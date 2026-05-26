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Superintendent awards students at Opelika School Board Meeting

by | May 26, 2026 | Education

BY KADIE TAYLOR
THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — At the May 19 Opelika School Board meeting, the board was presented with the Opelika High School Perspectives Magazine, and Superintendent Dr. Ken Davis presented students with awards.

First Place 2025-26 Superintendent’s Art Show Winners (local)

  • Gracelyn Mattox — grades K-second
  • D’Javeon Paige — grades third-fifth
  • Shikha Patel — grades seventh-eighth
  • Tiana Moore — grades ninth-10th
  • Ravyn Hoyett — grades 11th-12th and third place in the state

Second Place 2025-26 Superintendent’s Art Show Winners (local)

  • Jobany Ayden Vazquez Torres — grades K-second
  • Ann Bradley Warren — grades third-fifth
  • Keyli Vicente Martin — grades seventh-eighth
  • Ava Thomas — grades ninth-10th
  • Mackenzie Christopher — grades 11th-12th

Third Place 2025-26 Superintendent’s Art Show Winners (local)

  • Bennie Bootz — grades K-second
  • Raeleigh Thomas — grades third-fifth
  • Kamaria Venable — grades 11-12

Honorable Mention 2025-26 Superintendent’s Art Show Winners (local)

  • Reign Winston — grades K-second
  • Verenice Lopez Perez — grades K-second
  • Jack Cottrell — grades third-fifth
  • Susan Newsome — grades third-fifth
  • Shikha Patel — grades seventh-eighth
  • Nevaeh Henderson — grades 11th-12th
  • Gerardo Selvas Ruiz — grades 11th-12th
  • Cadance Knight — grades 11-12

2026 Alabama All-State Choir — Middle School Division

  • Malaiih Anderson
  • Sarah Scott Barnes
  • Kassidy Bevis
  • Lillian Click
  • Chyna Jones
  • Gabrielle Lurns
  • Addison Matheny
  • Elaina Rosener
  • Lillian Sharp

OHS boys and girls 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field

  • Alieah Nelms — State Champion, 400-meter dash 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship
  • Caroline Couey — State Runner Up, 3200-meter run 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship
  • Caroline Couey — Third Place, 1600-meter run 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship
  • Kennady Caldwell — State Champion, discus 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship
  • Legend Fitzpatrick — State Champion, shot put 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship
  • Jamel Griffin — State Runner Up, 100-meter dash 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship
  • Braeden Dowdell — State Runner Up, triple jump 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship
  • Richard Howard — Third Place, 110-meter hurdles 2026 AHSAA 7A Outdoor Track and Field Championship

OHS boys and girls 2026 AHSAA 7A Indoor Track and Field

  • Alieah Nelms —Third Place, 400-meter dash 2026 AHSAA 7A Indoor Track and Field Championship
  • Jamel Griffin — State Runner Up, 60-meter dash 2026 A3HSAA 7A Indoor Track and Field Championship
  • Caroline Couey — State Runner Up, 800-meter dash 2026 AHSAA 7A Indoor Track and Field Championship

AHSAA 7A Wrestling

  • Gabrielle Reese — State Runner-Up, 114 lb. weight class 2026 AHSAA 6A-7A Wrestling State Championship

2025 State Trumbauer Theatre Competition

  • Titus Elliott — All-Star Cast Member, Studio Production 2025 State Trumbauer Competition
  • Kaylin Ward — All-Star Cast Member, Studio Production 2025 State Trumbauer Competition
  • Libby Schrimsher — All-Star Cast Member, Studio Production 2025 State Trumbauer Competition
  • Kaden MacIntyre — All-Star Cast Member, Studio Production 2025 State Trumbauer Competition
  • Lucas Duncan — All-Star Cast Member, Studio Production; Terra Jensen — first Place, Pantomime; Lili Reagan — first Place, Solo Comedic Acting 2025 State Trumbauer Competition
  • Irem Uysal — second Place, Make-Up Design 2025 State Trumbauer Competition
  • Kaden McIntyre —third Place, Dramatic Monologue 2025 State Trumbauer Competition
  • Tiana Key — third Place, Original Monologue 2025 State Trumbauer Competition
  • Chayse Decker — third Place, Dramatic Monologue 2025 State Trumbauer Competition

All-State Band 2026 (middle school)

  • Ben Seals — trombone, Alabama Bandmasters Association 2026 All-State Band Festival
  • Gabby Rosener — percussion, Alabama Bandmasters Association 2026 All-State Band Festival

All-State Band 2026 (high school)

  • Lily Williams— trumpet, Alabama Bandmasters Association 2026 All-State Band Festival Red Band
  • Wyatt Mitchell — percussion, Alabama Bandmasters Association 2026 All-State Band Festival White Band
  • Kaity Davis — oboe, Alabama Bandmasters Association 2026 All-State Band Festival Blue Band

All-State Choir (high school)

  • Caria Maddox

State Career Tech Awards

  • James Fenn and Ta’Laja Chambers — third Place, Sports News Package Alabama Scholastic Press Association State Competition
  • Jacob Anderson and Ryleigh Conner — first Place, EMT and HOSA
  • Payton Rampey and Kaitlyn Buchannon — third Place, EMT and HOSA
  • Reginald Williams and Jamya Beasley — third Place, CPR/First Aid and HOSA

In other business

  • The board voted to approve the minutes from the previous meeting.
  • The board voted to approve a probationary principal contract for Zach Blatt as Principal Southview Primary School.
  • The board approved the personnel recommendations as presented.
  • The board approved the out-of-state field trip requests.
  • The board voted to approve the election of Kevin Royal as chair and Antione Harvis as vice-chair.
  • The board approved the financial report for April.

The next Opelika School Board Meeting will be held on June 30 at 4:30 p.m. at the Board of Education office.

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