Opelika approves property exchange with East Alabama Health

Property exchange paves way for new fire station

BY MICHELLE KEY

PUBLISHER

OPELIKA — The Opelika City Council introduced an ordinance during Tuesday night’s meeting authorizing a property exchange and lease agreement between the city and the East Alabama Health Care Authority. The council suspended the rules, allowing the ordinance to be voted on during the meeting, and then approved it, beginning the process of developing a new Fire Station No. 2 near Pepperell Parkway.

Under the agreement, the city will transfer the current Fire Station No. 2 property at 1990 Pepperell Parkway to East Alabama Health Care Authority in exchange for two nearby parcels: the former Masonic Lodge Subdivision property at 1991 Pepperell Parkway and an additional tract identified as the “IMA Outparcel” near 1995 Pepperell Parkway.

In addition to the land exchange, the city will pay EAHCA $20,000 from the city’s unassigned fund balance.

City officials stated in the agenda documents that the exchange will allow Opelika to build a “more efficient and updated Fire Station No. 2” with improved roadway access. The agreement would also benefit East Alabama Health by expanding its campus footprint and improving access to Pepperell Parkway and the hospital’s air ambulance helipad.

The agreement will also allow the city to lease back the current fire station property during construction to ensure fire services continue uninterrupted.

The ordinance states the council determined the exchange and temporary lease serve a public purpose by improving emergency response infrastructure and health care access in the area.

Mayor Eddie Smith and other city officials will be authorized to execute all agreements, deeds and closing documents associated with the transaction.

According to the ordinance, the closing will occur within 30 days after approval by both the Opelika City Council and the EAHCA Board, or no later than one year from the agreement’s effective date.

The agreement also notes that both parties will accept the properties “as is” and acknowledges the current Fire Station No. 2 building was originally constructed around 1961.

In other business:

Mayor Eddie Smith also recognized several students and community members for their accomplishments.

Killgore Scholarship recipients

“These students are the top 15 of a very large class,” said OHS Principal Kelli Fischer. “That goes to show all the hard work they have put in.”

Heidi Bell

Jake Caldwell

Jason Constance

Burch Harris

Antoine “A.J.” Harvis

Leonardo Hernandez

Natalie King

Eleanor McCoy

Dayanara Monterrubio

Cailyn Morgan

Mary Osburn

Myles Tatum

Bailey Ward

Lily Williams

Anna Wood

OMS Percussion Ensemble

Opelika Middle School percussion students were recently named Grand Champions in a percussion ensemble competition in Orlando.

Colton Baker

Skylar DeGucci

Samuel George

Benjamin Aiden Heard

Rachel Huling

Christian Madzar

Bryson McGlynn

Freyman Perez-Fuentes

Samuel Pesto

Ta’kari Slaton

Charlie Branch

Calliope “Poppy”

Carpenter

Carpenter William Coxwell

Madelyn “Maddie” Hixon

Sam McGinnis

Carter Cannon

Valeria Castaneda Valdes

Cameron Easley

Wells Farr

Alex Finck

Ellen Flenniken

Asher Franklin

Hudson Hardy

William Hess

Eben Massey

Jackson McGee

Myles Meadows

Joel Davidson

Grisel Lindo

Chase McFatridge

Iden White

May Character Council Award

Seth Carter received the Opelika Character Award for Patience, the city’s character trait for the month of May.

“In all my years, I can honestly say I’ve never met anyone who demonstrates patience the way Seth Carter does,” said Ward 5 Council Member Todd Rauch. “Even during difficult moments, Seth remains kind, appreciative and uplifting — the kind of character that cannot be taught, only lived.”

Consent Agenda

The council approved the following items as part of the consent agenda: