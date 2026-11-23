OPINION —

Opelika High School’s 35-0 loss to No. 2 Thompson High School in the Class 6A quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 20, was a reminder that the Warriors (10-1) are one of the state’s premier programs and a legitimate championship contender every year, including this season.

From the opening kickoff, Thompson controlled the line of scrimmage, dictated the pace and never let the Bulldogs (6-6) find the rhythm that carried them to two playoff wins.

The Warriors played with the confidence and precision of a championship team. The offense capitalized on its opportunities, the defense swarmed to the football and special teams helped control field position all night.

Facing Thompson has not been kind to Opelika. The Warriors are 3-0 against the Bulldogs.

Warriors quarterback Trent Seaborn, the state’s career passing leader and an Alabama commit, played like the five-year starter he is. Seaborn threw three touchdown passes in the first half alone and four in the game.

Thompson’s defense was perhaps the story of the night. Opelika struggled to sustain drives, and every time the Bulldogs appeared poised to build something, the Warriors answered with another stop. They were physical, disciplined and relentless.

This Opelika team battled through a tough schedule and represented its community with pride all season. The Bulldogs won two playoff games in one of the toughest classifications in Alabama, and first-year head coach Jonathan Chandler laid the foundation for many seasons to come. Opelika graduates 35 seniors this year and will need underclassmen to step up.

Friday night simply showed the reality of playoff football. Sometimes a team runs into an opponent playing at an elite level, and Thompson was that team.

The Warriors travel to East Alabama again to face No. 3 Central High School at Garrett-Harrison Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m.

No. 6 Auburn High School hosts No. 1 Prattville High School at Duck Samford Stadium in the other Class 6A semifinal.

There are other local games fans can also attend.

For the first time ever, No. 7 Loachapoka High School (11-2) will host a semifinal game when it welcomes No. 2 Addison High School (13-0) to Jones-Tate Stadium on Nov. 27. The winner of that game will advance to the Class 1A state championship game.

Basketball

The Opelika girls basketball team won two games last week, beating Lee-Scott Academy and Valley High School.

The Lady Bulldogs (2-3) edged Lee-Scott 46-45 at Samford Gymnasium. Kamora Johnson led Opelika with 13 points, and Nakynlee Covington added 11.

Opelika then beat Valley 57-40 on the road. Covington scored 19 points, and Kennady Caldwell added 14.

The Opelika boys (3-2) beat Benjamin Russell High School 74-50 and Valley 71-38 last week.

The Opelika boys and girls host LaFayette High School on Tuesday, Dec. 1, and Carroll High School on Monday, Dec. 7.

I hope each of you has a happy Thanksgiving.