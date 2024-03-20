Easter Calendar of Events | March 2024

BREAKFAST WITH THE BUNNY

Auburn Parks & Rec will host the 23rd Annual Breakfast with the Bunny for children ages 3 and under and their adult chaperones on Saturday, March 23, from 8 to 11 a.m. at Kiesel Park. Tickets are $10 per person which includes a buffet-style breakfast from Another Broken Egg, an Easter egg hunt beginning at 9:30 a.m., and balloon animals, face painting, a petting zoo, inflatables, a train and pictures with the Easter Bunny. For more information or to register visit auburnalabama.org/easter-egg-hunt.

EGGCELLENT EASTER SCAVENGER HUNT

The Fourth Annual Eggcellent Easter Scavenger Hunt starts Saturday, March 23, through Wednesday, March 27. The hunt will take place throughout the city of Auburn each day. A clue will be posted on the Auburn Parks and Rec Facebook page at 8 a.m. each morning. The first clue will lead participants to one of the city’s parks or facilities. Participants will hunt for an Easter egg and use their phones to scan the QR code on egg to find the next clue. Once they have found all the clues at that location, they will be prompted to enter their name into the drawing for a prize. Only one entry per day is allowed for each participant.Five lucky participants will win a $25 gift card to a local business along with an Easter basket full of goodies. Winners will be drawn at random on Thursday, March 28.

OPELIKA ADULT EASTER EGG HUNT

Look for clues March 25-29 to find special eggs throughout the city of Opelika. Find an egg and return it to the Opelika SportsPlex for a prize. Clues will be posted by @opelikaparks on Facebook and Instagram. This event is free and open to the public.

OPELIKA FLASHLIGHT EGG HUNT

Children in 3rd-5th grades are invited to hunt for special prizes and golden eggs in the dark during the Opelika Flashlight Egg Hunt, set for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, at the Opelika SportsPlex Amphitheater. Bring a flashlight and a basket. This event is free.

OPELIKA UNDERWATER EGG HUNT

Children ages 6-10 are invited to hunt for eggs in the Opelika SportsPlex pool from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 29. Free swim to follow. Fee is $5 per guest. Must pre-register by March 25 at www.opelika-al.gov/913/Parks-Recreation.

EASTER ON THE SQUARE

Children in second grade and younger are invited to the largest egg hunt in the area, set to take place on the courthouse square in Opelika on Saturday, March 30. Toddlers will hunt beginning at 10 a.m., followed by four-year-olds and kindergarteners at 10:30 a.m. and first- and second-graders at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

AUBURN EASTER EGG HUNT

The city of Auburn’s 44th Annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place at the lower fields at Duck Samford Baseball Park on Saturday, March 30. Ages 0-3 will hunt at 10:30 a.m. on Field 10; ages 4-6 will hunt at 10:45 a.m. on Field 9; ages 7-8 will hunt at 11 a.m. on Field 7 and ages 9-10 will hunt at 11:15 a.m. on Field 5. There will be face painting, balloon animals, inflatables and pictures with the Easter Bunny. Admission is $5 per child for Auburn residents and $10 per child for non-residents. Pre-registration is required (walk-ups not admitted) at auburnalabama.org/easter-egg-hunt.