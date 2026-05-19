A life of service: remembering Major John “Alex” Klinner

BY THE FAMILY OF MAJOR JOHN “ALEX” KLINNER

On this Memorial Day, we pause to remember the men and women who gave their lives in service to our nation — those who stood in the gap, often far from home, so that others might live in freedom.

Among them is Major John Alex Klinner of Auburn, whose life reflected quiet strength, deep commitment and an enduring sense of purpose.

Raised in Auburn, Alex grew up in a family and community that valued hard work, humility and service. He was the son of Johnny and Mary Ellen Klinner of Auburn; brother of Amy Klinner Bridge and Allison Klinner Rumble; and grandson of the late Dr. and Mrs. Kent Klinner and Col. John C. Ball Jr. and Mrs. Ellen Ball of Auburn.

From an early age, he was shaped by the kind of character that would come to define his life — steady, dependable and guided by something greater than himself.

Those who knew Alex as a child remember a boy full of curiosity, humor and energy. Long before he dreamed of military aviation, he once talked about wanting to attend clown school — a reflection of the playful spirit and joy he brought to those around him.

He embraced life with enthusiasm and a wide range of interests and hobbies. He grew up riding unicycles, playing multiple sports, attending air shows and spending countless hours piloting remote-controlled airplanes alongside his father — experiences that ultimately sparked his love of flying.

He also spent years attending Camp Mac as both a camper and later a counselor, where his natural ability to connect with people and his fun-loving personality left a lasting impression on many.

Friends and family remember someone adventurous who truly lived life to the fullest.

Yet as Alex grew older, what began as fascination steadily became focus. His love of aviation deepened into purpose, and he approached the pursuit of becoming a pilot with determination, discipline and maturity.

He attended Auburn City Schools, graduating from Auburn High School in 2011 before continuing a deeply rooted family legacy at Auburn University as a third-generation alumnus. From his years at AHS through his time at Auburn University, where he earned a degree in mechanical engineering in 2016, Alex embodied both excellence and integrity.

But for Alex, education was never the destination — it was preparation.

Following his passion for flying, he chose a path of service, commissioning into the United States Air Force in 2017 through the Reserve Officer Training Corps program and dedicating his career to protecting others and supporting missions across the globe.

He completed pilot training in November 2018 and was assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Squadron at Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington. He later completed advanced instrument training and instructor pilot upgrade training in 2022.

As an officer and pilot, he quickly rose to the rank of major — a testament both to his leadership and to the trust placed in him by those who served alongside him.

Most recently, Major Klinner served as chief of squadron standardizations and evaluations as an evaluator pilot in the 99th Air Refueling Squadron at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base in Birmingham. In that role, he helped oversee training, safety and readiness for fellow aircrew members — work that required precision, responsibility and unwavering attention to detail.

His service ensured others were prepared for the demands of flight and mission execution, reflecting a commitment not only to excellence, but to the lives entrusted to his leadership.

On March 12, 2026, Major Klinner was among six American airmen who lost their lives when a KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in Iraq during a mission supporting U.S. operations.

Having deployed only days earlier, his loss was sudden and deeply felt — not only by his family and fellow service members, but by the Auburn community that helped shape him.

Those who knew Alex remember him not simply for his accomplishments, but for the way he lived.

He is described as a servant leader — someone who stepped forward to help, carried himself with humility and consistently placed others before himself. In his spare time, he was often helping friends and neighbors. Shortly before deploying, he volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, helping build a home for a community member he had never even met.

Beyond his service — and more sacred than his uniform — Alex was a devoted husband, father, son, brother and friend.

He found his greatest joy in time spent with and serving his loved ones, particularly his wife and three children, offering wisdom, humor and steadfast support. He had a way of making people feel valued, and his presence brought comfort and strength to those around him.

In a world that often celebrates recognition, Alex quietly lived out responsibility.

This Memorial Day, as flags are lowered and names are remembered, we also honor the families who carry the weight of loss. We remember the parents who raised Alex, whose influence is evident in the life he lived and the legacy he leaves behind.

We also recognize the loved ones who now move forward without him, supported by a grateful nation that does not forget.

Major John Alex Klinner represents the very best of our country — not because of how he died, but because of how he lived.

His story is one of commitment, character and sacrifice. It is a reminder that behind every uniform is a life shaped by community, sustained by purpose and given in service to others.

On this day of remembrance, may we honor him not only with our words, but with lives that reflect the same courage, humility and devotion he so faithfully carried.