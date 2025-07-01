Southern Hospitality | Celebrate America’s birthday with plenty of good food

BY ANN CIPPERLY

OPINION —

Whether you are celebrating the Fourth of July this year at the beach, lake or at home, serve a festive menu with a variety of delectable summer dishes. Decorate the table in a patriotic theme with colors of red, white and blue to honor our nation’s birthday.

With the sweltering heat, provide plenty of refreshing beverages. Lemonade is popular with all ages. Along with classic lemonade, serve Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade or simply combine iced tea and lemonade for making “Arnold Palmers.”

A tea float is another refreshing beverage that is quickly prepared. Add a scoop of fruit sorbet, such as lemon or peach to a glass of tea.

Serve beverages ice cold in tall clear glasses or mason jars garnished with lemon slices and mint. Keep beverages cold in a large tub, cooler or punch bowl filled with crushed ice for guests to help themselves on a sultry Fourth afternoon.

As guests sip lemonade, serve an easy, make-ahead appetizer, such as Jennifer’s Easy Pimento Cheese Spread. Serve it with crackers or small toasted bread slices. To enhance the presentation, serve the spread and crackers on a platter with clusters of red and green grapes. Ginelle’s Miniature Tomato Sandwiches will also be popular and will disappear quickly, so make plenty.

Plan to prepare most of the dishes a day or two ahead. Potato salad, cole slaw, stuffed eggs, salads and desserts can be prepared ahead, which allows you time to enjoy being with guests instead of in the kitchen. If you are cooking Boston butts or other meats in the oven or a slow cooker, prepare them the day ahead and simply reheat. Amanda’s Slow Cooker Pulled Pork and Tony Johnson’s Baked Boston Butt are two good choices.

If you are serving burgers or grilled chicken, create a condiment and toppings bar. Everyone can select their favorites for creating a special burger.

For a different entrée this year, try Carol Duncan’s scrumptious Grilled Chicken with a Lemon-Oregano Vinaigrette. The chicken is a favorite summer dish that she serves with fresh vegetables and a fruit dessert. Carol enjoys entertaining during summer as she keeps it casual, and they relax on her back porch.

For a sweet ending to the celebration, create a dessert in patriotic colors using strawberries or raspberries with blueberries. The ice cream pies and trifle can be prepared ahead. The All American Trifle looks attractive in a deep glass bowl or trifle dish with straight sides. If you don’t have time to prepare the trifle or an ice cream pie, simply serve blueberries and strawberries over vanilla ice cream for an easy and refreshing dessert.

Former caterer, Martha Hicks, prepares Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches ahead and store them in the freezer for a quick refreshing dessert. Martha bakes small sized chocolate chip cookies and places a small scoop of ice cream between two cookies. They are wrapped individually in plastic wrap and frozen until ready to serve. The ice cream sandwiches are great to have on hand for company to pass around after a cookout.

If you are having family and friends for dinner on the Fourth, linger over dessert and sip another glass of lemonade to savor time together as fireflies light up the landscape.

Look over the following recipes for assembling an Independence Day menu. As you enjoy the day with family and friends, take time to remember those who founded our country, as well as those who have fought in the past and those who currently defend our freedom.

Old Fashioned Lemonade

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1 cup fresh lemon juice

½ gallon cold water

Sliced lemons

Mint sprigs

In a saucepan, heat sugar and ½ cup water until sugar is dissolved. Cool. Place in a drink dispenser or jug. Add lemon juice and cold water; stir well to mix.

Serve over ice in tall glasses with a slice of lemon and sprig of mint.

Mama’s Lemonade Tea

Vondalyn Hall

5 cups water

3 family size tea bags

6-oz. can frozen lemonade concentrate

1 to 1 1/4 cups sugar

1 tsp. almond extract, optional

Lemon slices

Place 5 cups water and family size teabags in a large container and microwave on high for 10 minutes. Remove teabags. Add frozen lemonade concentrate and sugar to the tea mixture. Stir until sugar is dissolved and concentrate is completely blended.

Pour into a 64-oz. pitcher and add as much water as needed to fill the container. Add almond extract, if desired. Refrigerate until chilled. Add lemon slices just before serving.

Watermelon Lemonade

7 cups seeded and cubed watermelon

12-oz. can frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed

Place watermelon in batches into a blender or food processor until smooth. Stir watermelon puree and lemonade concentrate. Cover and chill 8 hours. Stir and serve over ice. Makes about 8 cups.

Sparkling Strawberry Lemonade

2 cups water

1 cup sugar

1 Tbsp. grated lemon peel

1 cup lemon juice

1 pint fresh strawberries

2 cups sparkling water

Bring water and sugar to a boil in saucepan; lower heat, stirring occasionally, until sugar dissolves. Add lemon peel and lemon juice; remove from heat. Cool completely, then strain into pitcher.

Set a few strawberries aside for garnish. Hull and halve remaining strawberries; puree in blender; add to pitcher with lemon juice. Mix well; refrigerate until ready to serve.

Add sparkling water; gently stir. Garnish with sliced strawberries, if desired.

Orange Lemonade Tea with Mint

June Cutchins

5 cups boiling water

5 regular-size tea bags

8 mint sprigs, crushed

1 cup sugar

12 oz. can frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed, undiluted

12 oz. can frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed, undiluted

6 3/4 cups water

Garnishes: fresh mint sprigs, lemon slices

Pour 5 cups boiling water over tea bags; add mint sprigs. Cover and steep 5 minutes. Stir in sugar; steep 5 more minutes.

Remove tea bags. Pour tea through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large pitcher, discarding mint sprigs. Stir in concentrates and 6 3/4 cups water.

Chill. Serve over ice. Garnish, if desired. Makes 3 ½ quarts.

Easy Pimento Cheese Spread

Jennifer Jones

½ can mild Rotel diced tomatoes and green chilies, drained

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

Two 8 oz. blocks sharp cheddar cheese, grated

4 oz. jar chopped pimento

3 Tbsp. grated onion

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

Mix all ingredients together. May add entire can of Rotel if desired. It is better to use blocks of cheese and grate your own rather than using bags of grated cheese. Chill overnight before serving.

Serve with assorted crackers or small bread slices.

Miniature Tomato Sandwiches

Ginelle Weissinger

1/4 cup mayonnaise

3 oz. cream cheese, softened

2 tsp. chopped fresh basil

1/4 tsp. salt, divided

1/4 tsp. pepper, divided

1 baguette

4 plum tomatoes, sliced

Stir together mayonnaise, cream cheese, basil, 1/8 tsp. salt and pepper. Cover and chill 8 hours, if desired.

Cut baguette into 16 slices. Spread cheese mixture on slices. Top with tomato slices and sprinkle with remaining salt and pepper.

Watermelon Salad

Jo Ellen James

1 (5 lb.) watermelon

1 Vidalia onion

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

Salt and pepper

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh mint

4 oz. feta cheese crumbled

Salt and pepper

6 whole mint sprigs

Cut melon into bite-size pieces, removing seeds, and set aside. Peel and slice the onion into rings. In a small bowl, combine vinegar, salt and pepper; whisk until salt is dissolved. Slowly whisk in olive oil, a few drops at a time. Add chopped mint.

In a large bowl, combine melon, onion and feta. Pour dressing over melon mixture and toss. Garnish with mint sprigs.

Ranch Potato Salad

Kellie Duncan

5 lb. unpeeled red potatoes

1 oz. pkg. ranch dressing mix

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream

3/4 cup chopped green onion

1 lb. cooked bacon slices, optional

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add whole potatoes and cook until tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Drain, run under cold water to cool, and chop into 1-inch cubes.

Transfer to a large serving bowl and refrigerate until completely chilled, about 2 hours.

In a small bowl, stir together ranch dressing mix, mayonnaise, sour cream and green onion. Cover and refrigerate for about 2 hours to blend flavors.

Stir the mayonnaise mixture into bowl of potatoes. Crumble bacon into bowl and stir to distribute.

Crunchy Coleslaw

1 large head cabbage, chopped (or use pkg. cabbage mix)

1 carrot, grated

4 Tbsp. green onion, chopped

4 Tbsp. yellow onion, grated

4 Tbsp. green bell pepper, grated

2 Tbsp. sugar

1 Tbsp. pepper

1 Tbsp. garlic salt

1 Tbsp. Lowrey’s seasoning salt

1 Tbsp. salad vinegar

12 oz. mayonnaise

Combine all ingredients and let sit 12 to 24 hours in refrigerator before serving. Serves four to six.

Stuffed Eggs with Assorted Toppings

Lynn Patterson

1 dozen hard-boiled eggs, peeled

½ cup Hellman’s mayonnaise

1 green onion, finely chopped

2 tsp. hot sauce

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Toppings: chopped, cooked bacon, black olive slices, green olive slices or chopped fresh herbs (dill, parsley, chives)

Slice eggs in half lengthwise and carefully remove yolks. Set whites aside.

Mash yolks with mayonnaise, onion and hot sauce until well blended. Add salt and pepper to taste. Spoon or pipe yolk mixture into reserved egg white halves, cover loosely with plastic wrap.

When ready to serve, top each half with a topping.

Hamburger and Grilled Chicken Bar

For a slider bar, grill small hamburgers and cut grilled chicken breast in half. Can also use turkey burgers. Use slider buns

Grilled beef patties seasoned with salt and pepper

Grilled chicken breasts

Buns

Optional Toppings:

American and Swiss cheese slices

Crisp cooked bacon

Guacamole

Pickles

Sautéed mushrooms

Salsa

Lettuce, tomato and onion slices

Mayonnaise, ketchup, barbecue sauce and mustard

Serve burgers and grilled chicken on buns with assorted toppings.

Grilled Chicken with a Lemon-Oregano Vinaigrette

Carol Duncan

Brine:

2 qt. cold water

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. Morton’s kosher salt

3 1/2 lbs. bone in, skin on, chicken pieces

Lemon-Oregano Vinaigrette:

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1-2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp. fresh oregano, minced

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 heaping Tbsp. Italian parsley, minced

Dash red chile flakes, optional

Make brine and add chicken.

Brine the chicken for at least 8 hours. I prefer using a strong plastic bag placing it on the bottom shelf of the refrigerator inside a bowl.

Remove chicken from brine and pat dry.

Grill chicken until the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees (it will reach 165 degrees with residual heat).

Mix Lemon-Oregano Vinaigrette ingredients and store in the refrigerator until serving time.

To serve, remove the vinaigrette from the refrigerator and allow it to come to room temperature.

Drizzle it over the chicken. Serves four.

Amanda’s Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

Spice Rub:

4 Tbsp. smoked paprika

3 Tbsp. dark brown sugar

2 Tbsp. chili powder

1 Tbsp. cumin

1 Tbsp. black pepper

2 tsp. salt

Boston butt roast

2 cups chicken broth

Combine spices in a bowl and rub liberally over Boston Butt (bone in or boneless) in a slow cooker insert. Refrigerate overnight, if desired.

In the morning, pour 2 cups of chicken broth over the pork and cook for 8 to 10 hours on low. Shred meat and remove fat.

Baked Barbecue Boston Butt

Tony Johnson

2-3 lbs. Boston butt

3 tsp. brown sugar

1 tsp. garlic salt

1 Tbsp. smoked chili powder

3 tsp. apple cider vinegar

3 tsp. butter

Buns

Favorite barbecue sauce

Rinse Boston butt, then pat dry with paper towels. Place meat on large sheet of heavy-duty aluminum foil. Sprinkle dry ingredients evenly, pull up sides of foil; add vinegar and butter to bottom of meat. Roll up and seal edges of foil tightly.

Lay another large sheet of foil to double wrap meat; seal tightly.

Place in 9 by 13-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 4 to 5 hours.

Remove from oven and let sit for 30 minutes. Open foil and remove meat to large bowl; pull apart with forks.

Serve on buns with your favorite barbecue sauce.

All American Trifle

1 qt. strawberries, sliced

1 or 2 pints blueberries

1 large box instant vanilla pudding

2 cups heavy cream

4 Tbsp. sugar

Pound cake or angel food cake slices or cubes

Save a few strawberries and blueberries to garnish. Mix pudding as directed on box; set aside. Whip cream with 4 Tbsp. sugar.

Line bottom of a deep glass bowl with a third of the cake slices. Pour a third the strawberries berries over cake and then pour a third of the custard over top, a third of the blueberries (be sure they are along the edges) and one-third whipped cream.

Repeat two more times. Garnish with berries. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

Note: Can sweeten berries to taste before using. Can use raspberries instead of strawberries or a combination of both.

Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwiches

Martha Hicks

Small homemade Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies with a dash of cinnamon, if desired

Good vanilla ice cream

Place ice cream between two cookies to make sandwiches. Wrap individually in plastic wrap; freeze. Can keep for weeks.

Frozen Mocha Ice Cream Pie

1 pkg. Oreo cookies

1 stick butter, melted

1 qt. coffee ice cream

Chocolate sauce, homemade or purchased

Crumble cookies into pie pan and pour melted butter over top. Soften ice cream and fill pie shell. Freeze.

Top with chocolate sauce.

Ice Cream Pie with Chocolate Sauce

1 pkg. Oreo cookies, crushed

1 stick butter, melted

½ gallon butter pecan ice cream or other ice cream of choice

Chocolate Sauce, recipe follows

Whipped topping

In a greased 9 by 13-inch pan, spread crushed Oreos and pour melted butter over top. Slice ice cream and place on top of cookie crust.

Pour cooled Chocolate Sauce on top and cover with whipped topping; freeze.

Chocolate Sauce:

1 Tbsp. melted butter

2/3 cup evaporated milk

½ cup sugar

1 ½ squares semi-sweet chocolate

Combine ingredients in saucepan and cook, stirring constantly, until thick.