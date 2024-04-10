SU nurses achieve 100% pass rate on board exams

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — Southern Union State Community College’s most recent Associate Degree of Nursing (ADN) graduates achieved a 100% first-time pass rate on their board exams.

According to the National Council of State Boards of Nursing, the current average national pass rate for first-time test takers of the national licensure exam, known as the NCLEX, is 87.75%.

“We are committed to producing quality nurses to serve the east Alabama and west Georgia area and strive to offer quality instruction to our students,” said Rhonda Davis, dean of health sciences at SUSCC. We are extremely proud of the 53 students in the Fall 2023 ADN graduating cohort.”

For more than 40 years, Southern Union has been developing nurses ready to enter the workforce in two years through its competitive program.

For more information on the ADN program at SUSCC or any program in the health sciences division, visit suscc.edu. Applications are currently being taken for Fall 2024 admission.