Easter Calendar of Events

EASTER SERVICES

AUBURN COMMUNITY CHURCH, located at 2200 Hamilton Road in Auburn, will celebrate Palm Friday from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. on March 29, will have a service on Saturday night, March 30, at 7 p.m. and will have services on Easter Sunday, March 31, at 7:30, 9:30 and 11:30 a.m.

CITY CHURCH, located at 2900 Waverly Parkway in Opelika, will have its Easter service on Sunday, March 31, at 10 a.m., followed by an egg hunt at noon.

FOUNDRY OPELIKA, located at 200 N. 26th St. in Opelika, will hold a Good Friday service on March 29 at 7 p.m. Easter services will be held at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 31.

TRINITY CHURCH OPELIKA, located at 800 2nd Ave. in Opelika, will host its Easter services on Sunday, March 31, 8:30 a.m. in the sanctuary,10:30 a.m. in the chapel and 10:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall.

CHRIST METHODIST CHURCH OF AUBURN announces three Holy Week services. A Maunday Thursday service will be held March 28 at 6:30 p.m. and a Good Friday service will be held March 29 at 6:30 p.m., both at Lee-Scott Academy gymnasium. An Easter Sunday sunrise service will be at 6:30 a.m. at Greystone Office & Ministry Center, 434 E. Magnolia Ave. in Auburn. Also on Easter Sunday, meet at the Lee-Scott gym for coffee at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 9:30 a.m. Lee-Scott Academy is located at 1601 Academy Dr., Auburn.

SHADY GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH, located at 2194 Lee Road 177 in Opelika, will host a free community Easter event on Saturday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., including an egg hunt, hot dogs, ice cream, a bouncy house, face painting and giveaways. The church will have an Easter sunrise service on Sunday, March 31, at 6 a.m. and worship is at 10 a.m.

OTHER EASTER EVENTS

OPELIKA FLASHLIGHT EGG HUNT

Children in third through fifth grades are invited to hunt for special prizes and golden eggs in the dark during the Opelika Flashlight Egg Hunt, set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, at the Opelika SportsPlex Amphitheater. Bring a flashlight and a basket. This event is free.

OPELIKA UNDERWATER EGG HUNT

Children ages six through 10 are invited to hunt for eggs in the Opelika SportsPlex pool from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 29. Free swim to follow. Fee is $5 per guest. Registration required at www.opelika-al.gov/913/Parks-Recreation.

EASTER ON THE SQUARE

Children in second grade and younger are invited to the largest egg hunt in the area, set to take place on the courthouse square in Opelika on Saturday, March 30. Toddlers will hunt beginning at 10 a.m., followed by four-year-olds and kindergarteners at 10:30 a.m. and first- and second-graders at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

AUBURN EASTER EGG HUNT

The city of Auburn’s 44th Annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place at the lower fields at Duck Samford Baseball Park on Saturday, March 30. Ages 0-3 will hunt at 10:30 a.m. on Field 10; ages four through six will hunt at 10:45 a.m. on Field 9; ages seven through eight will hunt at 11 a.m. on Field 7 and ages nine and 10 will hunt at 11:15 a.m. on Field 5. There will be face painting, balloon animals, inflatables and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Admission is $5 per child for Auburn residents and $10 per child for non-residents. Pre-registration is required (walk-ups not admitted) at auburnalabama.org/easter-egg-hunt.