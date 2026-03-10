Anchored in Truth | Seen at the well

OPINION —

There is something powerful about being seen. Not glanced at. Not noticed in passing.

But truly seen.

In John chapter 4, Jesus meets a woman at a well in Samaria. At first glance, it seems like an ordinary encounter. A tired traveler asks for water. A woman draws from a well. But this moment becomes one of the most personal conversations recorded in Scripture.

To understand the weight of it, we need to understand her situation. She was a Samaritan. Jews avoided Samaritans. She was a woman. Rabbis rarely spoke publicly with women. She came to draw water at noon — the hottest part of the day — likely to avoid other people. She wasn’t just carrying a water jar. She was carrying a past.

And then Jesus speaks to her. He asks her for a drink. He talks about living water.

He gently brings up her history — five husbands and a current relationship that was not her husband. And yet, there is no ridicule, no harsh rebuke, no dismissal. There is simply truth. But there is grace wrapped around that truth. And perhaps, for the first time in a long time, someone saw her fully — and did not walk away.

We all know what it feels like to avoid being seen. Maybe not at a well at noon, but in quieter ways. We hide struggles. We minimize pain. We present polished versions of ourselves. Sometimes we avoid places or conversations because we’re afraid of what people might think if they knew our whole story. But here is what makes this encounter so powerful: Jesus knew everything about her — and stayed. He didn’t expose her to shame her. He revealed her to free her.

After their conversation, the woman leaves her water jar behind and runs back to town saying, “Come, see a man who told me everything I ever did.” Notice what she says. Or perhaps what she doesn’t say.

Not, “Come see a man who condemned me.”

Not, “Come see a man who embarrassed me.”

But “Come see.”

The very thing she had likely spent years trying to avoid — being seen — became the reason she ran toward others. When Jesus truly sees you, something changes.

There’s a difference between being watched and being known. Many people feel watched, few feel known. Jesus doesn’t merely observe; He understands. He does not simply identify our broken places. He offers living water to heal them. And the remarkable thing is this: He meets her in an ordinary place.

Not in a temple.

Not in a synagogue.

Not in a moment of religious ceremony.

But at a well.

That means we don’t have to wait for perfect circumstances to encounter Him. He meets people in workplaces, in kitchens, in hospital rooms, in cars on long drives, in quiet mornings and restless nights. He meets us where we are and He sees us. Truly sees us. And seen people are transformed people.

The woman who arrived alone left as a messenger. The one who avoided others became the one who invited them. The one defined by her past became the one who introduced her town to hope.

Maybe today you feel unseen. Or worse — seen only by your mistakes. The good news of John 4 is this: You are already fully known by Christ, you are pursued by Him, and He waiting for you know, to meet you at the well.