Opelika Chamber announces State of the City on March 28

CONTRIBUTED BY OPELIKA CHAMBER

OPELIKA — The Opelika Chamber of Commerce announces the State of the City mayoral address will take place at the Southerly Warehouse on Thursday, March 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. Presenting sponsor is ESG Operations, Inc.

State of the City is an opportunity to hear from Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller, who will review the city’s progress made in the past year and share plans for the future. The event will include a cocktail hour, hors d’oeuvres and the mayor’s update.

New this year, a few special awards will be distributed, including the Community Partner of the Year, Tourism Partner of the Year and the coveted Spirit of Opelika Award. Citizens and business professionals alike are encouraged to attend.

The chamber plans to “paint the town red and black” at this event, so red and/or black cocktail attire is encouraged. The price to attend is $50 for general admission and $75 for VIP tickets, which include a private cocktail hour with special guests and elected officials.

The deadline to register is Monday, March 25, at noon. Tickets are limited and refunds are not available after the registration deadline. Visit www.opelikachamber.com to register and find more information.