A NEW LAWMAN TO RIDE INTO SHERIFF’S OFFICE

BY OBSERVER STAFF

LEE COUNTY — Former Lee County Sheriff’s deputy Cam Hunt narrowly defeated 27-year incumbent Jay Jones in the Republican primary for Lee County sheriff Tuesday night, May 19.

While Tuesday night’s results are not yet official, Hunt received 9,301 votes (50.83%) to Jones’ 8,994 (49.16%) in a razor-thin race. In total, 18,295 voters, or roughly 13.9% of registered Lee County voters, cast ballots in the sheriff’s election.

After the unofficial results showed he had won, Hunt said he believed the Lord had called him to run for Lee County Sheriff and thanked Jones for what he had done for him while he was a deputy.

“People were ready for change,” Hunt said. “Nothing against Sheriff Jones, but after nearly three decades in office, people were ready for something new.”

Hunt campaigned on promises of increased accountability and transparency within the sheriff’s office. When asked what his day one priorities are, Hunt said he would focus on improving the Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s culture.

“Day one, it’s going to start with getting to know everybody from the top down,” Hunt said. “Like I’ve said before, there are a lot of issues. The thing that’s kind of at the root of it, in my opinion, and the thing that needs to change first is the culture. I’m going to bring servant leadership. I was a Marine officer, and that’s what the Marine Corps leadership philosophy is about.”

Jay Jones

Jones thanked Lee County residents for choosing him to be their sheriff for nearly three decades, as well as the men and women in uniform he worked with during that time.

“It has been an honor and extreme privilege to serve the citizens of Lee County as their Sheriff,” Jones said in a written statement. “Although we were not successful, I respect the decision of the voters and am thankful for the opportunity to have served them through the years with the goal of making Lee County a safer place to live, work and enjoy for our citizens. My eternal thanks are to those I was fortunate to work beside for so many years.”

County Races

Lee County Commission, District 5

Richard LaGrand Sr. — 60.1%

Derric A. Baker — 39.82%

Lee County Commission, District 2

Ross Morris — 60.71%

Angela Shepherd — 39.28%

Lee County Commission, District 4

Tony Langley — 56.08%

Harold Whatley — 43.91%

“I’m really just proud of the people that got out and voted, and especially proud of the ones that came out and supported me,” Langley said. “I just want to say thank you to them and tell them I’m just ready to get back to work and do what I can to better the lives of the citizens of the communities that we serve.”

Whatley said he was thankful for the encouragement and support he received during his campaign.

“This campaign has been one of the most humbling experiences of my life,” Whatley said. He thanked God, his family and supporters throughout District 4 for encouraging him throughout the campaign process. He also specifically recognized his wife for standing beside him through both the challenges and victories of the race.

Lee County Coroner

Daniel Sexton — 66.08%

Brian Allen — 33.91%

“Today, the people of Lee County made a clear choice for the future of the coroner’s office,” Sexton said. “I am deeply honored by your trust and confidence in allowing me to continue serving as your coroner.”

Sexton said the campaign remained focused on “professionalism, integrity, accountability, compassion and delivering real results for Lee County.”

He also thanked voters, supporters, volunteers and family members who supported the campaign along the way.

“Your encouragement and belief in our mission made this victory possible,” Sexton said. “I am proud of all we have accomplished together and look forward to what lies ahead with excitement.”

These results are Lee County specific and do not reflect state totals unless otherwise noted.

Election night totals are unofficial until canvassed and certified by election officials in the days following the election.

Democratic Primary

Governor

Doug Jones — 73.18%

Will Boyd — 9.91%

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers — 7.65%

Jamel J. Brown — 6.37%

Chad “Chig” Martin — 1.88%

Nathan “Nate” Mathis — 0.97%

Lieutenant Governor

Phillip Ensler — 54.6%

Darryl D. Perryman — 45.38%

United States Senator

Dakarai Larriett — 36.64%

Everett Wess — 31.95%

Mark S. Wheeler II — 17.39%

Kyle Sweetser — 14.10%

State Representative, District 38

Hazel Floyd — 68.3%

Christopher F. Davis — 31.64%

State Representative, District 82

Pebblin W. Warren — 49.30%

Jamie Lowe — 19.93%

Sidney “Doc” Brown — 16.64%

Terrence K. Johnson — 14.12%

Public Service Commission, Place No. 1

James O. Gordon — 49.85%

Jeff Ramsey — 33.02%

John Northrop — 17.12%

State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District 82

Jacquelyn Carlisle — 84.41%

Kennedie Clinton — 15.58%

State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District 83

Patsy B. Parker — 67.38%

Ciara Thomas — 32.61%

State Democratic Executive Committee (Male), District 81

Johnny Cunningham — 58.9%

Ira “Jeffrey” Moss — 41.02%

Lee County Democratic Executive Committee

(Female), District 4

Tameka Lockhart — 28.4%

Lillian Snipes — 17.3%

Bernice Howard — 14%

Nancy Carlton Bendinger — 9.8%

Susan Clark — 9.2%

Martha Hicks — 8.9%

Barbara McInnis — 6.1%

Parker Hamilton — 6.03%

Republican Primary

Governor

Thomas Tuberville — 80.1%

Ken McFeeters — 14.62%

“Alabama” Wil Santavisci — 5.23%

Lieutenant Governor

John Wahl — 37.5%

Wes Allen — 30.7%

Rick Pate — 11.6%

Nicole Jones Wadsworth — 8.3%

Pat Bishop — 4.9%

Stewart Hill Tankersley — 3.8%

George Childress — 2.90%

United States Senator

Barry Moore — 38.7%

Steve Marshall — 20.7%

Jared Hudson — 19.30%

Rodger Walker — 7.22%

Seth Burton — 6.58%

Dale Shelton Deas Jr. — 4.41%

Morgan Murphy — 2.91%

United States Representative, 3rd Congressional District

Mike Rogers — 79.46%

Terri LaPoint — 20.53%

Attorney General

Jay Mitchell — 39.52%

Katherine Robertson — 39.38%

Pamela Casey — 21.09%

State Senator, District No. 13

Randy Price — 66.6%

Gerald Dial — 33.3%

Secretary of State

Caroleene Dobson — 56.9%

Christopher Christian Horn — 26.8%

Glenda J. Jackson — 16.22%

State Treasurer

Young Boozer — 64.05%

Steve Lolley — 35.94%

State Auditor

Andrew Sorrell — 68.25%

Derek Chen — 31.74%

Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries

Christina Woerner McInnis — 36.72%

Corey Hill — 36.69%

Jack Williams — 26.57%

Public Service Commission, Place No. 1

Matt Gentry — 74.79%

Jeremy Oden — 25.20%

Public Service Commission, Place No. 2

Jim Zig Zeigler — 43.4%

Chris Beeker — 22.2%

Brent Woodall — 19.27%

Priscilla Andrews — 14.95%

State Representative, District No. 27

Jay Hovey — 70.67%

Doug Cannon — 29.32%

State Representative, District 37

Jeff Monroe — 42.19%

John A. Jacobs — 40.16%

Donna Bailey McKay — 17.64%

State Republican Executive Committee, Place No. 2

Jay Jones — 57.63%

Micah J. Messer — 42.36%

Amendments

Voters also considered two statewide constitutional amendments dealing with expanded bail restrictions for certain violent offenses and protections related to district attorneys’ compensation.

As of press time, both amendments were receiving majority support statewide.

Statewide Amendment 1

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 2022 to allow judges to deny bail for additional violent offenses, including:

Shooting or discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or occupied space in violation of Section 13A-11-61(b), Code of Alabama 1975; and

Any solicitation, attempt or conspiracy to commit murder. Proposed by Act 2025-227.

Statewide Amendment 2

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 2022 to provide that the compensation of a district attorney may not be diminished during his or her term of office. Proposed by Act 2025-291.