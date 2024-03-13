Here Molly Girl wins gold at Montgomery ADDY Awards

Now headed to district competition

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — Local marketing firm Here Molly Girl won three gold ADDYs and one public service award at the March 1 American Advertising Awards gala for the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Montgomery Chapter. ADDY awards recognize excellence in advertising throughout the U.S.

The firm’s gold ADDY wins include, in the category of Blogs & Digital Publications, the Ithaka Hospitality Partners Culture & Journey deck; in the category of Integrated Consumer Advertising Campaigns (local), Auburn Oktoberfest Campaign; and in the category of Integrated Consumer Advertising Campaigns (regional/national), Advancing Sight Network Campaign. The firm also won a Public Service award for its work with the Birmingham-based noprofit Advancing Sight Network.

“We are thrilled to have been recognized for our work,” said Katy Doss, Here Molly Girl owner. “We love what we do, and to win awards for it makes it that much better. I am so proud of our team for their hard work for our clients.”

The mission of the American Advertising Awards is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising. Conducted annually by the American Advertising Federation (AAF), the AAF Montgomery’s local phase is the first of a three-tier, national competition. Concurrently, all across the country, local entrants vie to win an ADDY — recognition as the very best in their markets. Entries are judged by a panel of visiting creative professionals from outside the area.

Here Molly Girl’s winning work now goes on to compete against winners from other local clubs in one of 15 district competitions. District winners are then forwarded to the third tier, the national stage of the American Advertising Awards.

ABOUT HERE MOLLY GIRL:

Founded in 2016, Here Molly Girl is a full-service marketing and design firm based in Opelika, Alabama. The company’s mission is to create value for clients through thoughtful, creative, strategic marketing. Here Molly Girl serves clients throughout Alabama. For more information about Here Molly Girl, visit their website at www.heremollygirl.com.