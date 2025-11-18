Southern Hospitality | Plan ahead for a festive Thanksgiving 

OPINION —

With tables polished to a rich patina and the good china washed, plans are underway for gathering family and friends for a festive Thanksgiving. This year, prepare most of the dishes ahead of time and spend more time with your family instead of in the kitchen. During the festivities, plan a time for giving thanks for blessings, and remember the heritage of our American celebration.

With a cool nip in the air, Thanksgiving morning at our house starts early with the coffee pot and tea kettle started first. As the oven preheats, the turkey is unwrapped and placed in a large roasting pan. After a coating of butter and seasonings, the bird is placed in the hot oven.

As the aroma of the roasting turkey begins to fill the house, it brings back memories of other Thanksgivings when my parents were living and other family members were at the table. I am thankful and feel blessed for my family and being able to live in my hometown. Not a day goes by that I don’t miss the sweetest, kindest folks I have ever known.

I remember how much my parents always appreciated being in our home that was filled at holidays with our growing family. Along with our children, my brother and sister’s families came for years. We had around 36 family members for Thanksgiving lunch. Many of the them came from out of town. I would prepare the cornbread dressing, vegetable casseroles, breads and some desserts ahead and freeze. Other desserts would be made a couple of days ahead.

I would have everything prepared ahead except for the large turkey. To assure there was plenty of turkey, I started baking a smaller turkey the day before and making the gravy with the drippings and stock made from boiling giblets with onions and celery. The gravy was placed in the refrigerator and was ready to reheat.

Almost everyone in our family enjoys cooking, and some talented cooks would bring dishes. My niece Amanda Sanders Wunderlich, who lives in Birmingham, would always bring an amazing cake, such as her Autumn Caramel Cake that she made in seven layers and topped with fondant colored leaves.

Once she brought a chocolate cake shaped as a giant bon bon that was filled with creamy mousse. Another time, Amanda walked in with what appeared as a perfectly baked small turkey with French tulles on the drumsticks. I said, “Amanda, you baked a turkey too!” She laughed, as it was a cake, not a turkey.

The cake not only looked amazing; it tasted delicious. The cake was embellished with chocolate chips with Irish cream filling and covered in chocolate frosting with a special effect using cocoa that appeared as perfectly browned. The “drumsticks” were baked in ice cream cones.

Amanda graduated from Auburn University at the top of her class in restaurant and hotel management. She baked cakes for a while at the original Gourmet Tiger in Auburn.

Her birthday and wedding cakes were the most beautiful I have ever seen. I thought Amanda was going to be a famous pastry chef, but she decided it was more important to homeschool their growing family, which includes five children. Amanda’s husband, Jared, is a pharmacist at UAB Hospital.

Amanda was no doubt inspired by her grandmother (my mother) in Opelika who baked beautiful cakes. My mother also inspired me, as I have a love of cooking and developing recipes. Mom would joke that when I was in the kitchen that flour would be flying. Sometimes now when there is a flour cloud in the kitchen, I feel Mom is looking down laughing that some things have not changed.

Another thing that has not changed is that I will always be thankful for family, even though now our family is scattered across the country. One family member in the military is serving in South Korea.

Following is a detailed outline of ways to be organized and have most of the Thanksgiving menu prepared ahead. Planning ahead will allow you to relax and enjoy the day with your family.

Ideas for getting organized for Thanksgiving:

• Plan your menu. Get the recipes together for the menu.

• Make a list of ingredients needed. Check pantry and freezer to see if you already have any of those items and look at expiration dates. Keep the list for fresh items separate to purchase closer to Thanksgiving.

• Check to be sure you have space in the pantry and freezer to store items before shopping. Plan a time to grocery shop.

• Look over recipes and decide which ones can be prepared ahead and frozen. These will include vegetables casseroles, breads and muffins, pies, cornbread dressing, most cakes or cake layers. When freezing dishes ahead, be sure they are tightly wrapped. Once the dish has cooled, cover the top with plastic wrap and then completely cover the dish, top and bottom with foil, securing tightly.

• Plan when you are going to thaw the turkey.

• Have house cleaned at least three days before Thanksgiving, and reclean powder room and declutter the day before. If using silver, polish a week ahead. Check serving dishes, serving utensils, flatware, napkins, placemats or tablecloth.

• Set the dining room table two or three days ahead. Plan a simple centerpiece. Fresh fruit is always good for a harvest table setting.

• A day or two ahead, make fresh cranberry sauce, salad dressings, etc. Be sure salt and pepper shakers are full.

• The day before Thanksgiving, place frozen dishes that need thawing in refrigerator. Check how long it takes to bake each dish and plan when they will go in the oven.

• Arrange a sideboard or table for serving desserts with dishes, serving utensils, flatware and napkins. Any desserts that don’t have to be refrigerated can be set out early. For food safety, wait to set out refrigerated desserts just before serving.

• One day ahead, place glasses for iced beverages on a tray with a pitcher for sweet tea and unsweet tea. Mark small cards to set in front of each one. Arrange sugar bowl with cream pitcher, spoons and a small plate for lemon slices. Slice lemons, cover and store in refrigerator.

• On Thanksgiving morning, relax with a cup of tea or coffee and look over your last minute list. Get the turkey in the oven. Put giblets in a pan with quartered onion and celery to boil down for the gravy, if desired. The stock can be prepared ahead.

• Make iced tea. Before everyone arrives, have the coffee pot ready to go. Fill the ice bucket and cream pitcher for coffee and place lemon slices on serving plate.

• Check list for when each dish goes in the oven.

• Let the turkey rest 20 minutes or more before carving. Otherwise, all the juices will run out, making it dry.

• Arrange dishes for serving and add garnishes. Place a serving utensil for each one.

• Say grace and enjoy a wonderful meal.

After the meal, save the turkey bones to boil with onions and celery for a rich stock. It can be frozen for making cornbread dressing at Christmas or used to make soup. Simply add brown or white rice to the stock with chunks of leftover turkey for a hearty, comforting soup.

While Thanksgiving is a joyous time for many, it can be a difficult for some with empty chairs at the table where loved ones once sat. Become more aware of those in the community who are lonely or unable to prepare a meal for themselves. Just as the first Thanksgiving, we can share what we have with others, and be thankful to God for our family and those who carved a path for our freedom.

Autumn Caramel Cake

Caramel cake has always been one of my favorite desserts. The frosting needs to be used quickly, or it can harden and be difficult to work with. If this happens, it can be gently warmed in the microwave until it is easy to spread. The frosting would be delicious with any kind of cake. The leaves are made by rolling out fondant in various fall colors and cutting them out with leaf cookie cutters.

Amanda Sanders Wunderlich

Caramel Frosting:

12 Tbsp. butter, softened, divided

2 cups dark brown sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 cup heavy cream

2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 1/2 cups powdered sugar

Melt together 8 tablespoons butter, brown sugar and salt in a saucepan over medium heat until mixture is bubbling around the edges. Stir in cream and cook until bubbles reappear.

Pour mixture into a bowl and stir in vanilla. Add powdered sugar and beat with an electric mixer on medium speed for about five minutes or until light in color. Add remaining butter, one tablespoon at a time, and beat until frosting is fluffy, about two more minutes.

Vanilla Cake:

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

2 sticks butter, softened and cut into Tbsp.

1/2 cup buttermilk

4 eggs

1 Tbsp. vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, whisk together eggs, buttermilk and vanilla. Set aside.

Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt in the bowl of an electric mixer and mix on low until evenly combined. Add softened butter, one piece at a time, mixing on low until small pea sized crumbles form.

Add half of the milk mixture and beat for one minute on medium high speed. Pour in remaining milk mixture and beat for about 30 seconds or until smooth.

Divide batter between two greased and floured 9-inch round cake pans. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Cool completely before frosting.

Brined Turkey

Earle Wilkes

Earle and Judge Kenny Wilkes look forward to their traditional Thanksgiving with extended family on farmland outside Selma.

Brine for a 10 to 12-pound turkey

If you have a bigger turkey and need more brine, use 1/2 cup salt and 1/2 cup brown sugar for every gallon of water and more fruit and herbs.

1 cup salt

1 cup brown sugar

2 oranges, quartered

2 lemons, quartered

6 sprigs (or dried) thyme

4 sprigs fresh rosemary

Bay leaves for brine and for roasting – to taste

It’s important not to use a self-basting, pre-seasoned or kosher turkey because the turkey will be too salty. Dissolve salt and sugar in 2 gallons of ice water in a non-reactive container (a clean bucket or a large stainless stockpot). Add oranges, lemons, thyme and rosemary.

Remove neck, giblets and liver from cavity of the turkey and reserve for gravy. Rinse the turkey inside and out under cold running water.

Place turkey in brine and soak, covered, for up to 24 hours. Place container in refrigerator or in an ice chest to keep it at about 45 degrees.

Remove turkey from brine and rinse well under cold running water. Pat dry with paper towels inside and out.

Proceed with your usual roasting time, making sure to massage (a la Julia Child) your turkey well with either melted butter or oil both inside and out and cover generously with ground pepper.

Mom’s Cornbread Dressing

Freezes well

3 cups self-rising cornmeal

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp. salt

Pinch of soda

3 cups buttermilk

2 eggs, beaten

1 1/2 cups chopped onion

1 1/2 cups chopped celery

2 Tbsp. oil

1 3/4 cups Pepperidge Farm herb seasoned dressing mix

2 tsp. sage or more to taste, optional

1 can cream of chicken soup

5 or more cups homemade chicken stock

Combine first four ingredients; add buttermilk and eggs. Stir in onion and celery. Place oil in 10-inch skillet or baking pan; place in 400 degree oven for five minutes until hot. Pour batter into hot skillet and bake for 30 minutes until lightly brown.

Cool slightly and crumble into a large bowl. Add stuffing mix.

In a separate bowl, combine cream of chicken soup and part of the stock; add to cornbread mixture. Mix well and add more stock as needed.

Place into a greased 13 x 9 x-2 inch baking pan and bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes or cool, cover tightly and freeze.

Can thaw overnight in refrigerator before baking or bake frozen covered with foil until thawed; remove foil and bake until lightly browned.

Grandmother Cipperly’s Date Nut Bread

Nan Buffington Cipperly, my husband Don’s grandmother, lived in New York in lovely home filled with antiques, which was the setting for many family dinners. This is one of her holiday recipes. Don’s grandfather was the admiral for the Cluett, Peabody & Company.

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 cup chopped dates

1 cup seedless raisins

1 1/2 cups boiling water

2 tsp. baking soda

Mix above ingredients together and set aside to cool.

In a separate bowl combine:

2 eggs, well beaten

2 scant cups sugar (just slightly less than 2 cups)

2 tsp. vanilla

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Mix together eggs, sugar, vanilla and flour, then slowly add date, walnut and raisin mixture. This works better using the mixer for blending. Bake in two greased loaf pans for one hour in a 325 degree oven. Freezes well. Good served with softened cream cheese.

Make Ahead Mashed Potatoes

Make this dish a day or two ahead and store in the refrigerator or freeze.

5 lbs. potatoes (Yukon Gold are great)

1 cup sour cream

8 oz. pkg. cream cheese, room temperature

2 tsp. salt or to taste

Black pepper or white pepper to taste, optional

½ stick or more butter

Peel and cook potatoes; drain well. While potatoes are cooking, beat sour cream and cream cheese until fluffy.

Mash potatoes with butter and then gradually add hot mashed potatoes to cream mixture; beat until fluffy. Add seasonings to taste.

Spoon into greased casserole dish. Store in refrigerator until ready to bake. Can be made a day or two ahead. Store in refrigerator. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until thoroughly hot.

Green Beans in Sour Cream Sauce with Toasted Almonds

Can use fresh or frozen green beans that have been cooked instead of canned.

1 medium onion, chopped

2 Tbsp. butter

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp. water

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

8 oz. sour cream

2 (16 oz.) cans green beans, drained

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

Toasted almonds

Sauté onion in butter; gradually stir in flour, water, salt, pepper and lemon juice. Simmer 3 minutes. Add sour cream and beans. Pour into greased 2-quart casserole dish. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Top with toasted almonds. Breadcrumbs can be used instead of almonds.

Can prepare the dish ahead, store in refrigerator and bake when ready to serve. Serves 8.

Nonni’s Sweet Potatoes

Patricia Davis

To prepare ahead, mash sweet potatoes with flavorings and butter, then refrigerate. When ready to serve, bake 30 minutes, then top with marshmallows the last five minutes.

3 large sweet potatoes

1½ cups sugar

1 tsp. nutmeg

1 egg

½ stick butter

A little milk to mix

Large marshmallows

Peel potatoes and cut in chunks. Boil until tender.

Drain and mash. Add remaining ingredients, except marshmallows.

Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees.

Place large marshmallows on top the last five minutes of baking.

Southern Creamed Corn

Patricia Fox

Three 16-oz. pkg. frozen yellow or white shoepeg corn, partially thawed

1/2 cup butter

1 1/4 cup milk or more

1 1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

In a food processor or blender process 1½ pkg. corn until smooth.

Melt butter in large skillet over medium heat. Stir in pureed corn, remaining corn, milk, salt and pepper. Bring mixture to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat and simmer 20 minutes or until liquid is absorbed, stirring often. Add more milk if needed for a creamy texture.

Can be prepared ahead and reheated when ready to serve. Makes 12 servings.

Fresh Cranberry Relish

Jenny Clary

1 large orange, quartered with peel

1 lb. cranberries

1 1/2 cups white sugar

1/2 cup apricot preserves

8 oz. can crushed pineapple, drained

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

Finely chop orange in a food processor. Combine cranberries and sugar in a heavy saucepan. Cook and stir over medium heat until cranberries begin to pop, about 10 minutes.

Transfer cranberries to a bowl; add apricot preserves and mix until melted. Stir in pineapple, lemon juice and chopped orange. Chill until ready to serve.

Aunt Larcie’s Pecan Pie with Spiced Nut Crust

Sharon Cargile

Spiced Nut Crust:

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ cup finely chopped pecans

¼ cup firmly packed brown sugar

¼ cup plus 2 Tbsp. butter, melted

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

16 to 18 pecan halves

Combine all ingredients except pecan halves; stir well. Press into bottom and up sides and rim of a 9 inch pie plate. Press the pecan halves onto rim of crust at 1-inch intervals.

Pie Filling:

2 eggs

1/2 cup sugar

½ tsp. salt

¾ cup light Karo syrup

1 cup chopped pecans

½ stick butter

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Melt butter.

Add sugar, salt and Karo syrup; bring to a boil. Remove and cool.

Beat eggs and add to cooled mixture. Add vanilla. Sprinkle pecans in the bottom of the crust. Pour in the filling.

Bake 10 minutes, then reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake an additional 20 minutes.