Kids Talk About God | What tempts you to deny Jesus?

OPINION —

“If someone offered me a lifetime supply of chocolate ice cream to say I didn’t believe in Jesus, I might hesitate,” says Jackson, 9. “But then I’d remember that chocolate melts, and Jesus lasts forever.”

In John 18:12-27, we read how Peter, Jesus’ boldest follower, denied three times that he even knew Jesus. Only hours earlier, Peter had promised to die with Jesus. But when things got scary, Peter pretended he didn’t know him. It’s easy to shake our heads at Peter, but we face the same kind of pressure, just in different ways.

“If my friends at school start making fun of church and ask me if I go, I might feel embarrassed,” admits Sophia, 11. “I want them to like me.”

Peer pressure is powerful. Peter wasn’t facing mean kids on a playground. He was standing near a fire, surrounded by soldiers, servants and people who could arrest him too. He feared for his life. Fear often tempts us to hide our faith.

“I once told my soccer team I was busy on Sunday, but really I just didn’t want to say I was going to church,” says Landon, 10. “I didn’t want them to think I was weird.”

Denying Jesus doesn’t always look like shouting, “I don’t know Him!” Sometimes it’s staying quiet when we should speak. Other times, it’s pretending we’re not different because we follow Jesus. It can be subtle like laughing at a joke we shouldn’t or choosing not to pray before a meal in public.

“Sometimes I act like I’m just like everybody else so they won’t think I’m different,” says Emma, 12.

The world doesn’t always understand Jesus or those who follow Him. Jesus even said, “If the world hates you, you know that it hated Me before it hated you” (John 15:18). So it makes sense that we’ll face moments when it feels risky to speak up, live boldly or admit we’re Christians.

After denying Jesus three times, Peter wept bitterly. He loved Jesus, but fear and weakness overtook him. The good news is this: Jesus didn’t give up on Peter. After the resurrection, Jesus forgave and restored him. Peter went on to become a bold preacher, a leader in the early church and someone willing to suffer for the name of Jesus. His failure wasn’t the end of his story.

That’s true for us, too. When we deny Jesus, whether out of fear or embarrassment, he invites us back into fellowship with him. He still loves us. We are still in his family as beloved children of God. Jesus still has a plan for us.

God remains faithful even when we deny him and sin against him (2 Timothy 2:13). Like a good parent, God will pursue us when we deny him because he wants to restore us to fellowship with him so he can bless us. God wants the best for all his children even when they deny him.

Following Jesus doesn’t mean we’ll always be brave. Sometimes we’ll mess up, like Peter. But we can always turn back to him, because he’s full of grace and unconditional love. No one can undo a physical or spiritual birth, even by an act of will or denial.

Think About This: Denying Jesus can happen in small ways like when we stay quiet about our faith or act like we don’t know Him. But Jesus is always ready to forgive and give us another chance.

Memorize This Truth: “Peter then denied again; and immediately a rooster crowed” (John 18:27).

Ask This Question: What can you do next time you’re tempted to hide your faith or deny Jesus?

Kids Talk About God is designed for families to study the Bible together. Research shows that parents who study the Bible with their children give their character, faith and spiritual life a powerful boost. To receive Kids Talk About God twice a week in a free, email subscription, visit www.KidsTalkAboutGod.org/email.