On the road to Roni’s Mac Bar

OPINION —

This past month marked my husband Mike’s and my tenth year of living in Auburn.

It has been absolutely wonderful. Also, we are blessed to have the best church family in Lee County at Central Baptist Church of Opelika. Plus, we have a great minister, Dr. Joseph “Josh” Carmichael. Dr. Josh is an Alabama grad, but I don’t hold that against him since he and his sweet wife Betsy’s two oldest children are Auburn grads.

Both the city of Auburn and Auburn University have grown so much since I transferred to Auburn from Alexander City State Junior College as a junior in 1983.

Back in the fall of 1983, Auburn University had an enrollment of 18,426 students.

That first day of class in September — we were on the quarter system then, and I loved it — as I walked to Haley Center, it hit me. I thought, “There are more people here on campus than there are in my hometown of Alex City.” I was overwhelmed at that thought and became homesick because I was a big Mama’s girl.

Back then, I ate at Country’s Barbecue on all-you-can-eat barbecue chicken night, Shoney’s, Po Folks and fast food. Those were the only restaurants I could afford.

Besides, back in those days, Auburn didn’t have that many restaurants.

However, in 2025, 42 years later, a lot has changed in Auburn. For instance, Auburn University has experienced a lot of growth. This past fall semester, 34,195 students were enrolled — that’s an increase of 85% in students since I first attended Auburn.

Thank you, Mike, for doing the math for this retired English teacher.

Also, the number of restaurants has increased dramatically — otherwise, I couldn’t have been able to write my column for almost five years.

Auburn students today have a huge selection of restaurants on campus, or close to campus, to enjoy. Recently, Mike and I decided to dine at one of them.

We met Jack and William for lunch at Roni’s Mac Bar at 138 N. College St. in downtown Auburn. Roni’s Mac Bar opened last June 14 and is locally owned by Keith and Frances Henderson.

The restaurant is bright and cheerful. Also, there’s a foosball table there — I tried it and decided I’d better stick to my online games.

Roni’s Mac Bar offers diners “customized mac and cheese bowls.”

At a kiosk, you go through six steps:

1. Choose your noodles (regular or gluten free);

2. Choose your cheese (cheddar, pepper jack, Alfredo or mixed);

3. Choose your meat (grilled chicken — which has gluten, pulled pork, brisket, bacon or ham);

4. Choose your toppings (broccoli, corn, onions, jalapenos, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, pineapple, parmesan or bread crumbs — which contain gluten);

5. Choose your drizzle (BBQ, garlic parmesan, buffalo, pesto, ranch or hot honey);

6. Choose your sides (garlic bread, cheesy garlic bread, cheesy broccoli, a large chocolate chunk cookie, cheesecake, Doritos, Cheetos, Lays Barbecue or Lays Classic Chips).

For example, I chose regular mac ‘n cheese, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, bell peppers, tomatoes, garlic parmesan and a side order of cheesy garlic bread — I can never have too much garlic.

For their cheesy bowls, Mike chose the brisket, while Jack and William picked the pulled pork — I love alliteration.

Everything was really delicious. Also, I was very impressed by Lillian, our server, who was by herself — she was hard working, kind and helpful.

Once again, I thought to myself, “Boy, I wish Auburn had had Roni’s Mac Bar back in 1983.”

Roni’s Mac Bar is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Roni’s Mac Bar makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” will appear every other week in The Observer. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com.