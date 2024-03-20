COMMUNITY CALENDAR | March 21, 2024

POETRY SERIES @ PEBBLE HILL

The Third Thursday Poetry Series will be hosted at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn, on Thursday, March 21, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The readings will be by Gregory Pardlo and Laura Spence-Ash.

HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION DAY

The city of Auburn’s annual spring household hazardous waste collection day will be held on Saturday, March 23, at the new Environmental Services and Public Works Complex, located at 4277 Wire Road. Auburn residents may bring up to 20 pounds of material per household for disposal at no charge (bring a recent water bill to prove residency). Acceptable items include household chemicals, pesticides, paints, batteries, automobile fluids and more. Computers and electronics will be accepted for recycling, and there will be a shredder on site to safely and securely get rid of old paper documents. Participants are asked to register ahead of time online. For a list of accepted items, a link to register and more info, visit auburnalabama.org/hhw.

123 ANDRES @ GOUGE CENTER

123 Andres, the Latin Grammy-winning duo for kids, will bring their high energy, interactive concert to the Jay and Susie Gouge Performing Arts Center, located at 910 S. College St. in Auburn, on Sunday, March 24. Tickets are $10 and are available at the website goguecenter.evenue.net.

COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT

The 60-plus member East Alabama Community Band, led by Joshua Wine, will perform in concert on Monday, March 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Auburn Performing Arts Center, located at Auburn Junior High School. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

8TH ANNUAL AZALEA FESTIVAL

Auburn University’s Donald E. Davis Arboretum will host the 8th Annual Azalea Festival on March 30 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Arboretum, a native plant museum and garden, is located at 181 Garden Drive in Auburn. The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature fun activities for all ages, including live music, local art, food trucks, the arboretum’s spring native plant sale and more.

SUNDILLA PRESENTS RUTH WYAND

The Sundilla Concert Series will feature a performance by Ruth Wyand on Thursday, March 28, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 450 E. Thach Ave. in Auburn. Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is welcome to bring their own favorite food and beverage. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 with student ID and free for children under age 12. Tickets are on sale at www.sundillamusic.com.

JONATHAN DELY JAZZ @ OPAC

Jonathan Dely with his All-Star Jazz Band will be in concert on Wednesday, April 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1700 Lafayette Parkway in Opelika. Tickets range in price from $20 to $59 and are available at www.eastalabamaarts.org/tickets.

POETRY @ PEBBLE HILL

A poetry reading will be hosted at Pebble Hill, 101 S. Debardeleben St. in Auburn, on Thursday, April 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The readings will be by Rose McLarney and Justin Gardiner.

SUNDILLA PRESENTS SAM ROBBINS

The Sundilla Concert Series will feature a performance by Sam Robbins on Friday, April 5, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Auburn Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 450 E. Thach Ave. in Auburn. Free coffee, tea, water and food will be available, and the audience is welcome to bring their own favorite food and beverage. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $15 with student ID and free for children under age 12. Tickets are on sale at www.sundillamusic.com.

A-DAY IS APRIL 6

Auburn’s annual spring football game, A-Day, will kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Tickets ($10 in advance, $12 on game day) are on sale now at AubTix.com and at the Auburn Ticket Office located at Neville Arena. The ticket office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OHS HIRING FAIR

Opelika High School will host a hiring fair on April 9 from 8:30 to 11 a.m., giving businesses an opportunity to speak with students about co-op, part-time and full-time jobs. Interested businesses must register by March 20.

PICKLEBALL SENIOR OLYMPICS

The Opelika Pickleball Club will host the Senior Olympics April 12-14, featuring a round-robin format. For more information go to www.opelikapickleball.com, and follow Opelika Pickleball Club on Instagram.

AUBURN LIBRARY BOOK SIGNING

The Auburn Public Library will host local children’s book author Dr. Sarah “Mimsy” Odom on Saturday, April 27, who will read from her book, “Xantu Learns to Read,” at Family Story Time, which starts at 9:30 a.m. Odom has written a series of children’s books using her grandson as her muse. She also writes devotional and journal motivational books. In addition to her writing, she is the president and chief executive officer for a student educational and motivational consulting company.

AUBURN UNIVERSITY A-DAY

Auburn University’s annual spring football game, A-Day, will kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the gate and free for current AU students. Tickets are on sale now at AubTix.com and at the Auburn Ticket Office located at Neville Arena. The Auburn Ticket Office hours are weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

AUBURN LIBRARY AUTHOR SIGNING

On Saturday, April 27, at 9:30 a.m., local children’s book author Dr. Sarah “Mimsy” Odom will read from her book, “Xantu Learns to Read,” at the Auburn Public Library’s Family Story Time. Odom has written a series of children’s books using her grandson as her muse.

KENTUCKY DERBY DAY

The 16th Annual Kentucky Derby Day is set for Saturday, May 4. Gates open at 1 p.m. at Storybook Farms, located at 300 Cusseta Road in Opelika. The fundraising event, “where horses, fashion and philanthropy race to the finish line,” is the largest Kentucky Derby party in Alabama. Tickets are on sale online now at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/derby2024.

AUBURN LIBRARY AUTHOR SIGNING

The Auburn Public Library will host nine-year-old local children’s book author Della Gardner on Saturday, May 4, who will read from her debut book, “Cornflowers Life,” at Family Story Time, which starts at 9:30 a.m. Della spends most of her free time writing books for kids like herself because she “likes to make people happy!” She has been a regular library user since her first visit to Baby Story Time.

ZUMBA CLASSES

Zumba classes are held on Tuesdays & Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Frank Brown Recreational Center in Auburn. Cost is $5 drop in, $25 for five classes and $40 for 10 classes. Register at auburnal.myrec.com.