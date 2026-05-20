CHAMBERS COUNTY ELECTION RESULTS

BY kadie taylor

THE LAFAYETTE SUN

CHAMBERS COUNTY — Chambers County went to the polls Tuesday, May 19, to cast ballots in a number of contested local and statewide primary races, including races for governor, lieutenant governor, coroner, county commission and several legislative seats. Unofficial results began rolling in Tuesday night as election officials tabulated votes across the county. These results are Chambers County-specific and do not reflect state totals unless otherwise noted. Election night totals are unofficial until canvassed and certified by election officials in the days following the election.

According to the unofficial report, 94.44% of the precincts were counted out of the 18 precincts. Across the county, 5,056 ballots were cast, 41.81% were republican, 58.19% were democrat and 0.02% were blank.

Republican Primary

Governor

For the republican governor primary election, Thomas Tuberville won 88.92% of the votes. The other candidates received the following percentages:

Ken McFeeters: 7.04%

“Alabama” Will Santvasci: 4.04%

Lieutenant Governor

For the republican lieutenat governor primary election, John Wahl won 48.42% of the votes. The other candidates received the following percentages:

Wes Allen: 26.75%

Pat Bishop: 4.94%

George Childress: 3.92%

Rick Pate: 8.23%

Stewart Hill Tankersley: 2.49

Nicole Jones Wadsworth: 5.25%

United States Senator

For the republican United States senator primary election, Barry Moore won 44.60% of the votes. The other candidates received the following percentages:

Seth Burton: 55.53

Dale Shelton Deas Jr.: 2.39%

Jared Hudson: 16.93%

Steve Marshall: 19.42%

Morgan Murphy: 2.04%

Rodney Walker: 9.09%

United States Representative, 3rd Congressional District

For the republican United States representative for the 3rd Congressional District primary election, Mike Rogers won with 85.41% of the votes, while Terri LaPoint received 14.59% of the votes.

Attorney General

For the republican attorney general primary election, Jay Mitchell won with 49.71% of the votes. The other candidates received the following percentages:

Pamela L. Casey: 19.95

Katherine Robertson: 30.34

State Senator, District 13

For the republican state senator for District 13 primary election, Randy Price won with 65.08% of the votes, while Gerald Dial received 34.92% of the votes.

State Representative, District 37

For the republican state representative for District 37, Jeff Monroe won with 45.90% of the votes. The other candidates received the following percentages:

John Jacobs: 28.56%

Donna Bailey McKay: 25.54%

Secretary of State

For the republican secretary of state primary election, Caroleene Dobson won with 49.65% of the votes. The other candidates received the following percentages:

Christopher Christian Horn: 32.25%

Glenda S. Jackson: 18.10%

State Treasurer

For the republican state treasurer primary election, Young Boozer won with 56.88% of the votes, while Steve Lolley received 43.12% of the votes.

State Auditor

For the republican state auditor primary election, Andrew Sorrell won with 74.96% of the votes, while Derek Chen received 25.04% of the votes.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries

For the republican commissioner of agriculture and industries primary election, Jack Williams won with 35.54% of the votes. The other candidates received the following percentages:

Corey Hill: 34.84%

Christina Woerner McInnis: 29.62%

Public Service Commission, Place 1

For the republican public service commission for Place 1 primary election, Matt Gentry won with 77.50% of the votes, while Jeremy H. Oden received 22.50% of the votes.

Public Service Commission, Place 2

For the republican public service commission for Place 2 primary election, Jim Zig Zeigler won with 47.82% of the votes. The other candidates received the following percentages:

Priscilla Andrews: 13.59%

Chris Beeker: 19.99%

Brent Woodall: 18.60%

Chambers County Commission, District 3

For the republican Chambers County Commission District 3 primary election, John Benefield won with 64.26%, while James “Moto” Williams received 35.74% of the votes.

Chambers County Commission, District 5

For the republican Chambers County Commission District 5 primary election, Sara Crutchfield won with 68.95% of the votes, while James “Toby” Boyd received 31.05% of the votes.

Chambers County Board Of Education, District 4

For the republican Chambers County Board of Education District 4 primary election, Jody Jennings won with 60.52% of the votes, while Mary Slay Terry received 39.48%.

Chambers County Coroner

For the republican Chambers County coroner primary election, Levi Richardson won with 29.61% of the votes. The other candidates received the following percentages:

Jonathan Brown: 14.02%

Glenn Johnson: 23.55%

David Gerald Smith: 18.36%

Sam Thrower: 14.46%

Democrat Primary

Governor

For the democratic governor primary election, Doug Jones won 57.15% of the votes. The other candidates received the following percentages:

Will Boyd: 24.23%

Jamel J. Brown: 7.55%

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers: 8.12%

Chad “Chig” Martin: 1.76%

Nathan “Nate” Mathis: 1.19%

Lieutenant Governor

For the democratic lieutenat governor primary election, Darryl D. Perryman won with 52.90% of the votes, while Phillip Ensler received 47.10% of the votes.

United States Senator

For the democratic United States senator primary election, Dakarai Larriett won with 36.36% of the votes. The other candidates received the following percentages:

Kyle Sweetser: 11.80%

Everett Wess: 36.11%

Mark S. Wheeler II: 15.72%

State Representative, District 38

For the democratic state representative for District 28 primary election, Hazel Floyd won with 77.13% of the votes, while Christopher F. Davis received 22.8% of the votes.

Public Service Commission, Place 1

For the public service commission for Place 1 primary election, James O. Gordon won with 48.39% of the votes. The other candidates received the following percentages:

John Northrop: 9.54%

Jeff Ramsey: 42.07%

Statewide Amendment Votes

Statewide Amendment 1

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, to provide that the following offenses shall be offenses for which a judge may deny bail: shooting or discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or other occupied space in violation of Section 13A-11-61(b), Code of Alabama 1975; or any solicitation, attempt, or conspiracy to commit murder. Proposed by Act 2025-227.

While state-wide votes are still being tabulated, the votes within Chambers County for Amendment 1 were 86.17% “yes” and 13.83% “no.”

Statewide Amendment 2

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of Alabama of 2022, to provide that the compensation of a district attorney may not be diminished during his or her term of office. Proposed by Act 2025-291.

As of press time, both amendments were receiving majority support statewide.