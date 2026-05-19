Opelika approves property exchange with East Alabama Health

Property exchange paves way for new fire station
BY MICHELLE KEY
PUBLISHER
OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council introduced an ordinance during Tuesday night’s meeting authorizing a property exchange and lease agreement between the city and the East Alabama Health Care Authority. The council suspended the rules, allowing the ordinance to be voted on during the meeting, and then approved it, beginning the process of developing a new Fire Station No. 2 near Pepperell Parkway.
Under the agreement, the city will transfer the current Fire Station No. 2 property at 1990 Pepperell Parkway to East Alabama Health Care Authority in exchange for two nearby parcels: the former Masonic Lodge Subdivision property at 1991 Pepperell Parkway and an additional tract identified as the “IMA Outparcel” near 1995 Pepperell Parkway.
In addition to the land exchange, the city will pay EAHCA $20,000 from the city’s unassigned fund balance.
City officials stated in the agenda documents that the exchange will allow Opelika to build a “more efficient and updated Fire Station No. 2” with improved roadway access. The agreement would also benefit East Alabama Health by expanding its campus footprint and improving access to Pepperell Parkway and the hospital’s air ambulance helipad.
The agreement will also allow the city to lease back the current fire station property during construction to ensure fire services continue uninterrupted.
The ordinance states the council determined the exchange and temporary lease serve a public purpose by improving emergency response infrastructure and health care access in the area.
Mayor Eddie Smith and other city officials will be authorized to execute all agreements, deeds and closing documents associated with the transaction.
According to the ordinance, the closing will occur within 30 days after approval by both the Opelika City Council and the EAHCA Board, or no later than one year from the agreement’s effective date.
The agreement also notes that both parties will accept the properties “as is” and acknowledges the current Fire Station No. 2 building was originally constructed around 1961.
In other business:
Mayor Eddie Smith also recognized several students and community members for their accomplishments.
Killgore Scholarship recipients
“These students are the top 15 of a very large class,” said OHS Principal Kelli Fischer. “That goes to show all the hard work they have put in.”
- Heidi Bell
- Jake Caldwell
- Jason Constance
- Burch Harris
- Antoine “A.J.” Harvis
- Leonardo Hernandez
- Natalie King
- Eleanor McCoy
- Dayanara Monterrubio
- Cailyn Morgan
- Mary Osburn
- Myles Tatum
- Bailey Ward
- Lily Williams
- Anna Wood
OMS Percussion Ensemble
Opelika Middle School percussion students were recently named Grand Champions in a percussion ensemble competition in Orlando.
- Colton Baker
- Skylar DeGucci
- Samuel George
- Benjamin Aiden Heard
- Rachel Huling
- Christian Madzar
- Bryson McGlynn
- Freyman Perez-Fuentes
- Samuel Pesto
- Ta’kari Slaton
- Charlie Branch
- Calliope “Poppy”
Carpenter
- William Coxwell
- Madelyn “Maddie” Hixon
- Sam McGinnis
- Carter Cannon
- Valeria Castaneda Valdes
- Cameron Easley
- Wells Farr
- Alex Finck
- Ellen Flenniken
- Asher Franklin
- Hudson Hardy
- William Hess
- Eben Massey
- Jackson McGee
- Myles Meadows
- Joel Davidson
- Grisel Lindo
- Chase McFatridge
- Iden White
May Character Council Award
Seth Carter received the Opelika Character Award for Patience, the city’s character trait for the month of May.
“In all my years, I can honestly say I’ve never met anyone who demonstrates patience the way Seth Carter does,” said Ward 5 Council Member Todd Rauch. “Even during difficult moments, Seth remains kind, appreciative and uplifting — the kind of character that cannot be taught, only lived.”
Consent Agenda
The council approved the following items as part of the consent agenda:
- Approved a downtown street closure request for First Baptist Church Opelika’s Vacation Bible School, held June 1 through 4.
- Approved expense reports from multiple city departments.
- Approved the purchase of body cameras and related equipment for the Opelika Police Department from Motorola Solutions for $44,765.40.
- Approved revisions to the Opelika Police Department organizational chart, including the addition of a fleet manager position.
- Approved annual Municipal Water Pollution Prevention reports for the city’s Eastside and Westside wastewater treatment plants.
- Approved revisions to the Accounting Tech I job title, description and pay grade classification.
- Authorized an ALDOT Transportation Alternative Program grant application for Waverly Parkway Phase II improvements.
- Authorized condemnation proceedings tied to property acquisition for the Cunningham Drive roundabout project.
- Approved a $500 special appropriation to Sportsplex Tri for Kids.
- Appointed Regina Meadows to the Water Works Board of the city of Opelika for a term expiring May 4, 2032.