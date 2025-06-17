Spencers celebrate life with cooking, traveling

BY ANN CIPPERLY

OPINION —

Situated in a country setting with a spacious lawn surrounded by forest, a long winding driveway leads to the home of Laura and Mark Spencer, just outside Alexander City. As our car stopped under a shade tree, three friendly dogs quickly arrived to welcome us. The dogs are among the Spencers many joys after Laura’s life-changing health experience, and now they celebrate with cooking, entertaining and travelling.

The Spencers’ home is filled with antiques and vintage items from their travels across the globe. The kitchen is small but reflects their love of cooking, while the spacious dining room and outdoor tables have been the setting for many dinner parties with family and friends.

For the past couple of years, Laura and Mark have made celebrating life a priority, as they see every day as a gift. Their story of trials unfolds into creating a fresh perspective on the most important things in life.

Mark and Laura both grew up in Montgomery and lived in Auburn several years, but they did not meet until years later after both of their marriages had ended. They met through Mark’s parents and her sister. The Spencers have a “Brady Bunch” family with six children. After they married, Laura moved to Alexander City where Mark is Market President of Central State Bank.

Since both of Laura’s parents worked when she was growing up, she spent summer days with her grandparents who lived down the street. Her grandparents were wonderful cooks, and lunch was always a meat and three with leftovers for dinner. Her grandparents were firm believers in eating at the table and having good manners.

After graduating from the University of Alabama, Laura lived in Montgomery a few years, then moved to Auburn 2002 when her daughter was starting school.

Mark recalls his mother was a good cook, but since his parents were divorced, she prepared simple meals on a budget for him and his three sisters.

Mark’s grandparents were excellent cooks. His maternal grandparents owned the Hotel Troy and the first pizza parlor in Troy called the Pine Lounge. Mark has his grandparents’ original cookbook from the restaurant that was used for years at the hotel.

His grandmother on his paternal side was also a good southern cook and made yummy pound cakes.

Mark learned how to cook during Covid. He ordered Hello Fresh, and it taught him how to cook. In a short time, he became a good cook and enjoyed being in the kitchen preparing meals.

With a love of travel, the Spencers often visit interesting places, but on one trip, everything changed. In February 2024, they were in St. John’s Island when Laura began feeling dizzy. She was recovering from Covid and thought the dizziness was related to being sick from a bad case of the virus. On the plane coming home, she began to feel worse.

A couple of days later while they were in church, Laura began to have double vision. “I knew something was wrong,” she said. “It was like I couldn’t control my eyes.”

Laura made an appointment to see an eye doctor, who sent her to the hospital for an MRI. They were not concerned since they still thought it was related to Covid. When Laura went to check on the results, Mark as waiting in the car. The doctor told Laura to tell her husband to come inside.

When Mark walked into the doctor’s office, everyone was crying. “I knew it was something bad,” he remembers.

“The doctor said the MRI showed that I had a brain tumor,” said Laura. “They were saying that I probably had three to five years to live, and they were sending my test results to UAB. It sounded awful.”

Over the weekend, Laura and Mark had all of their children come home to tell them the news. By Sunday, Laura was sitting on the bed and couldn’t feel the floor. Then she lost consciousness.

Mark began trying to find her paperwork for UAB and making calls. He put Laura in the car and drove to UAB. After further testing, the surgeon said, “You have a tumor on the back of your skull. I can take it out and cure you.”

“I went from having three to five years to live to hearing he could cure me,” said Laura, who began to have hope. After surgery, her eyes were crossed, and she needed radiation treatments.

While Laura was scheduled for treatments, another neurosurgeon wanted to operate to remove any remaining cancer to avoid treatment. In April a year ago, she had another surgery and five radiation treatments but no chemo. Her eyes are no longer crossed.

Laura will continue to have scans to be checked every six months and then every year. As long as there is no new growth, she will not need radiation.

“God answered a lot of prayers,” said Mark. “Prayer does make a difference.”

“I feel great,” said Laura. “I am thankful for God’s timing. I could not have gone through this when the kids were young, and I would not have made it through without Mark. God crossed our paths exactly when we needed each other. Waking up with my husband every day is the biggest blessing. We love to cook, laugh and treasure our children and grandchildren.”

Laura gets up every morning with a purpose to make the best of life. “It makes you want to do more for others. It was instilled in me growing up that we were here to serve. Now I get it, we are here to help others.

“I wake up smiling every day,” she added. “Having grown children scattered all the country over can be challenging for family time. Mark and I love nothing more than having all the children and family together. We have a family group text, and we text every day. My favorite thing is being a mom and a grandmother.”

Mark and Laura share six grown children. Thomas lives in California, and Hartwell is married to Annie Swords, and they live in Newman, Georgia. Addison is married to Walker Meadows and resides in Auburn. Sarah lives in Marietta, Georgia, while Jon Mark is in Dallas, and Anna Laura lives in Fairhope.

“Our grandchildren, Waylon Scott, 18 months old, and Wyatt Spencer, seven weeks old, remind us of a sense of purpose and connection,” said Laura. “Going through brain cancer, my neurosurgeon said the best medicine would be holding the grandchildren. It was probably some of the best advice ever.

“I have to remind myself not to rush what God is taking time to prepare. God has planned out our time accordingly with His time and seasons.

“The experience with a brain tumor has changed my perspective,” Laura stated. “It is the little things that I treasure. We celebrate every day.”

Laura and Mark will relax in the evenings listening to music, sipping wine and cooking together. They enjoy good food and sharing time with family and friends. They especially enjoy dining outdoors and relaxing with morning coffee. They have several outdoor places with tables throughout the backyard.

“After this life changing event, we want to celebrate every day and see every day as a gift,” Laura said. “I have to thank Jesus every day. I love it here and can’t imagine being anywhere else. It is peaceful here being surrounded by nature.”

“We were meant to be together,” Mark added. “We like the same things. It is a blessing that we are together. Going through trials has caused us to appreciate each other much more.

“We laugh, love, travel and praise God. You don’t want to have to go through trials to know, but it really does put things in perspective.”

Laura added, “Happiness is in the simple moments that fill my heart and remind me what life is all about.”

Laura now serve on the Neurosurgery Leadership Council, a group of leaders dedicated to advancing the neurosurgical care and education at UAB. “I am so honored and grateful to bring awareness to others,” she says. “I am always here for anyone that wants to talk or would like to be part of a support group.”

Crockpot Chicken Thighs

5 chicken thighs

2 Tbsp. minced garlic

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1/3 cup brown sugar, packed

Add all ingredients to crockpot. Cook on low for 8 hours. Serve over rice. This dish is so easy and yummy

Orzo Boursin Pasta

1 Boursin cheese block

2 cups uncooked orzo

4 garlic cloves, chopped fine

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

1/2 cup Kalamata olives, chopped

2 Tbsp. olive oil

4 cups vegetable stock

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

1/2 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. dried thyme

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

2 cups spinach

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

1/2 cup heavy cream

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

In a large baking dish, place Boursin cheese in the center. Add uncooked orzo, chopped garlic, sun-dried tomatoes and Kalamata olives to the baking dish with Boursin cheese.

Drizzle oil on top.

In a separate bowl, combine vegetable stock, red pepper flakes, dried thyme, dried oregano, salt and pepper.

Pour seasoned vegetable stock mixture over orzo, sun-dried tomatoes and olives in the baking dish.

Cover baking dish with aluminum foil.

Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, stirring pasta gently after 15 minutes. After 30 minutes, remove foil and stir in spinach, parmesan cheese and heavy cream.

Return the uncovered dish to oven and bake for an additional 5-10 minutes, or untie spinach wilts and cheese and cream are fully incorporated into the dish.

Serve immediately..

Tomato Pie

1 baked deep-dish 9-inch pie crust

2 ½ lbs. fresh tomatoes, cut into ¼-inch thick slices (about 3 large)

1 Vidalia onion, thinly sliced

1 cup grated Swiss cheese

1½ cups grated sharp cheddar cheese, divided

¾ cup mayonnaise (We prefer Duke’s brand)

1 large egg

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil

¼ tsp. ground black pepper

Kosher salt

2 Tbsp. Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs

In a large skillet, heat 1 Tbsp. of olive oil over medium-high heat.

Add onion; cook until lightly browned on edges. Transfer onion to a large bowl and set aside to cool completely.

Line 2 baking sheets with paper towels. Place sliced tomatoes in a single layer on the paper towels.

Sprinkle with 1 tsp. salt. Allow to sit for 60 minutes to remove some of the moisture, then pat dry with additional paper towels.

Once the onion is cool, stir in Swiss cheese, 1 cup of cheddar, mayonnaise, basil, pepper, egg and ½ tsp. salt.

Spread half of the mayonnaise mixture in the bottom of the prepared crust. Sprinkle with 1 Tbsp. breadcrumbs.

Arrange half of the tomatoes on top.

Repeat with another layer of the mayonnaise mixture, another layer of breadcrumbs and another layer of tomatoes.

Sprinkle remaining ½ cup cheddar cheese over top.

Bake in a 350 degrees oven for about 45 minutes, or until brown and bubbly.

Cut into slices and serve warm or room temperature. We find that it’s easiest to slice when the pie rests for at least 20 minutes before cutting into it.



Crockpot Cowboy Bean Stew

Can cut recipe in half.

1 lb. ground beef

1 lb. bacon, cooked and crumbled

2 Tbsp. bacon drippings

3 (15 oz.) cans kidney beans

3 (15 oz.) cans white beans

3 (15 oz.) cans pork and beans

3 small onions, diced

1 cup light brown sugar

1 cup ketchup

1/2 cup molasses

3 Tbsp. yellow mustard

In a large skillet, cook ground beef and onions until meat is no longer pink; drain. Drain and rinse all of beans except for one can of pork and beans. Combine beans, cooked ground beef, onions and remaining ingredients in a crockpot. Cook for 4 hours on high or 8 hours on low.

Notes: This recipe makes a ton of beans. Plan to use a large oval crockpot or halve the recipe.

Grape Walnut Salad

1.5 lbs. green grapes, wash, dry and cut in half

1.5 lbs. red grapes, wash, dry and cut in half

2 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

1/3 cup sour cream

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup walnuts, chopped

In a large bowl, whisk to combine cream cheese, sour cream, sugar and vanilla extract until mixture is smooth.

Wash, pat dry and half green and red grapes. Then add them to the bowl of cream cheese mixture.

Gently toss with a spatula to combine so that grapes are evenly coated in dressing.

Top with walnuts when ready to serve.

Simple Garlic Penne Pasta

This is one of our quick and easy recipes. We usually add chicken, mushrooms or spinach.

1 box penne pasta (any brand cooked as directed)

2 Tbsp. butter

2 Tbsp. flour

2 garlic cloves, minced

¾ cup chicken broth

¾ cup milk (we use whole)

Parmesan cheese

Fresh parsley

Salt and pepper

Melt butter and add garlic in saucepan. Add flour and cook about a minute. Stir in broth and milk, constantly stirring. Add salt, pepper, parsley and cheese to taste. Stir until cheese is melted. Toss in pasta and serve.

Three Ingredient Dump Cake

One of children’s favorites. This is like a sweet casserole dish, and you should treat it as one. The top will bake to a golden brown, and the filling will bubble.

Citrus: choose a lemon cake mix for a refreshing twist. Pair it with a can of blueberry, strawberry or cherry pie filling and sprinkle some zest on top before baking to enhance the citrusy notes.

Two 42 oz. cans pie filling (I use cherry)

18.25 oz. box yellow or white cake mix

2 sticks unsalted butter, cold

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Grease a 9 x 13-inch baking pan.

Dump cans of pie filling into the prepared baking dish and spread it evenly.

Sprinkle dry cake mix over the cherry layer, making sure it covers cherries completely.

Cut butter into very thin slices and place evenly over cake mix layer. It should cover almost all of the surface.

Bake in preheated oven for 45-50 minutes, until top is golden brown, and the filling is bubbling around edges.

Pasta Bolognese

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 onion, diced

3 celery sticks, small diced

2 carrot sticks, peeled and small diced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 lb. lean ground beef

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

1 cup whole milk

28 oz. can crushed tomatoes

2 Tbsp. tomato paste

1 bay leaf

1 tsp. oregano

¼ tsp. nutmeg

16 oz. tagliatelle pasta — or any pasta of choice

Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley for toppings

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onions, celery, carrots and garlic, and sauté for a few minutes until vegetables soften.

Add beef and season with salt and pepper. Break up ground beef and cook until browned and crumbled, stirring occasionally.

Add milk and allow it to simmer until it has mostly evaporated, stirring occasionally, in order to help tenderize the beef for about 10 minutes.

Add crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, bay leaf, oregano and nutmeg. Mix to combine, bring mixture to a boil and then simmer on low uncovered, preferably 1-2 hours. Simmering for longer will enhance the flavor.

Remove from heat and discard bay leaf. When ready to serve, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta and add to individual bowls. Spoon Bolognese sauce over top. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley and grated parmesan cheese, if desired.