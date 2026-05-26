Superintendent awards students at Opelika School Board Meeting

BY KADIE TAYLOR

THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — At the May 19 Opelika School Board meeting, the board was presented with the Opelika High School Perspectives Magazine, and Superintendent Dr. Ken Davis presented students with awards.

First Place 2025-26 Superintendent’s Art Show Winners (local)

Gracelyn Mattox — grades K-second

D’Javeon Paige — grades third-fifth

Shikha Patel — grades seventh-eighth

Tiana Moore — grades ninth-10th

Ravyn Hoyett — grades 11th-12th and third place in the state

Second Place 2025-26 Superintendent’s Art Show Winners (local)

Jobany Ayden Vazquez Torres — grades K-second

Ann Bradley Warren — grades third-fifth

Keyli Vicente Martin — grades seventh-eighth

Ava Thomas — grades ninth-10th

Mackenzie Christopher — grades 11th-12th

Third Place 2025-26 Superintendent’s Art Show Winners (local)

Bennie Bootz — grades K-second

Raeleigh Thomas — grades third-fifth

Kamaria Venable — grades 11-12

Honorable Mention 2025-26 Superintendent’s Art Show Winners (local)

Reign Winston — grades K-second

Verenice Lopez Perez — grades K-second

Jack Cottrell — grades third-fifth

Susan Newsome — grades third-fifth

Shikha Patel — grades seventh-eighth

Nevaeh Henderson — grades 11th-12th

Gerardo Selvas Ruiz — grades 11th-12th

Cadance Knight — grades 11-12

2026 Alabama All-State Choir — Middle School Division

Malaiih Anderson

Sarah Scott Barnes

Kassidy Bevis

Lillian Click

Chyna Jones

Gabrielle Lurns

Addison Matheny

Elaina Rosener

Lillian Sharp

OHS boys and girls 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field

Alieah Nelms — State Champion, 400-meter dash 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship

Caroline Couey — State Runner Up, 3200-meter run 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship

Caroline Couey — Third Place, 1600-meter run 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship

Kennady Caldwell — State Champion, discus 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship

Legend Fitzpatrick — State Champion, shot put 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship

Jamel Griffin — State Runner Up, 100-meter dash 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship

Braeden Dowdell — State Runner Up, triple jump 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship

Richard Howard — Third Place, 110-meter hurdles 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship

OHS boys and girls 2026 AHSAA 7A Indoor Track and Field

Alieah Nelms —Third Place, 400-meter dash 2026 AHSAA 7A Indoor Track and Field Championship

Jamel Griffin — State Runner Up, 60-meter dash 2026 A3HSAA 7A Indoor Track and Field Championship

Caroline Couey — State Runner Up, 800-meter dash 2026 AHSAA 7A Indoor Track and Field Championship

AHSAA 7A Wrestling

Gabrielle Reese — State Runner-Up, 114 lb. weight class 2026 AHSAA 6A-7A Wrestling State Championship

2025 State Trumbauer Theatre Competition

Titus Elliott — All-Star Cast Member, Studio Production 2025 State Trumbauer Competition

Kaylin Ward — All-Star Cast Member, Studio Production 2025 State Trumbauer Competition

Libby Schrimsher — All-Star Cast Member, Studio Production 2025 State Trumbauer Competition

Kaden MacIntyre — All-Star Cast Member, Studio Production 2025 State Trumbauer Competition

Lucas Duncan — All-Star Cast Member, Studio Production; Terra Jensen — first Place, Pantomime; Lili Reagan — first Place, Solo Comedic Acting 2025 State Trumbauer Competition

Irem Uysal — second Place, Make-Up Design 2025 State Trumbauer Competition

Kaden McIntyre —third Place, Dramatic Monologue 2025 State Trumbauer Competition

Tiana Key — third Place, Original Monologue 2025 State Trumbauer Competition

Chayse Decker — third Place, Dramatic Monologue 2025 State Trumbauer Competition

All-State Band 2026 (middle school)

Ben Seals — trombone, Alabama Bandmasters Association 2026 All-State Band Festival

Gabby Rosener — percussion, Alabama Bandmasters Association 2026 All-State Band Festival

All-State Band 2026 (high school)

Lily Williams— trumpet, Alabama Bandmasters Association 2026 All-State Band Festival Red Band

Wyatt Mitchell — percussion, Alabama Bandmasters Association 2026 All-State Band Festival White Band

Kaity Davis — oboe, Alabama Bandmasters Association 2026 All-State Band Festival Blue Band

All-State Choir (high school)

Caria Maddox

State Career Tech Awards

James Fenn and Ta’Laja Chambers — third Place, Sports News Package Alabama Scholastic Press Association State Competition

Jacob Anderson and Ryleigh Conner — first Place, EMT and HOSA

Payton Rampey and Kaitlyn Buchannon — third Place, EMT and HOSA

Reginald Williams and Jamya Beasley — third Place, CPR/First Aid and HOSA

In other business

The board voted to approve the minutes from the previous meeting.

The board voted to approve a probationary principal contract for Zach Blatt as Principal Southview Primary School.

The board approved the personnel recommendations as presented.

The board approved the out-of-state field trip requests.

The board voted to approve the election of Kevin Royal as chair and Antione Harvis as vice-chair.

The board approved the financial report for April.

The next Opelika School Board Meeting will be held on June 30 at 4:30 p.m. at the Board of Education office.