure and never found a rhythm.

“We didn’t execute anything, so I guess it all needs to improve,” Hill said. “Coach Lewis and the Bulldogs did a great job getting us out of our rhythm and out of our playsets, and they wouldn’t let us set up.”