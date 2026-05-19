Council approves second hemp ordinance

By Daniel Schmidt

AUBURN — The Auburn City Council on May 19 approved a zoning ordinance amendment that formally carves out where the city’s newly regulated consumable hemp retailers can set up shop.

It is the latest local move in a months-long effort to bring the city in line with sweeping new state hemp laws the state legislature approved last year.

The amendment passed 6-1, with Ward 5 Council Member Sonny Moreman casting the lone vote against it. Ward 1 Council Member Connie Fitch Taylor and Ward 2 Council Member Kelley Griswold were not present at Tuesday’s meeting.

The text amendment stems from Alabama’s HB445, which the legislature passed in 2025, authorizing the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board to regulate all consumable hemp products by requiring licensure of manufacturers, wholesale distributors and retailers.

The state law, enacted in response to the 2018 federal Farm Bill, established stricter regulations on hemp edibles, beverages and topicals.

Moreman was critical of the ordinance, effectively equating passing it to endorsing the sale and consumption of consumable hemp products.

“Even though I appreciate the restriction the state of Alabama put on these products, I believe the passage of any hemp ordinance, or consumable hemp product, to be a mistake,” Moreman said. “If we pass this, we’re legalizing the sale of consumable hemp products with the mistaken belief that they’re safe and good for our community. And I do not believe that is true, so I’ll be voting no.”

After Moreman spoke, Ward 3 Council Member Beth Witten rushed to clarify that the council was not voting to approve the sale of consumable hemp products, just how and where they are sold within city limits.

Before Tuesday’smeeting, the city had already moved on the issue at the municipal level.

On March 17, the council adopted an initial consumable hemp products ordinance that defined local offenses, set up the city’s license-review process and regulated the distances between hemp retailers and certain other uses such as churches and schools.

It also gave the council a mechanism to revoke or refuse to renew a city business license following certain convictions.

The newly approved zoning amendment adds a zoning-perspective framework on top of that existing municipal regulation.

Three retailer types have now been added to the zoning ordinance: specialty retailers, pharmacies and retail food stores.

Under the new definitions, a specialty retailer must either already hold a package liquor license or sell only consumable hemp products.

Pharmacies are authorized to sell topical and sublingual hemp products, but only within stores licensed by both the Alabama State Board of Pharmacy and the ABC.

Retail food stores can sell consumable hemp beverages only — and only inside a supermarket-style store that dedicates at least 75% of its selling area, and at least 14,000 square feet of its footprint, to food sales.

The amendment also lays out where each type of retailer can operate.

All three are now allowed as conditional uses in most of Auburn’s mixed-use, downtown and corridor commercial districts.

Pharmacies, however, are the only consumable hemp retailers permitted in the city’s Limited Development District, and even then only within a neighborhood shopping center.

Hemp retailers are not permitted in Auburn’s neighborhood conservation, residential, historic-downtown or industrial districts.

In other news, the council: