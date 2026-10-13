J.R.’s Steakhouse: ‘Enter as a customer, leave as a friend’

OPINION —

As I’ve mentioned before in this column, I really love living in Lee County. There’s a lot to see and do in our county, including trying out different restaurants. According to the 2020 Census, Lee County had a population of 174,241 people. Based on the traffic and the amount of residential and commercial construction, I’m sure that our population has grown a lot during the past six years.

However, the other two counties in which I’ve lived are much smaller. Tallapoosa County, where I was born and raised, had 41,211 residents in 2020, and Troup County, Georgia, where I lived for 26 years, had a population of 69,426 people in that same year.

If I still lived in either county, I would have run out of restaurants to write about long ago, provided that The Alexander City Outlook and The LaGrange Daily News had even let me have a restaurant review column.

Also, I really appreciate it when people tell me about restaurants I should try. A while ago, two good friends told me that Mike and I should try J.R.’s Steakhouse at 9571 Lee Road 246 (also referred to as Mullin Road) in Smiths Station. Boy, I’m so glad they did.

Recently, Mike and I met Jack, Nan, a friend of Jack’s and William at J.R.’s Steakhouse. I loved the casual, welcoming atmosphere of the restaurant. Also, Angie Tucker, the local owner of J.R.’s Steakhouse, was an absolute delight. Angie made us feel more welcome than just about any other restaurant owner we’ve ever met.

Angie said the original owners of J.R.’s Steakhouse were Jimmy Ronald (hence, J.R.) and Glenda Mitchell, who opened the restaurant in 1997 on U.S. Highway 80 and Cofield. The current J.R.’s Steakhouse opened in October of 2002.

“I try not to go to franchises,” Angie said. “I support the Mom and Pops.”

She said all of the restaurant’s meat is fresh cut; a butcher is there daily, and the catfish is from the United States. In addition, J.R.’s Steakhouse has live Gospel music on Monday nights from 6 to 8 p.m. ET. I loved a T-shirt that I saw at the restaurant. On the front it said, “Enter as a customer. Leave as a friend.” On the back was John 14:6: “Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’”

On to my review. Terri, our server, was absolutely wonderful, being kind, helpful and patient. She obviously “knew her stuff.”

For his meal, Mike ordered the beef tips with rice, baked beans and sweet potato casserole. I chose the seafood platter, which included one crab, fried shrimp and two lemon-pepper flavored catfish fillets, a baked potato and Brussels sprouts.

Jack selected the 10-oz. ribeye, fried corn on the cob and sweet potato casserole.

Nan also chose the 10-oz. ribeye, baked potato and fried corn on the cob. William ordered the hamburger steak with gravy and onions, hand-cut French fries and green beans.

Our food was fabulous. Mike and I will definitely be return customers. Trust me, run and do not walk to J.R.’s Steakhouse; you’ll be glad you did.

Mike and I really enjoyed meeting Nan, who lives in Demopolis. She met Jack when they were students at Auburn University. In fact, Nan was in the Auburn class of 1984, I was in the class of 1985 and Lee was in the class of 1986. In addition, the three of us were teachers, so we had a lot in common. Nan, I hope that you move to Lee County. I’m sure Lee and I could help you find just the right home in my favorite county.

Besides our delectable dishes, J.R.’s Steakhouse has a large variety of dishes for diners to enjoy. Appetizers include onion rings, fried or grilled shrimp, redneck nachos and fried green beans, among others.

The restaurant also serves hot wings, salads, hot dogs, sandwiches and specialty burgers. Plates include: baby back ribs, pork chops, country fried chicken, cubed beef steak and a vegetable plate, just to name a few.

In addition, the restaurant serves up homemade desserts such as banana pudding, apple and cherry cobblers, lemon-blueberry cake and a strawberry cheesecake Danish. I was SO proud of myself for abstaining from eating something sweet. Besides, I have to get my blood work done for my diabetes checkup this month, and, unfortunately, blood doesn’t lie. It will tell on you immediately.

J.R.’s Steakhouse is also very inexpensive, and that’s rare these days. Lunch specials are offered weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET (approximately $12) and feature items such as cube steak, pork chops and classic Southern sides.

J.R.’s Steakhouse is closed on Saturday and Sunday. The restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

J.R.’s Steakhouse makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher.

Remember, “Pooh-sized” people never lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, Making the Grade, will appear in The Observer every other week. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com.