Southern Hospitality | Woman’s Club gathers for salad luncheon

BY ANN CIPPERLY

OPINION —

At the historic clubhouse, members of the Woman’s Club of Auburn recently gathered for their annual salad luncheon, with each member bringing a favorite salad to share. The elegant dining room table was covered with salads of all kinds, while the sideboard offered a selection of desserts prepared by the hostesses. The Woman’s Club has been a meeting place for women to participate in a variety of programs and philanthropic endeavors for 106 years.

Throughout its history, the club has contributed to various community organizations. In recent years, projects included toys for the Salvation Army, the Alabama Child Care Fund, the Food Bank of East Alabama, the Lee County Youth Development Center and others.

The philanthropic committee meets once a year to decide how to distribute funds to deserving persons or organizations. A $500 scholarship is given to an Auburn University nursing student. At the general meetings and Christmas tea, toys are collected and distributed to various organizations for needy children.

Current departments in the club include Home and Garden, International Affairs, Literature and Arts, Bridge, Lunch Bunch and Philanthropic and Professional. The club kicks off in September with an afternoon tea, celebrates with a Christmas reception and closes the year in May with a salad luncheon. General meetings with the membership are held monthly.

The Woman’s Club was founded in March 1919 after early Auburn clubs, including the 1892 Conversational Club, 1914 Sojourners and Clover Clubs, met to discuss a departmental woman’s club. The meeting was held at the Hammill Memorial Sunday School Building of the Methodist Church.

From this meeting, the Woman’s Club of Auburn became the first community-wide departmental club in Alabama. Founder Edith Royster Judd served as the first president.

The restored antebellum clubhouse is listed on the Alabama Register of Landmarks and Heritage. The house is believed to have been constructed around 1853. Gen. James Henry Lane, who became head of the engineering department at API, purchased the house in 1884.

Lane’s daughter, Katie Meade Lane, inherited the house. Her sister Mary married George Petrie, a professor credited with starting football at Auburn University, and composing “The Auburn Creed.”

Mollie Hollifield Jones, who authored the book, “Auburn: Loveliest Village on the Plains,” was friends of the Lanes and Petries. In 1960, Auburn University began taking bids for the demolition of the Lane house and two other buildings where the Ralph Brown Draughon Library would be built.

The Woman’s Club submitted a bid on the Lane house, but was outbid by Thad Webster. He later sold the house to Mollie for $301, a dollar more than he paid. Mollie then bequeathed the house to the club.

In November 1960, the foundation for the Lane house was poured at its new location on Sanders Street. Along with Mollie, Alice Cary Pick was instrumental in getting the house restored. Alice also provided furnishings, as well as Libba Duncan Pearson and others.

Finally, the Woman’s Club had a home and held their first meeting Jan. 11, 1962, in the assembly room of the clubhouse, named the Hollifield-Jones room. The clubhouse was dedicated March 8, 1962. Membership is limited to 300, with no more than 15 percent outside Auburn. Each member is part of a hostess committee during the year.

In recent years, a bequest from the estate of Ann Pearson assists in maintenance of the clubhouse.

The Woman’s Club’s history continues as current leaders and members carry on the tradition of building friendships, making a difference in our community.

Current officers are Sarah Walls, president; Elizabeth Murff, co- first vice president; Deborah Rives, co- first vice president; Barbara Dunham, co-second vice president; Marianne Parsons, co-second vice president; Linda Sayer, treasurer; Teresa Hall, corresponding secretary; Susan Stanley, recording secretary; Sheila Arington, grounds Jeannie Bumgardner; Linda Jen Earnest, chaplain; Lynn Burt, historian; Dana Parmer, past president; Wendy Martin and Kim McRae, house managers.

Clip and save the following recipes from the salad luncheon to serve throughout the summer months.

Blueberry Salad

Sarah Walls, president of the Woman’s Club of Auburn

Base:

2 small boxes grape Jell-O

1 can blueberry pie filling

2 cups boiling water

1 large can crushed pineapple

Combine Jello-O and boiling water; stir until dissolved. Refrigerate mixture until softly set, then stir in blueberry pie filling and pineapple. Refrigerate until set.

Topping:

½ cup sugar

8 oz. sour cream

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

Chopped pecans

Combine ingredients except pecans and spread over blueberry mixture. Sprinkle pecans over top.

Ham Salad

Teresa Hall

1-1/2 lb. (about 5 cups) ham, fat removed and diced

2 hard-boiled eggs, sliced

1 stalk celery, diced

2 Tbsp. diced red onion

1/4 tsp. black pepper

3/4 cup Greek yogurt

1 Tbsp. mustard

1 Tbsp. sweet pickle relish, drained and blotted dry

Put diced ham, hard-boiled eggs, celery and onion in bowl of food processor. Pulse in short, quick pulses 25-30 times, scraping down bowl as necessary, to desired consistency. I prefer finely chopped but not pasty.

In large mixing bowl, combine Greek yogurt, mustard, pickle relish and black pepper. Stir to mix. Add minced ham mixture to the bowl and stir until thoroughly combined.

Cover and chill for several hours for best flavor. Serve with crackers as an appetizer, on lettuce as a lunch salad or on rolls for a sandwich.

Scrumptious Green Salad

Louise Small

2 Tbsp. butter, melted

1/3 cup sugar

1 cup slivered almonds

1 large bunch red leaf lettuce

1 large head of green leaf lettuce

Small red onion, thinly diced

1 large can mandarin oranges, drained and divided

2 handfuls of Cran raisins, divided

Dressing:

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

2/3 cup olive oil

1 ½ Tbsp. sugar

Salt and pepper

To glaze almonds, mix butter and 1/3 cup sugar; add almonds to coat. Place almonds on a cookie sheet covered with parchments paper. Carefully brown in a 325 oven for about 6-10 minutes.

To make dressing, combine ingredients in a tight fitting jar; shake to combine.

Tear lettuce into small piece; add red onion, half of oranges, handful of Cran raisins and half of almonds. Near the last minute, mix with dressing, then top with remaining nuts, Cran raisins and remaining oranges.

Mom’s Slaw

Catherine McGhee Jones

Two 16 oz. bags slaw mix (angel hair is best)

1 bunch green onions, sliced

1 cup slivered almonds (toasted at 350 for 8 minutes, stir often)

6 Tbsp. sesame seeds

2 pkg. Oriental flavor Ramen noodles, crushed in a plastic bag

Dressing:

1 cup oil

6 Tbsp. vinegar

4 Tbsp. sugar

2 pkg. seasoning mix from noodles package

Mix all at serving time, adding noodles last.

Recipe can be halved.

Watergate Salad

Mary Ann Potter

3 (4 oz.) boxes Jell-O pistachio instant pudding mix

20 oz. can crushed pineapple, not drained

2/3 of 20 oz. can pineapple tidbits, drained

1 cup miniature marshmallows

¾ cup chopped nuts

8 oz. container Cool Whip, thawed

2/3 of 6 oz. jar maraschino cherries, no stems

Drain cherries, lay on paper towels. When drained, slice in half.

Combine pudding mix, pineapple and juice, marshmallows and nuts, using large whip in a large bowl. Mix well.

Blend in Cool Whip, then halved cherries.

Transfer to serving bowl, and top with a few cherries and pineapple pieces. Chill.

Jennifer’s Fruit Salad

This fruit salad will keep well for several days in the refrigerator. Many thanks to my friend Jennifer Jones for telling me how to make this fruit salad!

Jeri Earnest

Bite sized pieces of fruit: watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, grapes, strawberries, kiwi, and pineapple

15 oz. can mandarin oranges, drained (use 2 cans for a large salad)

21 oz. can Lucky Leaf Premium Peach Fruit (Pie) Filling (use 2 cans for large salad)

Combine the pieces of fruit in a salad bowl. Add the mandarin oranges and the peach fruit (pie) filling. Mix all the ingredients together, and garnish with sprigs of mint, if desired.

Pudding Fruit Salad

Charlotte Below

20 oz. can chunk pineapple

2 cans mandarin oranges

1 large banana

5 ½ oz. pkg. instant vanilla pudding

¾ cup chopped pecans

Drain pineapple and oranges and reserve juices. Combine pineapple and oranges together and add juices together. Slice banana; add to fruit mixture. Combine instant pudding to juices and beat until dissolved. Pour liquid over fruits; stir in nuts.

NOTE: Good served with plain cake or cookies for a dessert.

Working Girl Salad

Denise Grove

8 oz. Cool Whip, thawed

3 oz. box strawberry Jell-O

16 oz. cottage cheese

1 pint fresh strawberries

Whisk dry Jell-O mix into Cool Whip; mix well. Add cottage cheese, mixing well. Hold out a few strawberries for garnish, then chop the rest into bite size chunks. Add to mix. Pour into serving bowl and garnish with reserved strawberries. Chill before serving, recommended overnight.

Orzo Pasta Salad

Kathy Barto

Salad:

1 cup orzo, cooked and drained

15 oz. can garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

1 seedless cucumber, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

½ cup kalamata olives, sliced

4 oz. feta cheese, crumbled

2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

Dressing: (Can use bottled balsamic vinaigrette.)

¼ cup olive oil

1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

¾ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. garlic powder

1/8 tsp. black pepper

While pasta is cooking, chop vegetables.

Drain cooked pasta and rinse with cold water.

In large bowl ,combine cooked pasta, vegetables, beans, olives, parsley and feta.

In small bowl mix dressing ingredients. Toss with salad.

Tortellini Salad

Vicki Evans Hough

2 (14 oz.) pkg. frozen or refrigerated cheese tortellini

1 bell pepper (any preferred color), chopped

1 cucumber, chopped

14 oz. can baby artichokes, drained

8 oz. bottle Caesar dressing (I use Ken’s with Feta and Black Olives)

1 pkg. grape or cherry tomatoes

Combine and refrigerate two hours, or overnight.

Corn Salad

Pat Hogan

Mix together:

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 Tbsp. red wine or balsamic vinegar

¼ tsp. salt

1/8 tsp. pepper

¼ tsp. Cajun seasoning

¼ tsp. garlic powder

3 cups frozen corn, thawed and drained

3 cups black beans, rinsed

3 cups petite tomatoes

3 cups small size pasta, cooked and drained

Chill. Top with cheese and crushed Tostitos or Fritos.

Wedding Salad

Dora James

1 pkg. Lemon Jell-O

1 pkg. Lime Jell-O

2 cups boiling water

Combine both packages gelation with boiling water. Cool before adding remaining ingredients.

2 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup creamy cottage cheese

1 can evaporated milk

1 can crushed pineapple

1 cup chopped nuts

Blend all ingredients well. Pour into glass pan. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Three Bean Salad

Marcia Webb

1 can kidney beans

1 can yellow beans

1 can green beans

½ cup cider vinegar

½ cup canola oil

½ cup sugar

½ cup chopped onions

Drain cans well. Combine oil, vinegar and vinegar. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Combine all beans and onions in bowl. Sprinkle with pepper. Stir oil and vinegar and pour over top. Refrigerate before serving.

Ramen Noodle Salad

This is not a make-ahead salad. You can make the dressing in advance and then add the noodles and dressing to the salad right before serving.

This is a Harris family favorite. Great with barbecue chicken, and steak.

Diane Harris

Salad:

2 Tbsp. butter

3 oz. pkg. ramen noodles

½ cup slivered almonds

3 Tbsp. sesame seeds

1-1/2 lbs. Napa cabbage (Tricolor), shredded

1 bunch green onions, sliced thin, about ½ cups

Dressing:

½ cup light flavored olive oil

¼ cup plain white vinegar

½ cup white sugar

2 Tbsp. low sodium soy sauce

Make dressing: Combine vinegar, oil, sugar and soy sauce in a jar and shake until sugar has dissolved. Or you can combine all in a saucepan, stir and bring to a boil. Remove from heat after boiling. Let dressing cool completely before pouring on salad.

Melt butter in large skillet over medium heat. While butter is melting, crush ramen noodles while still in the package. Remove seasoning packet and set aside. Add noodles, sesame seeds, and almonds to melted butter in skillet.

Sauté while stirring frequently, until noodle mixture is golden brown. Do not over toast. Remove to a plate and let cool.

Combine cabbage and onions in a large mixing bowl. Add cooled noodle mixture. Pour dressing over salad and toss well to combine. Sprinkle green onions over top and serve.

Marinated Green Bean Salad

Shelia Arington

3 cans (15 oz.) French-style green beans, drained

1-2 cans (15 oz.) LeSueur English peas, drained

1 onion, finely chopped

3-4 stalks celery, finely chopped

1 green pepper, finally chopped

1 small can chopped pimentos

Marinade:

1 cup sugar

1 cup white vinegar

½ cup vegetable oil

¾ tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

Combine ingredients in a saucepan. Bring to a boil. Cool.

Pour over green bean mixture. Refrigerate overnight before servings. Keeps well.

KTW’s Wednesday Salad

I am sure that the late Kathryn Tucker Windham of Selma would be delighted that her “Wednesday Salad” was

served at the Woman’s Club’s spring luncheon. Mrs. Windham, known for her series of ‘”true” ghost stories,

including 13 Alabama Ghosts and Jeffrey, had a tradition of making and serving this salad every Wednesday.

Usually, a young reporter from The Selma Times Journal would join Kathryn for Wednesday Salad after which they would embark on an afternoon of adventure, searching for a story or two to spin. I too, on occasion, have joined Mrs. Windham for Wednesday Salad; a treat to have shared in this tradition with this adventurous lady.

Gayle Etheridge

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup milk

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 envelope plain gelatin

1 small can tuna (drained)

½ cup celery, chopped fine

2 hard-boiled eggs, chopped

4 Tbsp. sweet pickle relish

1 small can crushed pineapple, drained

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. salt

Put mayo, milk and sugar in boiler and stir while heating

Drian pineapple. Add gelatin to juice to soften.

Mix warm mixture and gelatin/juice together.

Then fold in all other ingredients.

Chill overnight.

Shrimp Salad

Catherine Perricone

Recipe may be modified according to the amount of shrimp.

1 lb. cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp. I use the 31-40 count frozen cooked shrimp. Thaw by running cold water over them in a sieve.

1 cup Italian dressing

2 Tbsp. chopped garlic (I used garlic salt.)

Mix garlic and Italian dressing. Place shrimp in the dressing in a Ziplock bag. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours prior to serving. Drain and discard marinade.

Serve on a bed of lettuce and toothpicks.

Mother’s Cranberry Congealed Salad

Barbara Flowers Sforzini

This was always Mother’s “go to” dish to take to the Wynne, Arkansas Baptist Church covered dish get togethers.

1 small pkg. cherry Jell-O

1 cup hot water

1 can whole berry cranberry sauce

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1 medium size apple, chopped

Mix Jell-O and hot water to dissolve. Add remaining ingredients and refrigerate.

Nancy Lawhead’s Rainbow Jell-O Salad

Ann Whatley

6 pkg. (3 oz.) Jell-O

Cherry, orange, lemon, lime, black cherry, raspberry

1 pt. (16 oz.) sour cream

13 x 9-inch Pyrex dish, lightly greased with mayonnaise, then refrigerated,

To each box of Jell-O, add:

1 cup boiling water. Divide into two bowls, 1/2 cup each

To one bowl add 1/3 cup sour cream

To second bowl add 3 Tbsp. cold water

Pour sour cream/Jell-O layer onto bottom of dish. Set timer and refrigerate for 30 minutes. When chilled, layer with just Jell-O. Continue alternating Jell-O and sour cream mixture until you have 12 layers. Top with the cherry Jello. Chill thoroughly. Cut in squares.

Broccoli Salad

Penny Johnson

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

3/3 cup mayonnaise

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. ground pepper

6-8 cups fresh broccoli florets

½ cup sharp cheddar cheese grated off the block

½ cup mozzarella cheese grated off the block

5 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together first five ingredients until well blended.

Place broccoli, cheese and bacon in a large bowl and toss to mix, Pour dressing over top, and then gently stir thoroughly so dressing is well distributed. Chill and serve.

Baked Potato Salad

Julia Norton

3 lb. container Loaded Potato Salad (found at Sam’s)

4 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled

¼ cup shredded cheddar cheese

Spray a medium oven safe dish. Spread half of potato salad in dish. Top with crumbled bacon and the cheese on top. Bake uncovered for 20-25 minutes. Remove cover and bake until edge begins to bubble and crisp.

Grape Salad

Mary Lou Ponder

5 cups red seedless grapes

1-1/2 cups chopped pecans, divided

8 oz. cream cheese

1/3 cup sour cream

1/3 cup mayonnaise

5 tsp. brown sugar

Combine grapes and half of pecans. Mix together cream cheese, sour cream and mayonnaise, add to grapes. Sprinkle brown sugar and remaining pecans on top.