BY SAMUEL JONES

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — Auburn High School is one win away from a state championship appearance after beating Spain Park High School 14-7 in the Class 6A flag football quarterfinals at Duck Samford Stadium on Nov. 17.

After falling behind in the first quarter, the Lady Tigers (16-6) scored both of their touchdowns in the second half. In a lower-scoring game than Auburn has been used to, the offense came through when it mattered most, and the defense held the Lady Jaguars (17-5) scoreless after halftime.

Taylor Plott threw for 207 yards and two TDs and ran for 40 yards. TeKaja Thomas added 112 total yards and a TD on 13 combined touches, and Marley Hunt had 98 receiving yards and a TD on nine receptions.

Defensively, Sarah Kate Heisler and Kaleah Palmer tied to lead the Lady Tigers with six flag pulls apiece, and Pearl Simmons recorded an interception.

Abby Whatley completed 15 of 31 passes for 101 yards for Spain Park and ran for 106 yards and a TD.

Despite Whatley’s ability to make plays with her arm and her legs, Auburn kept the Lady Jaguars out of the end zone in the second half.

Auburn’s response after falling behind set the tone for the rest of the game. Hunt said the Lady Tigers stayed focused and kept fighting instead of letting the early deficit get to them.

“We were down in the first quarter, and we fought back. We had that grit and we fought back,” Hunt said.

Hunt also came down with several big catches from Plott in a game where every possession mattered. She said the connection has been building since the summer.

“We’ve been practicing since summertime, so we’ve built that bond and that trust,” Hunt said. “She works really hard, and I give her a lot of credit for how much she’s learned.”

The win carried extra meaning for Hunt, whose final season is nearing its end. She said it also gives a young roster something to build on.

“It’s one of my last games, but for everyone else, our team is full of sophomores, so they have such a big win to build on,” Hunt said.

Hunt credited the whole roster for staying composed in a tight game.

“It’s a team sport. It’s not just one side or the other. We all played our part,” Hunt said.

Auburn head coach Alison Link said the team’s improvement over the season has been “night and day.”

She added the young team needed time to find its rhythm and learn its assignments but has kept growing as the season has gone on.

Link also pointed to the defense as a big reason Auburn has stayed competitive all year. She said the team has learned how to respond when opponents make big plays and not let one mistake decide the outcome.

“One big play is not going to end the season, but we can’t have big plays,” Link said.

The Lady Tigers hosted Hewitt-Trussville High School (11-5) in the Class 6A semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The winner advanced to the state championship game.

That result was not available by the Observer’s Monday press deadline due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Link said the team is excited to keep playing and is taking the postseason one game at a time.

“We want one more game and then one more game,” Link said.