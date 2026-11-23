BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Trent Seaborn threw four touchdown passes, and Thompson High School scored on five of its first seven possessions to beat Opelika High School 35-0 in the Class 6A quarterfinals at Bulldog Stadium on Nov. 20.

The loss ends the Bulldogs’ season at 6-6 in Jonathan Chandler’s first year as head coach. The No.2-ranked Warriors (10-1), which are also ranked No. 26 in the nation according to MaxPreps, advance to the semifinals and will face No. 3 Central High School in Phenix City on Friday, Nov. 27.

Seaborn, an Alabama commit and the state’s career passing yards leader, completed 19 of 23 passes for 294 yards before giving way to Jahari Nation midway through the third quarter. Darion Moseley caught eight passes for 86 yards, and Dedrick Kimbrough had seven catches for 90 yards and two TDs.

Thompson outgained Opelika 402-124 and led 28-0 at halftime.

Jordan Jackson led Opelika with 33 rushing yards on 10 carries, and Jayvion Harris added 26 yards on five carries. Austan Cristiaan completed 9 of 18 passes for 34 yards, and D.J. Hodge caught three passes for 21 yards.

“It’s kind of like playing Central,” Chandler said. “You stop one thing, and you’ve got to think about another thing. Ultimately, this game came down early on to some one-on-one matchups.”

Thompson needed just five plays to score on its first possession. Bralen Coleman caught a 54-yard pass to set up a 4-yard TD run by C.J. Cowley with 9:06 left in the first quarter.

Opelika’s next drive stalled at its own 39 yard line, and a fake punt on fourth down lost a yard. Five plays later, Seaborn hit Kimbrough for a 28-yard TD, and Thompson led 14-0 after one quarter.

The Bulldogs answered with their best drive of the half, a 13-play march that took more than six minutes off the clock and reached midfield before it ended without points. Thompson took over and went 57 yards in seven plays, aided by a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty, with Moseley catching a 16-yard TD pass with 8:05 left to play in the second quarter.

The Warriors added a 66-yard, five-play drive in the final two minutes of the half, capped by a 12-yard TD catch by Tanner Ehmen with 37 seconds left.

After R.J. Addison’s 39-yard punt return set Thompson up at the Opelika 42 yard line early in the third quarter, Ehmen caught a 34-yard pass, and Kimbrough scored his second TD on a 10-yard reception to make it 35-0 with 7:56 left in the period.

The Bulldogs held Thompson scoreless the rest of the way, forcing two turnovers on downs. The home crowd also helped draw four Thompson false-start penalties in the second half.

“Bulldog Nation made an impact on this game,” Chandler said. “They had a couple false starts, so you’re proud to know that support’s there, and we’re going to keep it rolling.”

Opelika’s deepest drive came in the fourth quarter, when the Bulldogs reached the Thompson 23 yard line before a sack and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty pushed them out of scoring range as time expired.

Chandler took responsibility for the result and praised a senior class of 35 players who have played under three head coaches in four years.

“I don’t care what level you play on, that’s tough,” Chandler said. “At the end of the day, when we don’t win a football game and lose like that, regardless of the opponent, the blame comes back on me.”

Chandler vowed that he and his coaching staff would learn from this season and come back stronger next year.

“If the standard is that team across the sideline over there, then we’ve got a great coaching staff and the support from the city of Opelika and just everything that’s here,” Chandler said.

Chandler said he spent his first five and a half months on the job living apart from his wife and two daughters, who were still in Pike Road. He said when he first met the team in the school library, he could feel that the players were hungry.

“There’s a lot of guys that this football program is going to miss,” Chandler said. “Football is over for the majority of them.”

According to Chandler, Braiden Howard, Tre Stone and Darius Whitlow will play in the North-South All-Star Game at Jacksonville State the week after the state championship game.

Opelika won two playoff games this season — a 41-7 home win over Alma Bryant High School on Nov. 6 and a 42-21 road win over Fairhope High School on Nov. 13 — and Chandler said the extra weeks of practice benefited his younger players.

The Bulldogs held what the staff calls the “Young Buck Bowl” during the playoff run, giving underclassmen what Chandler likened to another spring practice. During that time, the team pulled up seven ninth-graders, including Cam Johnson, former Bulldog C.J. Johnson’s younger brother.

Chandler said that despite choosing a new slogan every week, one became emblematic of this year’s team down the stretch: pound the stone.

“It’s not about going in there and breaking that stone,” Chandler said. “It’s truly about picking the hammer up and continuing to swing. At the end of the day, that’s what Opelika is all about. It’s a blue-collar town, blue-collar people.”

When asked about game planning for Seaborn, who has started since he was in the eighth grade, Chandler joked about his own youngest daughter, who just turned 5.

“He’s been the starting quarterback over there since she’s been alive,” he said. “He’s done a great job representing the state well and what he does going forward. I’m sure he’ll have a great career at the University of Alabama.”