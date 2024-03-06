Gov. Ivey signs IVF protections legislation

Gov. Kay Ivey has signed SB159, the IVF protections legislation, after it received overwhelming support from the Alabama Legislature. The governor is grateful to the Legislature for swiftly bringing forward this stop-gap measure so fertility clinics, that previously chose to close out of an abundance of caution, can reopen. After signing the bill into law, the governor issued the following statement:

“The overwhelming support of SB159 from the Alabama Legislature proves what we have been saying: Alabama works to foster a culture of life, and that certainly includes IVF. I am pleased to sign this important, short-term measure into law so that couples in Alabama hoping and praying to be parents can grow their families through IVF. IVF is a complex issue, no doubt, and I anticipate there will be more work to come, but right now, I am confident that this legislation will provide the assurances our IVF clinics need and will lead them to resume services immediately.

“I commend Sen. Tim Melson, Rep. Terri Collins, President Pro Tem Greg Reed and Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, as well as the members of the Legislature for quickly tackling an issue we did not anticipate when we started this session.

“Make no mistake about it, though, in the coming days, weeks and months, particularly as we are in the heat of a national election, we will hear a lot of political rhetoric around IVF. Let me say clearly: Alabama supports growing families through IVF. From protecting the unborn to supporting IVF, Alabama is proud we are a pro-life, pro-family state.” – Governor Kay Ivey