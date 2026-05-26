Superintendent awards students at Opelika School Board Meeting

BY KADIE TAYLOR
THE OBSERVER
OPELIKA — At the May 19 Opelika School Board meeting, the board was presented with the Opelika High School Perspectives Magazine, and Superintendent Dr. Ken Davis presented students with awards.
First Place 2025-26 Superintendent’s Art Show Winners (local)
- Gracelyn Mattox — grades K-second
- D’Javeon Paige — grades third-fifth
- Shikha Patel — grades seventh-eighth
- Tiana Moore — grades ninth-10th
- Ravyn Hoyett — grades 11th-12th and third place in the state
Second Place 2025-26 Superintendent’s Art Show Winners (local)
- Jobany Ayden Vazquez Torres — grades K-second
- Ann Bradley Warren — grades third-fifth
- Keyli Vicente Martin — grades seventh-eighth
- Ava Thomas — grades ninth-10th
- Mackenzie Christopher — grades 11th-12th
Third Place 2025-26 Superintendent’s Art Show Winners (local)
- Bennie Bootz — grades K-second
- Raeleigh Thomas — grades third-fifth
- Kamaria Venable — grades 11-12
Honorable Mention 2025-26 Superintendent’s Art Show Winners (local)
- Reign Winston — grades K-second
- Verenice Lopez Perez — grades K-second
- Jack Cottrell — grades third-fifth
- Susan Newsome — grades third-fifth
- Shikha Patel — grades seventh-eighth
- Nevaeh Henderson — grades 11th-12th
- Gerardo Selvas Ruiz — grades 11th-12th
- Cadance Knight — grades 11-12
2026 Alabama All-State Choir — Middle School Division
- Malaiih Anderson
- Sarah Scott Barnes
- Kassidy Bevis
- Lillian Click
- Chyna Jones
- Gabrielle Lurns
- Addison Matheny
- Elaina Rosener
- Lillian Sharp
OHS boys and girls 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field
- Alieah Nelms — State Champion, 400-meter dash 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship
- Caroline Couey — State Runner Up, 3200-meter run 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship
- Caroline Couey — Third Place, 1600-meter run 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship
- Kennady Caldwell — State Champion, discus 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship
- Legend Fitzpatrick — State Champion, shot put 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship
- Jamel Griffin — State Runner Up, 100-meter dash 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship
- Braeden Dowdell — State Runner Up, triple jump 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship
- Richard Howard — Third Place, 110-meter hurdles 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship
OHS boys and girls 2026 AHSAA 7A Indoor Track and Field
- Alieah Nelms —Third Place, 400-meter dash 2026 AHSAA 7A Indoor Track and Field Championship
- Jamel Griffin — State Runner Up, 60-meter dash 2026 A3HSAA 7A Indoor Track and Field Championship
- Caroline Couey — State Runner Up, 800-meter dash 2026 AHSAA 7A Indoor Track and Field Championship
AHSAA 7A Wrestling
- Gabrielle Reese — State Runner-Up, 114 lb. weight class 2026 AHSAA 6A-7A Wrestling State Championship
2025 State Trumbauer Theatre Competition
- Titus Elliott — All-Star Cast Member, Studio Production 2025 State Trumbauer Competition
- Kaylin Ward — All-Star Cast Member, Studio Production 2025 State Trumbauer Competition
- Libby Schrimsher — All-Star Cast Member, Studio Production 2025 State Trumbauer Competition
- Kaden MacIntyre — All-Star Cast Member, Studio Production 2025 State Trumbauer Competition
- Lucas Duncan — All-Star Cast Member, Studio Production; Terra Jensen — first Place, Pantomime; Lili Reagan — first Place, Solo Comedic Acting 2025 State Trumbauer Competition
- Irem Uysal — second Place, Make-Up Design 2025 State Trumbauer Competition
- Kaden McIntyre —third Place, Dramatic Monologue 2025 State Trumbauer Competition
- Tiana Key — third Place, Original Monologue 2025 State Trumbauer Competition
- Chayse Decker — third Place, Dramatic Monologue 2025 State Trumbauer Competition
All-State Band 2026 (middle school)
- Ben Seals — trombone, Alabama Bandmasters Association 2026 All-State Band Festival
- Gabby Rosener — percussion, Alabama Bandmasters Association 2026 All-State Band Festival
All-State Band 2026 (high school)
- Lily Williams— trumpet, Alabama Bandmasters Association 2026 All-State Band Festival Red Band
- Wyatt Mitchell — percussion, Alabama Bandmasters Association 2026 All-State Band Festival White Band
- Kaity Davis — oboe, Alabama Bandmasters Association 2026 All-State Band Festival Blue Band
All-State Choir (high school)
- Caria Maddox
State Career Tech Awards
- James Fenn and Ta’Laja Chambers — third Place, Sports News Package Alabama Scholastic Press Association State Competition
- Jacob Anderson and Ryleigh Conner — first Place, EMT and HOSA
- Payton Rampey and Kaitlyn Buchannon — third Place, EMT and HOSA
- Reginald Williams and Jamya Beasley — third Place, CPR/First Aid and HOSA
In other business
- The board voted to approve the minutes from the previous meeting.
- The board voted to approve a probationary principal contract for Zach Blatt as Principal Southview Primary School.
- The board approved the personnel recommendations as presented.
- The board approved the out-of-state field trip requests.
- The board voted to approve the election of Kevin Royal as chair and Antione Harvis as vice-chair.
- The board approved the financial report for April.
The next Opelika School Board Meeting will be held on June 30 at 4:30 p.m. at the Board of Education office.