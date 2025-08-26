Southern Hospitality | Relax on Labor Day with plenty of good food

OPINION —

Whether you are having family and friends over for a relaxing Labor Day dinner or watching football games over the weekend, have an array of scrumptious dishes from easy appetizers to fresh fruit desserts, featuring the season’s best produce.

While temperatures will continue to soar for weeks longer, Labor Day traditionally ends summer events with the kids back in school. Football games are kicking off during the weekend, which heralds in an exciting season for the Auburn Tigers.

Labor Day is observed the first Monday in September. The holiday was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century and became a federal holiday in 1894. Labor Day was established to pay tribute to American workers.

When entertaining over the weekend, select easy bruschetta and other crostini topped appetizers, which are easy to prepare. While sliced baguette is traditionally used for creating crostini, you can use slices of sourdough and other breads cut into squares or circles. Brush the slices with olive oil and bake, broil, toast or grill. The slices can be rubbed with garlic, if desired.

Small biscuits can be sliced and toasted for crostini as well, which are good for making a brunch appetizer.

The crostini can be prepared ahead and stored in an air-tight container or frozen. They will be ready for quickly adding a topping and serving. Crostini are also great to have on hand to serve with cheese trays instead of crackers.

Classic bruschetta generally has chopped salted tomatoes tossed in olive oil and balsamic vinegar served on crostini with a garnish of basil. You can prepare the topping ahead of time. You can add a slice fresh mozzarella or cured meat on top of the tomatoes. In addition to the classic mixture with tomatoes, an endless variety of toppings can be used.

Another idea for using crostini includes Pesto and Roasted Red Pepper Bruschetta. Both the pesto and roasted red pepper can be prepared ahead. To save time, you can use a purchased jar of pesto and a jar of roasted red peppers or sundried tomatoes.

Kitty Greene makes a tasty Artichoke and Olive Crostini. Other options include Goat Cheese and Sundried Tomato Crostini and Gina’s Bruschetta Olivada.

A favorite at our house during fall is fresh pear slices and blue cheese on crostini topped with toasted walnuts. You can assemble them ahead of time if you dip the pear slices in lemon juice. If you don’t like blue cheese, try it with goat cheese, which is also delectable.

Sometimes I will arrange a bruschetta bar with crostini and a variety of toppings for everyone to assemble their own.

Bruschetta goes with a variety of meats. If you have been grilling burgers and ribs all summer, try serving pork tenderloin for something different on Labor Day. The pork is lean, tender and cooks quickly. Serve it with fresh vegetables and salads or as sliders with a flavorful sauce.

For dessert, serve a fresh fruit confection while seasonal fruits are available fresh. You can find muscadines at farmers markets for making the Solomon’s family original muscadine hull pie. Serve it with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

Peaches are still plentiful. Add them to a pound cake recipe that can be prepared ahead. It is also delicious topped with ice cream or whipped cream and additional sliced fresh peaches. Another option is Quick Fresh Peach Cobbler that can be assembled in minutes. Serve the cobbler with ice cream or whipped cream.

Whether you are at the lake or home this weekend, have plenty of good food ready for family and friends. Linger longer after dinner to enjoy time together as summer winds down, as we head into a busy fall season with football games, after school activities and other events.

Crostini

Crostini can be prepared ahead and kept in an air-tight container or frozen.

1 long French baguette, sliced or loaf of sourdough bread or other breads cut into squares or circles

Extra virgin olive oil

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Brush one side of bread with olive oil or for extra crispy, brush both sides of bread. Bake for about 10 minutes or until lightly toasted. If desired, rub bread with a garlic clove before brushing with olive oil for additional flavor.

Other options:

Instead of baking, the crostini can be lightly toasted under the broiler, toasted in an air fryer or grilled.

Classic Bruschetta with Tomatoes

2 cups tomatoes, chopped

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh basil leaves, sliced, optional

Combine all topping ingredients; toss gently. Store in refrigerator until ready to serve on crostini.

Note: For additional flavor, drizzle on Balsamic Vinegar Glaze (recipe follows).

Balsamic Vinegar Glaze

This is easy to make and stores in the refrigerator for a couple of weeks. Drizzle over tomato and other bruschetta to enhance the flavor.

1 cup balsamic vinegar

¼ cup brown sugar

Combine both ingredients in a small saucepan. Stir well to combine. Simmer on low heat for about 10 minutes until mixture is thickened. Cool. Stores well in refrigerator for a couple of weeks.

Pesto and Roasted Red Pepper Bruschetta

Instead of making fresh pesto and roasting peppers, you can use purchased pesto and roasted red peppers in a jar to create the topping quickly for serving on crostini.

Pesto:

2 cups fresh basil leaves or fresh spinach leaves

½ cup Parmesan cheese

1/3 cup olive oil

½ tsp. minced garlic, optional

1 tsp. lemon juice

1/4 to ½ cup pine nuts or walnuts

Salt and pepper to taste

Roasted red peppers, recipe follows (can use sundried tomatoes)

Blend all pesto ingredients to a paste in a blender or food processor. Add salt and pepper to taste.

How to roast red pepper:

To roast peppers, simply place them on a foil lined broiler pan and roast on each side until black. Remove from oven and carefully pull the foil up around the peppers to seal. Let them sit a few minutes.

Then, open the foil and rub peppers to remove the blackened skin. Remove seeds and use paper towels to dry peppers.

Goat Cheese and Sundried Tomato Crostini

Goat cheese

Sundried tomatoes, chopped

Balsamic vinegar or Balsamic Vinegar Glaze (see recipe)

Fresh basil, chopped, to garnish

Crostini

Spread goat cheese on each piece of bread, top with sundried tomatoes, drizzle of balsamic glaze and garnish with fresh basil.

Artichoke and Olive Crostini

Katherine Greene

12 (½-inch thick) slices from a baguette/Italian loaf (3- inches wide)

3 ½ Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 (6 ½ oz.) jars marinated artichoke hearts, drained, rinsed well, and patted dry

2 Tbsp. heavy cream

6 Tbsp. (1/2 cup) finely chopped pitted green olives

3 Tbsp. finely chopped red onion

Preheat broiler.

Arrange bread slices in one layer on baking sheet and brush tops with 1½ tablespoons olive oil (total). Broil 4 to 6 inches from heat until golden on top about 30 seconds. Turn toasts over and broil until golden about 30 seconds more. Transfer toasts to rack to cool.

Pulse artichokes with cream in food processor until finely chopped. Transfer mixture to a bowl and stir in salt and pepper to taste.

Stir together olives, onion and ½ tablespoon oil in a small bowl. Spread toasts evenly with artichoke cream and top with olive mixture. Drizzle with remaining 1 ½ tablespoons oil just before serving.

Makes four servings or 12 hors d’oeuvres.

Gina’s Bruschetta Olivada

¾ cup pitted black Italian or Calamata olives

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 Tbsp. capers, drained

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh Italian parsley

Sliced Italian or French bread

Fresh tomatoes, chopped

Combine olives, garlic and capers in food processor for a few seconds. With processor running, slowly drizzle olive oil through feed tube until smooth. Stir in parsley.

Toast bread on open side. On other side, spread with olive paste. Garnish with tomatoes and additional parsley.

Blue Cheese and Pear Bruschetta

4 oz. blue cheese crumbles

6 oz. cream cheese, softened

8 slices French or other bread

Olive oil

1 pear, sliced

Lemon juice

Toasted walnuts or pecans, optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine blue cheese and cream cheese; set aside.

Cut bread into strips. Brush one side of bread with olive oil.

Toast about 12 minutes until brown; cool.

Spread cheese mixture on untoasted side of bread; top with slice of pear dipped into lemon juice if preparing ahead.

Sprinkle with toasted nuts, if desired.

Serves 8 or more.

Marinated Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Yeast Rolls and Horseradish Mustard Sauce

Martha Hicks

Pork tenderloin

Marinade:

1 cup red wine

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup canola oil

Chopped garlic

Chopped fresh rosemary

Black pepper

Combine ingredients. Marinate pork tenderloin for three or four hours.

Grill pork on medium heat, turning for about 20 to 30 minutes. Let pork rest 15 minutes before slicing.

You can grill pork ahead and reheat.

Serve with Horseradish Mustard Sauce (recipe below) and yeast rolls.

Horseradish Mustard Sauce

Mayonnaise

Horseradish

Grainy Mustard

Place desired amount of mayonnaise in a small bowl and add a small amount of horseradish and grainy mustard to suit your taste.

Pork Tenderloin Sliders with Balsamic Sauce

Deidra Bell

2 pork tenderloins

2 tsp. vegetable oil

1½ tsp. coarse salt

½ tsp. pepper

1 1/3 cups balsamic vinegar

4 Tbsp. packed brown sugar

Slider rolls or small yeast rolls

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Lightly oil a 9 x 13-inch baking pan. Place pork in baking pan; season with salt and pepper.

In a small saucepan, bring vinegar and brown sugar to a boil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mixture is reduced by half, about 3 minutes.

Roast pork for 5 minutes. Brush with half of the vinegar reduction. Cook 5 minutes more and coat with remaining vinegar mixture. Roast 10 minutes longer or until temperature reaches 155. Remove from pan. Let rest 10 minutes before slicing.

Place pork with a little sauce in rolls or spread rolls with Dijon mustard and add a slice of red onion, if desired.

Pork with Chimichurri Sauce

For sliders, serve with slices of sourdough bread.

Laurie Gilbert

Pork tenderloins or pork loin

Rub pork with cooking oil; season with a Cajun seasoning of your choice (I use Tony Chachere’s) and black pepper.

If using pork loin, bake in oven to about 160 degrees on meat thermometer. I grill the tenderloins over low heat until well browned, turning often. I have done both.

May be done the day ahead. Refrigerate, then bring to room temperature before serving. If using pork loin, split down the center and slice.

Chimichurri Sauce:

Sauce may be done day ahead, but it is best if made day of serving. It should be at room temperature.

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. minced jalapeño (minced or whole in jar)

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup finely chopped fresh flat leaf parsley

1/2 cup finely chopped fresh oregano or 2 Tbsp. dried

3 limes, juiced

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. fresh ground black pepper

Combine garlic, jalapeños and vinegar in bowl. Stir in oregano, lime juice and parsley. Whisk in oil, salt and pepper. Mix well.

Slice pork and spoon sauce over just to cover. Keep remaining sauce in bowl. If serving pork on slices of sourdough bread, drizzle on additional sauce.

Mediterranean Bean Salad

Terri Neighbors

15 oz. can cannellini beans, drained and well rinsed

15 oz. can garbanzo beans (chickpeas) drained and well rinsed

1 cup cherry tomato halves

1 English cucumber, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced (do not peel)

1/4 red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup peppadew or banana peppers, rough chopped

1/2 cup black olives, halved

1 cup assorted colorful bell peppers, diced

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup chopped marinated artichokes

About 10 large basil leaves, shredded

Dressing:

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

4 Tbsp. red wine vinegar, or more to taste

1 tsp. dried Italian herbs, I used thyme, oregano, and rosemary

1 garlic clove, minced

Salt and fresh cracked black pepper to taste

Whisk dressing ingredients together and taste to adjust any of them. Add more vinegar if you want a tangier flavor. Set aside. Put beans in a large salad bowl. Add rest of the ingredients and toss gently so that the beans don’t break up.

Tortellini Salad

Laurie Gilbert

1 bag frozen tortellini (I use tricolor when I can find it.)

Follow package directions for cooking, being sure not to overcook. Cool under cold water.

Marinated artichoke hearts to taste

Sundried tomatoes in olive oil, chopped

1 small can sliced black olives, drained

A good Italian dressing added to taste

Parmesan cheese to taste

Freshly ground black pepper and salt to taste if needed.

Combine all ingredients. Store in refrigerator until ready to serve. May need to add more Italian dressing before serving. Serves six to eight.

Theodosia Solomon’s Original Muscadine Hull Pie

Shared by her daughter Leesa Street and granddaughter Jessica Nicholson

5 cups muscadines

Pie crust with bottom and top layer (can use store bought)

1 cup sugar

1 tsp. flour

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

A little lemon juice

1 Tbsp. melted butter

Sauce:

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1/4 cup butter

1 tsp. nutmeg

Wash muscadines. Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Pop open muscadine hulls, squeezing out the pulp. Separate pulp and hulls into different bowls. Put hulls in a pot on stove and add water, just enough to almost cover them, not using too much, so pie isn’t runny.

Add a little lemon juice, 1 cup sugar, 1 tsp. flour, 1/4 tsp. nutmeg. Put lid on pot, cook on low until hulls are soft and tender, about 45 minutes, stirring frequently for even cooking.

Boil pulp in a separate pot (do not add water), about 5 to 10 minutes until mushy. Put pulp in a wire strainer and strain the seeds out of the pulp by pressing with the back of a spoon, so pulp strains through.

Add strained pulp to the cooked hulls. (Can freeze here if desired.) Let filling cool.

Line deep dish pie pan with pie crust, add filling, and add another pie crust to the top. Press edges together, pour on a little melted butter and sprinkle with sugar. Make three small slits in center of top crust.

Bake at 350 degrees until crust is browned, around 20-30 minutes.

To make sauce:

Combine sugar, water, butter and nutmeg in a pot. Simmer while pie is cooking, until it is a thicker but still runny and sticky consistency. Slice the pie carefully, it often needs to be scooped out with a spoon and served in a bowl. Pour sauce over warm pie.

Peach Pound Cake

Small amount of butter and sugar for coating pan

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

2 sticks butter, softened

2 cups sugar

4 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

2 cups chopped fresh peaches

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Grease 10-inch Bundt pan with butter and sprinkle with sugar, shaking out excess. Combine flour, baking powder and salt in bowl.

Cream butter and sugar in a mixing bowl until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Fold in vanilla and beat well.

Add flour mixture gradually, beating constantly until blended. Fold peaches into the batter. Spoon into prepared pan.

Bake 60 to 70 minutes or until golden brown and a wooden pick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in pan for 10 minutes. Invert onto a wire rack to cool.

Good served with whipped cream or ice cream with additional sliced fresh peaches.

Quick Fresh Peach Cobbler

1 stick butter

1 cup self-rising flour

1 cup sugar

1 cup milk

4 cups fresh peaches, sweetened to taste

In an 11 x 9-inch pan, melt butter.

In a medium sized bowl, add milk, sugar and flour; mix thoroughly.

Add to melted margarine and stir.

Pour fresh peaches over this mixture but do not stir.

Bake for 30 minutes or until golden.

Good served plain or with ice cream or whipped cream.