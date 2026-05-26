Making the Grade | Old Mill Country Kitchen

OPINION —

A few weeks ago in this column, I mentioned that I love eating pancakes. Since I am a diabetic, this is a problem. As I once told my students, sugar and carbohydrates are my Kryptonite. (The substance which could kill Superman.)

However, I sometimes weaken (surprise, surprise) and eat this amazing food. Recently, Mike and I visited a restaurant which serves up my favorite breakfast meal: Old Mill Country Kitchen at 1801 2nd Ave. in Opelika.

Old Mill Country Kitchen opened on March 21, 2023. Shane Pope and Zach Dean, who live locally, are the owners of this restaurant. Zach came out to speak to us, and he was so warm and welcoming.

I loved the casual, down home atmosphere of this restaurant. Also, I was very happy to see a familiar face. Lindsey, who used to serve us at Suzy K’s Kitchen, was our server that day, and I love her. Lindsey is an absolute delight, being kind, helpful and patient.

I also chatted with Sue, a customer who loves eating at Old Mill Country Kitchen.

“I come here a lot,” Sue said. “The wait service is outstanding; they are so hospitable. I drive from Lake Martin to eat here; it’s that good.”

Mike chose the Mill country ham breakfast, which included country ham or ham chop, two eggs, grits or hashbrowns and toast or a biscuit; Mike selected country ham, grits and toast. Ever the partaker of pancakes, I selected the cinnamon roll pancake with sausage patties.

Since I was to receive only one pancake, I remarked to Lindsey that it must be a big one. Yep. If I had read the bottom of the menu, I would have seen that it said, “The pancake is as big as the plate.” It certainly was.

Our orders came out quickly, and silence descended as we attacked our breakfast.

Oh, my. Everything was slap your grandma three times good.

Mike said, “This is a do over, Baby, anytime you want to. This is one of the best breakfasts I’ve had in a long time.”

I agreed with Mike 100%. We’ll definitely be back; we also look forward to trying their lunch menu.

Trust me, run and don’t walk to Old Mill Country Kitchen. You’ll probably see Mike and me there.

Besides our amazing breakfast choices, Old Mill Country Kitchen serves diners breakfast burritos or quesadillas, 2nd Avenue omelets, French toast, breakfast bowls, 18th Street egg plates, chicken & waffles/pancakes, among other items.

For lunch, the restaurant has an extensive burger menu, a BLT sandwich basket, a chicken sandwich basket and Philly cheesesteak. In addition, each day, Old Mill Country Kitchen offers diners a choice of three entrees and sides.

We were there on a Tuesday. The entrees included: hamburger steak, chicken livers and chicken potato casserole. Sides included; fried cabbage with sausage, sweet potato casserole, field peas and snaps, pinto beans, potato salad, deviled eggs, broccoli salad and a side salad.

Desserts included: blueberry cobbler, pecan, key lime, fried apple and lemon meringue pies, raspberry lemon drop cake and mini pineapple upside down cake. Boy, being a good diabetic is really challenging; all those desserts sounded wonderful.

Old Mill Country Kitchen is open for breakfast Monday through Friday from 7 to 10:30 a.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The restaurant is open for lunch on Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Old Mill Country Kitchen makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food. Enjoy!

Stacey Patton Wallace, who retired from teaching language arts for 30 years, is a professional diner. Her column, “Making the Grade,” will appear every other week in The Observer. Stacey may be reached at retiredlangartsteacher2020@gmail.com.